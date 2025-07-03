Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code: Get $1,000 Bonuses for NYCFC-Toronto in the MLS

Fanatics Sportsbook promo code offers $1000 in no sweat bets with the NCYFC vs Toronto MLS match at 7:00pm EDT (07/03).

The Women’s Euro takes center stage for the soccer world on Thursday, and there’s also a key MLS match with playoff implications. Fanatics is tearing it up with some enticing bonus bets on offer.

It’s Spain vs. Portugal in the Women’s Euro, while the MLS will see New York square off against Toronto in a key match.

How to Claim Fanatics Sportsbook, Bonus

First-time players in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY can get up to $1,000 in First Bets bonus from Fanatics Sportsbook.

To claim it, simply follow these steps:

Visit the Fanatics Sportsbook website. Scan the QR code there with your mobile device to download the Fanatics Sportsbook app. Provide the details of your personal profile. Agree to the Fanatics Sportsbook terms and conditions. Your 10-day window to earn your sports bonus starts immediately after opening your account Each day, make a cash wager of at least $1 at odds of -500 or longer. You’ll need to apply the promotion in your bet slip, and only one qualifying bet per day will count towards the promotion At the end of the 10-day window, qualifying wagers settled for a loss will be credited as sports bonuses.

The Fanatics Sportsbook promotion has a maximum daily bonus match of $100, meaning a total of $1,000 can be awarded over the 10-day window. If you place a qualifying wager of $200, only $100 would count towards your bonus.

First-time players in CO, CT, IL, IN, LA, MA, MD, NC, OH, TN, VA, WV can get up to a $250 bonus by merely wagering $50.

To claim it, simply follow these steps:

Go to the Fanatics Sportsbook landing page, via the above link Write in your details Read the Fanatics Sportsbook terms and conditions Deposit and wager $10, with odds of -500 or longer, each day for 5 days Player will be credited with a $50 sports bonus, for every day they have wagered $10 Bonuses are capped at $250, and new players on have five days to complete Bonuses will expire after seven days, from issuance

What can you use your Fanatics Sportsbook bonus on today?

In the U.S., an Eastern Conference playoff push is the stake between New York and Toronto in the MLS.

NYCFC currently sits just above the playoff cutoff. Toronto is way back, sitting in 13th and 11 points below the line. But New York has been very inconsistent this season, while Toronto has a bit of momentum coming off a 3-0 defeat of Portland.

New York has seven home wins, which is tied for the most in the MLS. They’ve also won five straight against the Canadians.

Players to watch for New York include high-scoring forward Hannes Wolf, who has 8 goals and 3 assists, with four in the back of the net in his last three games. He’ll be supported by forward Alonso Martinez, who returns from Gold Cup duty.

Toronto looks to left-wing Tyrese Spicer, who scored in the last game and is the squad’s leading attacker. There’s also the defense of midfielder Alonso Coello and goalkeeper Sean Johnson to keep things tight.

Oddsmakers have installed New York as a -165 favorite, with a 2.5 goals over/under. The match kicks off at 7:30 p.m. in New York’s Yankee Stadium, with MLS Season Pass handling the streaming.

More info on Fanatics Sportsbook’s bonus offer

Fanatics Sportsbook bonus code Click this link and sign up - No promo code needed. Fanatics Sportsbook bonus promo Bet $50 and Get up to $250 in Bonuses Fanatics Sportsbook bonus terms and conditions New customers in CO, CT, IL, IN, LA, MA, MD, NC, OH, TN, VA, or WV. Must opt-in and wager $10+ cash on any market with odds of -500 or longer to receive $50 in Bonus Bets each day for your first 5 days (issued when qualifying wager settles). Your 5 days begin the day you establish your account. Bonus Bets expire 7 days from issuance. See full Promo Terms in the Fanatics Sportsbook app.

--