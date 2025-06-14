Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code: Get a $250 Bonus for Inter Miami & PSG at the Club World Cup

Fanatics Sportsbook promo offers $250 in bonuses, ahead of the Club World Cup kicking off this weekend featuring Messi, Inter Miami and PSG.

Don't choke up before Saturday, with a weekend of terrific soccer matches on the way.

Inter Miami is about to debut in the 2025 Club World Cup. Will the Herons' superstar front line make an appearance, or will it be another summertime match of reserve teams at Hard Rock Stadium?

Already claimed the Fanatics Sportsbook promo? Look into our BetMGM bonus code offer, with $1500 sport bonuses up for grabs.

Check out our guide to the best sportsbook promos to claim thousands in sports bonuses

Learn about the best sportsbooks with our experts guide to the best betting sites around

How to Claim the Fanatics Promo Code

New users from the legal U.S. sports betting states CO, CT, IL, IN, LA, MA, MD, NC, OH, TN, VA, and WV claim up to a $250 sportsbook bonus by betting $50 on any Fanatics Sportsbook line.

Follow these steps to score your Fanatics bonus deal:

Click on the Fanatics Sportsbook landing page, using the above link Register and confirm all of your details Read and understand Fanatics Sportsbook terms and conditions Deposit and bet sums of $10, with odds of -500 or longer, each day for 5 days Your account will be credited with a $50 sports bonus, for every day they have wagered $10 Bonus funds are capped at $250, and new players on have five days to complete Bonuses will expire after seven days, from issuance

If you are not in one of the above-listed states, another Fanatics Sportsbook offer may be available to you. Registering newcomers from AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY can claim up to $1,000 in No Sweat First Bets from Fanatics Sportsbook.

To claim the No Sweat First Bets offer, follow these steps:

Browse to the Fanatics Sportsbook website. Scan the QR code with a mobile device to download the Fanatics Sportsbook app. Register and confirm your personal profile. Read and agree to the Fanatics Sportsbook terms and conditions. Your 10-day window to earn a bonus starts immediately after opening your account Each day after signing up, make a cash wager of at least $1 at Fanatics odds of -500 or longer. You’ll need to apply the promotion in your bet slip, and a maximum one qualifying bet at Fanatics placed every day will count towards the promo. After the 10-day window, qualifying bets settled for losses will be credited as bonuses.

The Fanatics Sportsbook promotion has a maximum daily bonus match of $100, meaning a total of $1,000 can be awarded over the 10-day window. If you choose to register and place an initial qualifying wager of $200, only $100 would count towards your bonus.

What can you use your Fanatics Sportsbook offer on this weekend?

Fanatics Sportsbook's bonus deals offer a head start betting on this weekend's packed slate of sports action in the United States.

Major League Soccer is taking advantage of its sparse representation in 2026 World Cup qualifiers to hold a full round of play this Saturday, notwithstanding that most MLS clubs will still suffer from lineup absences for various reasons. Western Conference leader Vancouver is a (+300) Fanatics underdog against the Columbus Crew after wearing itself out in continental appearances. Vancouver's bid to avoid its second MLS loss of 2025 is on Apple TV at 6:30 p.m. EST.

The Philadelphia Union boasts far better (-130) odds to defeat visiting Charlotte F.C. in another 6:30 p.m. EST fixture. Philadelphia striker Tai Baribo (+105) is the bout's leading pick to score a goal.

Sunday is an even bigger soccer day in the United States, arguably its biggest in many years. 2025's Club World Cup begins in Miami and other locales around the USA, a pair of MLS teams sharing the schedule next to brands like Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich. Following that, the USMNT debuts in the 2025 CONCACAF Gold Cup against a typical foil in underdog Trinidad and Tobago.

Inter Miami's odds to succeed in the Club World Cup are changing for the better. Miami's moneyline to beat the Cairo club Al Ahly in Round 1 of Group Stage are approaching even-odds prices at the sportsbook after months of Miami's CWC lines decaying in all markets. The foremost reason is that superstar Lionel Messi will lead some semblance of Miami's real starting 11 against Al Ahly (+220) on Sunday. The broadcast of the Herons' world-tourney debut begins on DAZN at 8 p.m. EST.

The U.S. Men's National Team draws (-1000) odds to defeat Trinidad and Tobago, lopsided pricing that belies the importance of Fox and Univision simulcasting the show from PayPal Park in San Jose at at 6 p.m. Eastern. Don't look for bets on Christian Pulisic, as he's among the USMNT footballers sitting out the Gold Cup. Bryan White leads speculation with (-175) odds to bag for Team USA.

More info on Fanatics Sportsbook’s bonus offer

Fanatics Sportsbook bonus code Click this link and sign up - No promo code needed. Fanatics Sportsbook bonus promo Bet $50 and Get up to $250 in Bonuses Fanatics Sportsbook bonus terms and conditions New customers in CO, CT, IL, IN, LA, MA, MD, NC, OH, TN, VA, or WV. Must opt-in and wager $10+ cash on any market with odds of -500 or longer to receive $50 in Bonus Bets each day for your first 5 days (issued when qualifying wager settles). Your 5 days begin the day you establish your account. Bonus Bets expire 7 days from issuance. See full Promo Terms in the Fanatics Sportsbook app.

--