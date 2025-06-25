Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code: Get $250 in Bonuses for Inter Milan-River Plate Club World Cup

Fanatics Sportsbook promo offers $250 in bonuses with the final group games of the Club World Cup on the way.

Inter Miami are strutting their stuff this evening attempting to book their place in the Club World Cup knockouts, yet River Plate stand in their way.

How to Claim the Fanatics promo Code

Fanatics users from the legal U.S. sportsbook states of CO, CT, IL, IN, LA, MA, MD, NC, OH, TN, VA, WV will claim up to a $250 bonus by putting just $50 on a Fanatics Sportsbook market.

To get the Fanatics sign-up bonus offer, follow these steps:

Click over to the Fanatics Sportsbook landing page, via the above link Register and confirm your account sign-up details Read and consent to the Fanatics Sportsbook terms and conditions Deposit and bet an amount of $10, with odds of -500 or longer, each day for 5 days You will be credited with a $50 sports bonus, for every day they have wagered $10 Bonuses are capped at $250, and new players on have five days to complete The bonuses will expire after seven days, from issuance

If you aren't in one of the above-listed states, another Fanatics Sportsbook offer may be available to you. Registering players from AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY can get up to $1,000 in No Sweat First Bets bonus from Fanatics Sportsbook.

To take advantage of the alternate offer, follow the steps listed:

Browse to the Fanatics Sportsbook website. Scan the QR code with a mobile device to download the Fanatics Sportsbook app. Confirm the details of your new personal profile. Read and agree to the Fanatics Sportsbook terms and conditions. The 10-day window to earn a bonus starts immediately after opening your account Each day after signing up, make a cash wager of at least $1 at Fanatics odds of -500 or longer. You’ll need to apply the promotion in your bet slip, and a maximum one qualifying wager every day will count towards the promotion.

At the end of the 10-day window, qualifying wagers which were settled for a loss will then be credited as Fanatics sports betting bonuses. The Fanatics Sportsbook promotion has a maximum daily bonus match of $100, meaning a total of $1,000 can be awarded over the 10-day window. If you place a qualifying wager of $200, only $100 would count towards your bonus.

What can you use your Fanatics Sportsbook offer on today?

Today's bonus code offer from Fanatics Sportsbook rewards the latest sign-ups with house money for betting on a great soccer schedule, including four more Group Stage cappers in the Club World Cup.

England is in the U21 Euro semi-finals today, prior to the Club World Cup resuming. The Young Lions garner (+105) odds to defeat Holland (+230) at noon EST on Disney+. The bout's winner plays the winner of a 3 p.m. EST France-Germany semi for which odds are too tight to call either team a favorite, Germany's awesome weapon Nick Woltemade with a leading (+135) prop wager to bag.

Borussia Dortmund hasn't shown much quality in the 2025 Club World Cup, yet BVB has found itself in a good place anyway. Having survived a wayward 4-3 victory over the Mamelodi Sundowns in Round 2, Dortmund can finish first-place in Group F by winning as a heavy (-550) Fanatics Sportsbook favorite over the group caboose Ulsan Hyundai on DAZN at 3 p.m. Eastern.

Dortmund's odds look more optimistic compared to Group F's simultaneous favorite. Fluminense represents the South American contingent that has wowed at 2025's gala, and yet Fluminense can hardly garner better than (-110) Fanatics odds to beat the underdog Mamelodi Sundowns. Aging forward Germán Cano the only Fluminense player with better than (+175) prop odds to tally.

Inter Milan hasn't looked like itself since the Champions League semi-finals. Bookmakers are taking notice, giving the Italian powerhouse just (-110) odds to defeat River Plate of Argentina at 9 p.m. EST tonight on TNT. Group E is a fiercely-fought quartet with Inter and River Plate tied at four points.

DAZN's simultaneous Group E game putting Monterrey (-150) with the Urawa Red Diamonds casts a more confident line at Fanatics. Monterrey is at full strength in spite of El Tri performing in the Gold Cup. Mexico's teams have not matched Brazil and Argentina's phenomenal upset results thus far.

MLS features in prime-time this evening, though some of the Fanatics odds look silly at a glance. Philadelphia has underdog (+200) odds on a visit to the Chicago Fire, probably due to its four players on Gold Cup duty. Meanwhile, 2-5-11 Montreal draws an optimistic (+195) line to upset Cincinnati.

More info on Fanatics Sportsbook’s bonus offer

