Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code: Get $250 in Bonuses for the 2025 Women's Euro

Fanatics Sportsbook promo code offers $250 in bonuses with two matches from the Women's Euros taking shape today (07/07).

Gamblers from newly legalized sports betting states in the USA can claim $250 in Fanatics bonuses by signing-up ahead of Women's Euro soccer, including the latest World Cup champion in action.

Spain is off to a flying start in the 2025 Women's Euro, winning its first Group Stage encounter 5-0. Will La Roja continue to send a message to the USWNT across the pond with a big show in the European Championship? Scroll down for Fanatics odds on two Group Stage matches today.

How to Claim the Fanatics promo Code

Beginning sportsbook users in the legal betting states of CO, CT, IL, IN, LA, MA, MD, NC, OH, TN, VA, WV can get up to a $250 bonus by staking just $50 on any Fanatics Sportsbook market.

To claim the sign-up bonus offer, just follow these steps:

Browse to the Fanatics Sportsbook landing page, via the above link Verify all of your registration details Review and agree to Fanatics Sportsbook terms and conditions Deposit and bet $10, with odds of -500 or longer, each day for 5 days You will be credited with a $50 sports bonus, for every day they have wagered $10 The bonuses are capped at $250, and new players on have five days to complete Bonuses will expire after seven days, from issuance

If you aren't in one of the above-listed states, another Fanatics Sportsbook offer may be available to you. Registering players from AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY can get up to $1,000 in No Sweat First Bets bonus from Fanatics Sportsbook.

To claim the alternate offer, follow these steps:

Click over to the Fanatics Sportsbook website. Scan the QR code with a mobile device to download the Fanatics Sportsbook app. Provide the details of your personal profile. Read and agree to the Fanatics Sportsbook terms and conditions. Your 10-day window to earn a bonus starts immediately after opening your account Each day after signing up, make a cash wager of at least $1 at Fanatics odds of -500 or longer. You’ll need to apply the promotion in your bet slip, and a maximum one qualifying wager every day will count towards the promotion. At the end of the 10-day window, qualifying wagers settled for a loss will be credited as bonuses. The Fanatics Sportsbook promotion has a maximum daily bonus match of $100, meaning a total of $1,000 can be awarded over the 10-day window. If you place a qualifying wager of $200, only $100 would count towards your bonus.

What can you use your Fanatics Sportsbook offer on today?

Today's bonus code offer from Fanatics Sportsbook is legal betting stake for either of the Women's Euro kickoffs in the afternoon U.S. time. Pick a winner in the Italy-Portugal contest, or look to gamble on Spain's prodigious goal-total odds when the world champs face off with Belgium.

Group B play in the Women's Euros resumes today with heavy hearts and condolences for Portugal's athletes and supporters. Spain's match against Belgium comes at a fortunate hour of noon EST, to leave the Switzerland event's stage for Portuguese faithful who could use a warm moment. Fox Sports 1 continues its Group Stage coverage with the Spain-Belgium contest from Thun.

La Roja's first appearance made a statement. Spain blew out Portugal with a pair of tallies right out of the gate, piling up five goals to nil by the final injury time. The Spanish aren't expected to win by that many goals today, but Fanatics Sportsbook gives Group B's favorites powerful (-3000) odds to take three points. You can't find generous plus-wagers on Spain's team goals below O/U (3.5).

Sportsbooks might as well stow away their moneyline odds-to-win on 3 p.m. EST's match between Italy and Portugal. If anyone's trying to take advantage of sad circumstances to gain an edge on moneyline odds, they'll be kicked out of the pub for saying so. It's the day for recreational "goals" betting that lets people cheer for Portugal to add to the tally, or cheer for both teams' strikers.

Portugal meets favored Italy in Fox Sports 1's encore from Stade de Genève. Total goals bets are balanced at a standard O/U (2.5) number, a clue that player-prop odds won't get too pricey.

Claudia Pina of Spain leads the day's Any Time Goalscorer prop bets with a line of (-260) to tally versus Belgium, while Cristiana Girelli of Italy boasts (+120) odds to score in the second game.

More info on Fanatics Sportsbook’s bonus offer

Fanatics Sportsbook bonus code Click this link and sign up Fanatics Sportsbook bonus promo Bet $50 and Get up to $250 in Bonuses Fanatics Sportsbook bonus terms and conditions New customers in CO, CT, IL, IN, LA, MA, MD, NC, OH, TN, VA, or WV. Must opt-in and wager $10+ cash on any market with odds of -500 or longer to receive $50 in Bonus Bets each day for your first 5 days (issued when qualifying wager settles). Your 5 days begin the day you establish your account. Bonus Bets expire 7 days from issuance. See full Promo Terms in the Fanatics Sportsbook app.

