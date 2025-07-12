Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code: Get $250 Bonus for Inter Miami vs Nashville

Fanatics Sportsbook promo code offers $250 in bonuses with Inter Miami and Nashville S.C clashing at 7:30pm ET (07/12).

Legal soccer gamblers in the United States can score $250 in Fanatics Sportsbook bonuses ahead of this weekend's amazing slate, including the Club World Cup Final and a variety of MLS kickoffs.

Major League Soccer offers a more worthwhile appetizer this July 13, offering a full round of Saturday prime-time action prior to the Club World Cup Final on Sunday afternoon.

How to Claim the Fanatics promo code

New sportsbook clients in CO, CT, IL, IN, LA, MA, MD, NC, OH, TN, VA, WV can get up to a $250 bonus by wagering just $50 on Fanatics Sportsbook game odds, futures, or proposition bets.

To receive your registration bonus offer, simply follow these steps:

Go to the Fanatics Sportsbook landing page, via the above link Confirm sign-up details Read and understand the Fanatics Sportsbook terms and conditions Deposit and bet a sum of $10, with odds of -500 or longer, each day for 5 days The user will be credited with a $50 sports bonus, for every day they have wagered $10 Bonuses are capped at $250, and new players on have five days to complete The bonuses will expire after seven days, from issuance

If you aren't in one of the above-listed states, another Fanatics Sportsbook offer may be available to you. Registering players from AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY can get up to $1,000 in No Sweat First Bets bonus from Fanatics Sportsbook.

To claim it, simply follow these steps:

Click onto the Fanatics Sportsbook website. Scan your QR code with a mobile device to download the Fanatics Sportsbook app. Submit the details of your personal profile. Read and accept the Fanatics Sportsbook terms and conditions. The 10-day window to earn a bonus starts immediately after opening your account Every day after signing up, make a cash wager of at least $1 at Fanatics odds of -500 or longer. You’ll need to apply the promotion in your bet slip, and a maximum one qualifying wager every day will count towards the promotion. At the end of the 10-day window, qualifying wagers which were settled for a loss will then be credited as Fanatics sports betting bonuses. The Fanatics Sportsbook promotion has a maximum daily bonus match of $100, meaning a total of $1,000 can be awarded over the 10-day window. If you place a qualifying wager of $200, only $100 would count towards your bonus.

What can you use your Fanatics Sportsbook offer on this weekend?

The new bonus code offer from Fanatics Sportsbook rewards onboarding sign-ups with house money for a weekend soccer bonanza in the USA, heading toward the Club World Cup Final on Sunday.

Major League Soccer can't possibly outshine the Club World Cup Final this weekend, but that doesn't mean the league isn't poised for its best round in several weeks. The 2025 Gold Cup is over, boosting dozens of lineups as footballers return to the fold. Inter Miami is getting hot, but F.C. Cincinnati is already hotter, leading MLS with 42 points going into Saturday's clash with visiting Columbus.

Fanatics odds are tight with Cincinnati (+115) getting a slight nod on the moneyline. Columbus was chasing the game despite 69% possession when the teams met for a 1-1 draw on May 17. However, the "Crew" has gotten its act together since then, claiming 11 league points in the meanwhile. Saturday's bout from TQL Stadium will be broadcast on Apple TV at 7:30 p.m. Eastern.

Inter Miami's match with visiting Nashville S.C. kicks off simultaneously on Fox Sports 1. Nashville striker Sam Surridge's odds to score in the match have fallen way behind Lionel Messi's (-155) prop betting odds to tally at least once, thanks to Messi's record-setting hot streak in league contests. Game odds aren't nearly as competitive, as Miami (-115) draws a firm majority of picks to win.

More info on Fanatics Sportsbook’s bonus offer

Fanatics Sportsbook bonus code Click this link and sign up - No promo code needed. Fanatics Sportsbook bonus promo Bet $50 and Get up to $250 in Bonuses Fanatics Sportsbook bonus terms and conditions New customers in CO, CT, IL, IN, LA, MA, MD, NC, OH, TN, VA, or WV. Must opt-in and wager $10+ cash on any market with odds of -500 or longer to receive $50 in Bonus Bets each day for your first 5 days (issued when qualifying wager settles). Your 5 days begin the day you establish your account. Bonus Bets expire 7 days from issuance. See full Promo Terms in the Fanatics Sportsbook app.

