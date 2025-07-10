Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code: Get $1,000 Bonuses for the 2025 Women’s Euro Group Stage

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo code offers $1000 in bonuses with the 2025 Women's Euros group stage finale set for today.

The Women’s Euro group stage final matches are on tap for Thursday’s soccer action. Fanatics will give it a last hurrah some enticing bonus bets on offer.

It’s Finland vs. Switzerland in a match with elimination potential, and Norway vs. Iceland in a second match with lesser stakes in the group stage.

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo code gives players sports bonuses at sign-up

How to Claim Fanatics Sportsbook Bonus Code

First-time players in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY can get up to $1,000 in First Bets bonus from Fanatics Sportsbook.

To claim it, simply follow these steps:

Visit the Fanatics Sportsbook website. Scan the QR code there with your mobile device to download the Fanatics Sportsbook app. Provide the details of your personal profile. Agree to the Fanatics Sportsbook terms and conditions. Your 10-day window to earn your sports bonus starts immediately after opening your account Each day, make a cash wager of at least $1 at odds of -500 or longer. You’ll need to apply the promotion in your bet slip, and only one qualifying bet per day will count towards the promotion At the end of the 10-day window, qualifying wagers settled for a loss will be credited as sports bonuses.

The Fanatics Sportsbook promotion has a maximum daily bonus match of $100, meaning a total of $1,000 can be awarded over the 10-day window. If you place a qualifying wager of $200, only $100 would count towards your bonus.

First-time players in CO, CT, IL, IN, LA, MA, MD, NC, OH, TN, VA, WV can get up to a $250 bonus by merely wagering $50.

To claim it, simply follow these steps: Go to the Fanatics Sportsbook landing page, via the above link Write in your details Read the Fanatics Sportsbook terms and conditions Deposit and wager $10, with odds of -500 or longer, each day for 5 days Player will be credited with a $50 sports bonus, for every day they have wagered $10 Bonuses are capped at $250, and new players on have five days to complete Bonuses will expire after seven days, from issuance

What can you use your Fanatics Sportsbook bonus on today?

Finland has nothing to lose in its match with Switzerland on Thursday. They must bring their A-game, as they need a win to reach second place in their group and advance.

Expect the Finns to be all-out in the match against hosting Switzerland, who also can reach the quarterfinals with a win or draw, thanks to a goal difference advantage of 1 to 0. Helping them - or perhaps adding to the pressure - the Swiss will have an expected 30,000 fans rooting them on.

Finland’s players to watch include midfielder Katariina Kosola, whose resume includes one goal and 3 shots on the net in the series. She’s backed by forward Oona Sevenius, who scored against group leader Norway.

Switzerland hopes to counter with Géraldine Reuteler, their leading scorer with one goal and four shots on target, and captain and midfielder Lia Wälti.

Oddsmakers have the Swiss as a +110 favorite, with a 2.5 goals over/under. The match kicks off at 3 p.m. EDT from Stade de Geneve, Switzerland, with Fox providing television and streaming.

It’s the haves versus the have-nots in the Women’s Euro battle on Thursday between Norway and Iceland.

Norway has already clinched its spot in the group winners stage after beating Switzerland and Finland. As such, they may rest a few players and tinker with their strategies to set the stage for the next round’s action.

On the opposite side of the board is Iceland, already eliminated and with no points, playing for pride.

Norway’s best lineup has Caroline Graham Hansen, a Barcelona winger who scored against Finland, and Ada Hegerberg, an Arsenal striker and 2018 Ballon d’Or winner.

Hoping to surprise them for Iceland will be center-back Glódís Perla Viggosdóttir, the team captain and Ballon d’or nominee who leads the defense. There’s also Sveindís Jónsdóttir, a fast forward hailing from Wolfsburg/Angel City, and Karólína Lea Vilhjálmsdóttir, a forward/winger with Inter Milan.

Oddsmakers have Norway as a +120 favorite, with a 2.5 goals over/under. The match kicks off at 3 p.m. EDT from Stockhorn Arena in Thun, Switzerland, with FS1 streaming the contest.

More info on Fanatics Sportsbook’s bonus offer

Fanatics Sportsbook bonus code Click this link and sign up - No promo code needed. Fanatics Sportsbook bonus promo Bet $50 and Get up to $250 in Bonuses Fanatics Sportsbook bonus terms and conditions New customers in CO, CT, IL, IN, LA, MA, MD, NC, OH, TN, VA, or WV. Must opt-in and wager $10+ cash on any market with odds of -500 or longer to receive $50 in Bonus Bets each day for your first 5 days (issued when qualifying wager settles). Your 5 days begin the day you establish your account. Bonus Bets expire 7 days from issuance. See full Promo Terms in the Fanatics Sportsbook app.

