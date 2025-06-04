Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code: Get $1000 No Sweat Bets for USL and Brazil Soccer

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo offers $1,000 in no sweat bets, with action from the USL Championship and Brazilian Serie A on the way.

High-stakes matches in the USL Championship and Brazilian Serie A are the focus for Wednesday’s soccer action.

Fanatics is on top of all of the action, and has some enticing bonus bets on offer.

The USL Championship has the Birmingham Legion FC and Indy Eleven face off in a match that will determine playoff positioning. And there’s also a key match in Brazil’s Serie A, where Botafogo takes on Ceará in a match crucial to both squads.

How to Claim Fanatics Sportsbook Bonus

First-time players in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY can get up to $1,000 in First Bets bonus from Fanatics Sportsbook.

To claim it, simply follow these steps:

Visit the Fanatics Sportsbook website. Scan the QR code there with your mobile device to download the Fanatics Sportsbook app. Provide the details of your personal profile. Agree to the Fanatics Sportsbook terms and conditions. Your 10-day window to earn your sports bonus starts immediately after opening your account Each day, make a cash wager of at least $1 at odds of -500 or longer. You’ll need to apply the promotion in your bet slip, and only one qualifying bet per day will count towards the promotion At the end of the 10-day window, qualifying wagers settled for a loss will be credited as sports bonuses.

The Fanatics Sportsbook promotion has a maximum daily bonus match of $100, meaning a total of $1,000 can be awarded over the 10-day window. If you place a qualifying wager of $200, only $100 would count towards your bonus.

First-time players in CO, CT, IL, IN, LA, MA, MD, NC, OH, TN, VA, WV can get up to a $250 bonus by merely wagering $50.

To claim it, simply follow these steps:

Go to the Fanatics Sportsbook landing page, via the above link Write in your details Read the Fanatics Sportsbook terms and conditions Deposit and wager $10, with odds of -500 or longer, each day for 5 days Player will be credited with a $50 sports bonus, for every day they have wagered $10 Bonuses are capped at $250, and new players on have five days to complete Bonuses will expire after seven days, from issuance

What can you use your Fanatics Sportsbook bonus on today?

In the U.S., the Birmingham Legion and Indy Eleven meet in a USL Championship match that’s key for playoff positioning.

Birmingham Legion FC needs a boost to climb into the playoff picture, currently sitting in a tie for seventh place.

The Indy Eleven is in fourth place, and needs a victory to secure home-field advantage in the first round of the playoffs. They are unbeaten in their previous four matches, so pose a tough challenge for Birmingham.

The match kicks off at 8 p.m. EDT at Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Alabama, with the home squad a +135 favorite, with an over/under of 2.5 goals. The match will be streamed on ESPN+.

Finally, there’s a Brazilian Serie A match between 2025 champions Botafogo and newly-promoted Ceará. Both need a win to climb up the table.

The match kicks off at 7 p.m. EDT at Estádio Olímpico Nilton Santos, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Botafogo is a solid -170 favorite, with a 2.5 goals over/under. Fox Sports will televise, with Sling TV offering a streaming option.

More info on Fanatics Sportsbook’s bonus offer

Fanatics Sportsbook bonus code Click this link and sign up - No promo code needed. Fanatics Sportsbook bonus promo Bet $50 and Get up to $250 in Bonuses Fanatics Sportsbook bonus terms and conditions New customers in CO, CT, IL, IN, LA, MA, MD, NC, OH, TN, VA, or WV. Must opt-in and wager $10+ cash on any market with odds of -500 or longer to receive $50 in Bonus Bets each day for your first 5 days (issued when qualifying wager settles). Your 5 days begin the day you establish your account. Bonus Bets expire 7 days from issuance. See full Promo Terms in the Fanatics Sportsbook app.

