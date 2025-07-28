Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code: Get $250 Bonuses for Argentina vs. Colombia

Fanatics Sportsbook promo offers $250 in bonuses with the Copa America Femenina semi-finals set. Argentina will meet Colombia at 7:00pm ET tonight.

The semi-finals of the Copa América Femenina comprise Monday’s sports action highlights. Fanatics is revving its engines with some enticing bonus bets on offer.

It’s Argentina vs. Colombia in the semi-finals of the Copa América Femenina.

What can you use your Fanatics Sportsbook bonus on today?

A trip to the Copa América Femenina final on Aug. 2 is at stake for the winner in Monday’s match between Argentina and Colombia. Win the final and you qualify for the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles.

Argentina was undefeated in its Group A matches, while Colombia finished second in its Group B, holding Brazil to a 0-0 draw to reach 7 points and the runner-up position.

Argentina’s key players include forward Yamila Rodriguez, their leading scorer, and Florencia Bonsegundo, a midfielder who also is an attacking threat. Also look for Aldana Cometti, the team captain who is Argentina’s most-capped female player.

Colombia has forward Linda Caicedo, who won the 2022 MVP award in this tournament, and winger Mayra Ramirez, a stealthy attacker. Also watch for midfielder Catalina Usme, the captain, and Katherine Tapia, the goalkeeper who is starting because of injury to the regular Colombia keeper.

The match kicks off at 8 p.m. EDT from Rodrigo Paz Delgado in Quito, Ecuador. Oddsmakers have Colombia as a -135 favorite, with a .2.5 goals over/under. FS1 will televise and FoxSports.com will stream the match.

The San Diego Padres vs. the New York Mets is a battle between first and second-place teams. But the real intrigue of this game is what is happening off the diamond.

The Padres are said to be listening to trade offers for starting pitcher Dylan Cease, who has a lackluster 3-10 record and a 4.59 ERA while appearing at times in a pitcher-friendly park. But Cease has 144 strikeouts in 113 innings and has been peaking in his last seven games.

The Padres would need a haul in return for his services, but most clubs think Cease could start a playoff game, making him highly desirable. The trade deadline arrives at 6 p.m. EDT on Thursday, making this a prime showcase of his talents against a top team. If Cease dominates, his value could skyrocket.

The Mets will counter with Frankie Montas, who is slowly making his way back from an early season injury. He is 3-1 with a 4.62 ERA, and has kept the Mets in the game during most of his appearances.

Oddsmakers have the Mets as a slight moneyline favorite in the game, which starts at 9:40 p.m. EDT from Petco Park in San Diego. The MLB Network will televise, with MLB.tv and Fubo streaming.

