Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code: Get $250 Bonus Bets for England vs Italy

Fanatics Sportsbook promo code offers $250 in bonus bets, with England and Italy meeting in the Women's Euros today at 3pm ET.

Today's lineup of continental soccer includes and women's playoff matches from UEFA. Score a $250 sign-up bonus by betting just $50 at Fanatics Sportsbook.

From the South American club ranks to UEFA pitches across Europe, it's going to be a suspenseful day of medal rounds, playoffs, and continental qualifying. What's the best gamble at Fanatics?

How to Claim the Fanatics Promo Code

New sportsbook users in CO, CT, IL, IN, LA, MA, MD, NC, OH, TN, VA, WV can score up to a $250 bonus by betting just $50 on any sports market with Fanatics Sportsbook.

Follow the steps below to claim your Fanatics promo offer:

Go to the Fanatics Sportsbook landing page Confirm your details Read and understand the Fanatics Sportsbook terms and conditions Deposit and bet $10, at the odds of -500 or longer, every day for 5 days User is credited with a $50 sports bonus, for every day they have wagered $10 Bonuses are capped at $250, and new players on have five days to complete Bonuses will expire after seven days from issuance

If you are not in one of the above-listed states, another Fanatics Sportsbook offer may be available to you. Registering players from AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY can get up to $1,000 in No Sweat First Bets bonus from Fanatics Sportsbook.

To claim it, simply follow these steps:

Surf over to the Fanatics Sportsbook website. Scan the QR code with a mobile device to download the Fanatics Sportsbook app. Register and input the details of your personal profile. Read and agree to the Fanatics Sportsbook terms and conditions. The 10-day window to earn a bonus starts immediately after opening your account Every day after signing up, make a cash wager of at least $1 at Fanatics odds of -500 or longer. You’ll need to apply the promotion in your bet slip, and a maximum one qualifying wager every day will count towards the promotion. After the 10-day window, qualifying bets settled for losses will be credited as bonuses.

The Fanatics Sportsbook promotion has a maximum daily bonus match of $100, meaning a total of $1,000 can be awarded over the 10-day window. If you place a qualifying wager of $200, only $100 would count towards your bonus.

What can you use your Fanatics Sportsbook offer on today?

Today's Fanatics bonus code offer can be utilized to place bets on the Women's Euro semi-finals, in addition to three concluding back ties in the 2025 Copa Sudamericana's first playoff round.

Where to begin on such a full day of continental soccer showdowns? Champions League qualifying is a captivating matter to a subset of Fanatics users, but it's really just a competition to see who loses to Bayern in the end. Mainstream gamblers will be drawn to events like the Copa Sudamericana, and the 2025 UEFA Women's Euro semi-finals featuring England as a (-210) wager over Italy.

The Lionesses take on Le Azzurre in today's 3 p.m. EST kickoff in the Women's Euro, hoping to reach this weekend's final against world-champion Spain or scrappy Germany. Italy's style of play couldn't be much different from Germany's separate underdog bid in the semi-final round, considering that Italy committed two fouls in its quarter-final win over Norway, while Germany took 26 fouls, a combination of bookings, a suspension for the semis, and a whole lot of lip from the referee.

No doubt England has the freer pitch to run on in its semi-final game on FOX. But will that add up to another watershed of goal-scoring for the resilient England, or another grueling survival-test such as the Q-Final comeback and tiebreaker against Sweden? The youthful striker Agnes Beever-Jones is an upstart (+138) prop bet to score on Italy today. England has (+270) futures odds to lift UEFA's trophy.

Bookmakers have quickly learned how tight a South American tournament can be. Central Córdoba (+125) and Cerro Largo at 6:30 p.m. EST, and América (+165) versus Bahia at 8:30 p.m. EST, have tighter moneylines after 0-0 draws in opening playoff ties. BeIN SPORTS has the back-leg action.

Vasco de Gama is a weird (-130) bet to win on an alternate BeIN SPORTS stream at 8:30 p.m. EST, poised to bag "consolation goals" against the round's 4-0 aggregate leader Independiente del Valle.

More info on Fanatics Sportsbook’s bonus offer

Fanatics Sportsbook bonus terms and conditions New customers in CO, CT, IL, IN, LA, MA, MD, NC, OH, TN, VA, or WV. Must opt-in and wager $10+ cash on any market with odds of -500 or longer to receive $50 in Bonus Bets each day for your first 5 days (issued when qualifying wager settles). Your 5 days begin the day you establish your account. Bonus Bets expire 7 days from issuance.

