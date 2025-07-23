Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code: Get $250 in Bonuses for Spain vs Germany

Fanatics Sportsbook promo code offers $250 in bonus bets, with Spain and Germany meeting at 3pm ET in the UEFA Euros today.

Germany, which meets favored Spain in today's 2025 Women's Euro semi-finals, survived a brutal quarter-final with France to emerge as the underdog bid with a legacy to build on.

Can world champion La Roja fulfill a pricey betting line and win again to reach this weekend's final?

Check out the Fanatics Sportsbook bonus code to claim sports bonuses

Claim thousands in bonuses with our guide to the best sportsbook promos

Read all about the best sports betting apps with our expert’s guide

How to Claim the Fanatics Promo Code

Legal sports bettors in CO, CT, IL, IN, LA, MA, MD, NC, OH, TN, VA, and WV can score up to a $250 bonus by putting just $50 on an NBA or soccer market at Fanatics Sportsbook.

Go through these easy steps to get the Fanatics promo code offer:

Click over to the Fanatics Sportsbook landing page Confirm your sign-up details Read and understand the Fanatics Sportsbook terms and conditions Place a deposit and bet of $10, at odds of -500 or longer, each day for 5 days Your account gets credited with a $50 bonus, for every day $10 was wagered Bonuses are capped at $250, and new players have five days to complete Bonuses will expire after seven days, from issuance

If you aren't in one of the above-listed states, another Fanatics Sportsbook offer may be available to you. Registering players from

To claim the alternate offer, follow these steps:

Click over to the Fanatics Sportsbook website. Scan the QR code with a mobile device to download the Fanatics Sportsbook app. Provide the details of your personal profile. Read and agree to the Fanatics Sportsbook terms and conditions. Your 10-day window to earn a bonus starts immediately after opening your account Each day after signing up, make a cash wager of at least $1 at Fanatics odds of -500 or longer. You’ll need to apply the promotion in your bet slip, and a maximum one qualifying wager every day will count towards the promotion. At the end of the 10-day window, qualifying wagers settled for a loss will be credited as sports bonuses.

At the end of the 10-day window, qualifying wagers settled for a loss will be credited as bonuses. The Fanatics Sportsbook promotion has a maximum daily bonus match of $100, meaning a total of $1,000 can be awarded over the 10-day window. If you place a qualifying wager of $200, only $100 would count towards your bonus.

What can you use your Fanatics Sportsbook offer on today?

The Fanatics Sportsbook bonus code offer can be used for boosted bets on today’s Women's European Championship semi-final round contest, when favored Spain faces a fierce challenge from Germany.

Spain is waltzing, while Germany is fouling, fouling, and fouling some more. Regardless, the reigning world champion Spain and the scrappy semi-finalist Germany have arrived at the same dance. The semi-finals of the Women's Euro continue with La Roja versus DFB-Frauen at 3 p.m. EST. FOX network carries the game's broadcast from Stadion Letzigrund in Zürich, Switzerland.

Spain's (-188) odds to win reflect the superior form of a deep, dynamic team that could continue to surpass the USWNT in addition to UEFA's best women's sides. GK Cata Coll's undervalued back-line has only allowed three goals in four rounds, despite Coll sitting out the Group Stage with an illness. Coll won't be a popular "DFS" pick at gaming sites today, because she may not be kept too busy.

Fatigue also plays a role in the lopsided Fanatics Sportsbook odds. Germany has the world's respect following a gutsy, shorthanded take-down of France in last Saturday's stunning Q-Final upset. But that contest had a grand total of 50 fouls to go with 120+ minutes and a lot of draining suspense. Multiple players will miss the semis due to cards, also hurting Germany's (+475) line to win.

Coll's return makes Spain even stronger prior to facing a lower-rated offense. Remember, though, that Team Germany has won the Women's Euro a record eight times, and that no goalkeeper of the quarter-final round dazzled more than Ann-Katrin Berger of today's underdogs. It's a slight surprise that Spain draws such pricey (+115) odds to "score in both halves" against Germany's backstop.

On the goal-scoring betting board, Spain's veteran Esther González leads all markets with (+120) odds to score her fifth goal of the tournament. She's got company in "goal or assist" prop betting leaders from the exuberant 23-year-old Claudia Pina, who's got (-140) odds to factor in a goal.

More info on Fanatics Sportsbook’s bonus offer

Fanatics Sportsbook bonus code Click this link and sign up - No promo code needed. Fanatics Sportsbook bonus promo Bet $50 and Get up to $250 in Bonuses Fanatics Sportsbook bonus terms and conditions New customers in CO, CT, IL, IN, LA, MA, MD, NC, OH, TN, VA, or WV. Must opt-in and wager $10+ cash on any market with odds of -500 or longer to receive $50 in Bonus Bets each day for your first 5 days (issued when qualifying wager settles). Your 5 days begin the day you establish your account. Bonus Bets expire 7 days from issuance. See full Promo Terms in the Fanatics Sportsbook app.

--