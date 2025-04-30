Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code: Bet $50 Get $250 in bonuses for NBA Playoffs Warriors-Rockets and Champions League!

Fanatics Sportsbook promo offers $250 in bonuses, ahead of Warriors-Rockets Game 5 and Champions League soccer.

Two legends of pro basketball are in disparate scenarios going into tonight's Game 5 tip offs in the NBA playoffs. Lebron James and the Los Angeles Lakers are a club on the brink of elimination.

Bet $50 Get $250 Sports Bonuses

Speaking of elimination, the UEFA Champions League has been knocking out wonderful sides like Bayern Munich and Real Madrid. Will it be Inter Milan or Barcelona who's about to bow out?

How to Claim the Fanatics Promo Code

Sports "Fanatics" from all legal sportsbook states can get up to a $250 bonus with $50 first bet. Register today if you reside in the legal sports betting states of CO, CT, IL, IN, LA, MA, MD, NC, OH, TN, VA, or WV.

Go with the easy steps below to score your Fanatics promo code offer:

Browse to the Fanatics Sportsbook landing page Sign-up for an account and confirm registration details Get to know the Fanatics Sportsbook terms and conditions Deposit and bet $10, at the odds of -500 or longer, every day for 5 days Your account gets credited with a $50 bonus, for every day $10 was wagered Bonuses are capped at $250, and new players have five days to complete Bonuses will expire after seven days, from issuance

What can you use your Fanatics Sportsbook offer on today?

Today's bonus code offer from Fanatics Sportsbook is your key to unlocking winner's picks on a Champions League semi-final leg in Spain, followed by two intriguing NBA playoff contests.

Barcelona of La Liga and the Golden State Warriors of the NBA have something in common in the 2020s. Both teams were written off as falling dynasties, out of favor and out of touch with the modern landscape of sports. Now it's the spring of 2025, and each organization is making a special run at equally prestigious titles. Barca, for one, is turning a trick at sportsbooks, not just on the pitch.

Soccer odds follow the great strikers, but Barcelona's run in the 2024-25 Champions League is so sweet, Fanatics oddsmakers have forgotten about that. The sportsbook's firm "minus"-odds pick on Barcelona to win today's Champions League semi-final leg over Inter Milan flies in the face of Robert Lewandowski's well known hamstring injury, which will keep him out of today's 3 p.m. EST gala.

Barca gets credit for transcending the usual odds, like Man City of England is able to do every so often. But could it be that Inter's slump is just as responsible for lopsided markets on an opening semi-final tie in Spain? Inter Milan is on a four-match winless slide across competitions, punctuated by an awful 0-3 loss to rival A.C. Milan in tournament play. Having lost to a clean-sheet from Roma in the league match coming into today's match, the club hasn't scored a goal in over 300 minutes.

CBS, TUDN, and Univision have today's UCL semis simulcast. Look for the tie's under-total-goals bets at Fanatics to flourish once the reality sinks in that Lewandowski won't be performing.

Two rather famous NBA playoff titans are in Fanatics odds for tonight, but only one of them is in a comfortable spot in 2025's ongoing Western Conference playoffs. Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors lead the #2 conference seed Houston Rockets 3-1 going into a Game 5 that could eliminate Houston on its home court before 10 o' clock. TNT has the Warriors-Rockets call at 7:30 p.m. EST.

Meanwhile, the L.A. Lakers will tip off in desperation to beat the visiting Minnesota Timberwolves, and live to play another day instead of falling 4-1 in what may be a surprisingly short series. We don't impugn Lebron James or Luka Dončić of the Lakers for the club's terrible fourth quarter of Game 4 which led to #6 seeded Minnesota putting Los Angeles on the brink. But should the Lakers play without intensity and precision at any time tonight, it'll be a very short postseason for SoCal.

Strangely, the Fanatics odds on both NBA playoff games favor the teams who've lost three out of four. Houston is a leading moneyline bet to beat Curry's cagers and survive elimination in the night's first Game 5, while the L.A. Lakers are also five-point spread favorites for a must-win contest at home.

Is it star power, regular season records, or mere NBA bracket geometry that has two-game trailing teams installed as winners? In any case, it leaves some tasty underdog picks on the betting board.

More info on Fanatics Sportsbook’s bonus offer