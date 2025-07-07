Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code: Get $1,000 Bonuses Women’s Euro Portugal vs. Italy

Our Fanatics Sportsbook promo code offers $1000 in no sweat bets with Portugal and Italy meeting in the Women's Euros.

The Women’s Euro has two big matches in its group stage on Monday, and Fanatics is raising the flag with some enticing bonus bets on offer.

The Monday matches include Portugal battling Italy in the second contests of the group stage.

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo code gives players sports bonuses at sign-up

How to Claim Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code

First-time players in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY can get up to $1,000 in First Bets bonus from Fanatics Sportsbook.

To claim it, simply follow these steps:

Visit the Fanatics Sportsbook website. Scan the QR code there with your mobile device to download the Fanatics Sportsbook app. Provide the details of your personal profile. Agree to the Fanatics Sportsbook terms and conditions. Your 10-day window to earn your sports bonus starts immediately after opening your account Each day, make a cash wager of at least $1 at odds of -500 or longer. You’ll need to apply the promotion in your bet slip, and only one qualifying bet per day will count towards the promotion At the end of the 10-day window, qualifying wagers settled for a loss will be credited as sports bonuses.

The Fanatics Sportsbook promotion has a maximum daily bonus match of $100, meaning a total of $1,000 can be awarded over the 10-day window. If you place a qualifying wager of $200, only $100 would count towards your bonus.

First-time players in CO, CT, IL, IN, LA, MA, MD, NC, OH, TN, VA, WV can get up to a $250 bonus by merely wagering $50.

To claim it, simply follow these steps:

Go to the Fanatics Sportsbook landing page, via the above link Write in your details Read the Fanatics Sportsbook terms and conditions Deposit and wager $10, with odds of -500 or longer, each day for 5 days Player will be credited with a $50 sports bonus, for every day they have wagered $10 Bonuses are capped at $250, and new players on have five days to complete Bonuses will expire after seven days, from issuance If you are not in one of these states, the other fanatics offer may be available to you.

What can you use your Fanatics Sportsbook promo on today?

on today?

Italy come into this one in a much better position, opening with a 1-0 win against Belgium. A win here, over Portugal, puts them in prime position to advance to the knockout round.

Players to watch for Portugal include Jessica Silva, a veteran forward with more than 120 caps, Carole Costa, a center-back who is the heart of the defense, and midfielder Fátima Pinto, another longtime player whose distribution is a key.

Italy hopes to counter with striker Cristiana Girelli, the captain and the country’s all-time top scorer in international matches with 53 goals. Backing her is Arianna Caruso, a forward who scored the lone goal in the opener, and attackers Barbara Bonansea and Valentina Giacinti.

Oddsmakers have Italy as a -145 favorite with a 2.5 goals over/under. The match starts at 3 p.m. EDT from Stade de Geneve in Geneva, Switzerland, with Fox televising and streaming the contest.

More info on Fanatics Sportsbook’s promo code

Fanatics Sportsbook bonus code Click this link and sign up - No promo code needed. Fanatics Sportsbook bonus promo Bet $50 and Get up to $250 in Bonuses Fanatics Sportsbook bonus terms and conditions New customers in CO, CT, IL, IN, LA, MA, MD, NC, OH, TN, VA, or WV. Must opt-in and wager $10+ cash on any market with odds of -500 or longer to receive $50 in Bonus Bets each day for your first 5 days (issued when qualifying wager settles). Your 5 days begin the day you establish your account. Bonus Bets expire 7 days from issuance. See full Promo Terms in the Fanatics Sportsbook app.

