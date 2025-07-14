Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code: Get a $250 Betting Bonus for Brazilian Serie A

The Fanatics promo code offers $250 in bonus bets with the Brazilian Serie A taking centre stage tonight.

There's betting opportunities borne from top teams of the Americas this afternoon and evening, as Fanatics Sportsbook offers soccer odds on Brazil Serie A and the Argentine Primera Division.

South American club teams were the surprise hit of a world tournament in the United States. But how are the continent's own domestic leagues doing this season? Scroll down for today's Fanatics Sportsbook odds on Brazil Serie A, in addition to a decorated favorite from Argentina's league.

How to Claim the Fanatics Promo Code

New users from the legal U.S. sports betting states of CO, CT, IL, IN, LA, MA, MD, NC, OH, TN, VA, and WV claim up to a $250 Fanatics Sportsbook bonus by staking just $50 on any available odds.

Follow these steps to score your Fanatics bonus deal:

Click on the Fanatics Sportsbook landing page, using the above link Register and confirm all of your details Read and understand Fanatics Sportsbook terms and conditions Deposit and bet sums of $10, with odds of -500 or longer, each day for 5 days The account will be credited with a $50 sports bonus, for every day they have wagered $10 Bonus funds are capped at $250, and new players on have five days to complete Bonuses will expire after seven days, from issuance

If you aren't in one of the above-listed states, another Fanatics Sportsbook offer may be available to you. Registering players from AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY can get up to $1,000 in No Sweat First Bets bonus from Fanatics Sportsbook.

To claim the No Sweat First Bets offer, follow these steps:

Browse to the Fanatics Sportsbook website. Scan the QR code with a mobile device to download the Fanatics Sportsbook app. Register and confirm your personal profile. Read and agree to the Fanatics Sportsbook terms and conditions. Your 10-day window to earn a bonus starts immediately after opening your account Each day after signing up, make a cash wager of at least $1 at Fanatics odds of -500 or longer. You’ll need to apply the promotion in your bet slip, and a maximum one qualifying bet at Fanatics placed every day will count towards the promo.

At the end of the 10-day window, qualifying wagers which were settled for a loss will then be credited as Fanatics sports betting bonuses. The Fanatics Sportsbook promotion has a maximum daily bonus match of $100, meaning a total of $1,000 can be awarded over the 10-day window. If you place a qualifying wager of $200, only $100 would count towards your bonus.

What can you use your Fanatics Sportsbook offer on today?

A fanatically useful bonus code from Fanatics is your path to winning bets on today's league soccer from South America, with a prime-time schedule featuring Argentina's contenders in action.

Brazil's club teams might have surpassed Argentina's in the Club World Cup, but there's no doubt Fanatics users will be drawn to the specific sides performing in Argentina's league tonight. The Brazilian league is putting on a match that almost looks booked to give Argentina's wounded pride a boost by making its league the top source of entertainment in tonight's CONMEBOL soccer slate.

It's a relegation derby, and one of the teams looks half-relegated already. 19th-place E.C. Juventude hopes to boost its Serie A season against Sport Recife, the latter team languishing in last place with a horrible three points. Fanatiz and Paramount share the 7 p.m. EST broadcast from Caxias do Sul. Surprisingly, the eight-loss underdogs from Sport are drawing solid (+195) odds for the upset.

Argentina doesn't just have the fuller day - it's got the jump on kickoff times, too. Today's afternoon game pits Deportivo Riestra versus visiting (+130) favorite Club Atlético Lanús, a squad that fits the "Atlético" moniker quite well with stubborn defense and no forward numbers. You've got to drop to O/U (1.5) total-goals lines to find balanced action on the 3:30 p.m. EST contest on Paramount.

Velez Sarsfield played like a worn-out team in the first phase of Argentine Primera División play. Tonight, they're (+110) Fanatics favorites to defeat Tigres (+280) following a triumph in the 2025 Supercopa Internacional. Veteran striker Michael Santos is a trending prop wager to score a goal; however, the league's strict tactics keeps his (+240) odds and others' lines in dark-horse range.

More info on Fanatics Sportsbook’s bonus offer

Fanatics Sportsbook bonus code Click this link and sign up - No promo code needed. Fanatics Sportsbook bonus promo Bet $50 and Get up to $250 in Bonuses Fanatics Sportsbook bonus terms and conditions New customers in CO, CT, IL, IN, LA, MA, MD, NC, OH, TN, VA, or WV. Must opt-in and wager $10+ cash on any market with odds of -500 or longer to receive $50 in Bonus Bets each day for your first 5 days (issued when qualifying wager settles). Your 5 days begin the day you establish your account. Bonus Bets expire 7 days from issuance. See full Promo Terms in the Fanatics Sportsbook app.

