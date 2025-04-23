Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code: Get $1,000 in No Sweat First Bets For NBA Playoffs & Premier League

Fanatics Sportsbook's promo code gives new players up to $1,000 in no sweat first bets, ahead of tonight's NBA Playoffs and Premier League.

The NBA Playoffs and Premier League soccer feature among Wednesday’s sports delights, and Fanatics offers a special promo code for new customers to help you get inside the action.

The NBA playoffs return Wednesday with a tripleheader of games. Defending champion Boston takes on the Orlando Magic to start, followed by Miami at Cleveland and Golden State at Houston. As over in the Premier League has Arsenal vs. Crystal Palace

How to Claim Fanatics Sportsbook Bonus

First-time players in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY can get up to $1,000 in No Sweat First Bets bonus from Fanatics Sportsbook.

To claim it, simply follow these steps:

Go to the Fanatics Sportsbook website. Scan the QR code there with your mobile device to download the Fanatics Sportsbook app. Verify your details. Sign off on the Fanatics Sportsbook terms and conditions. Your 10-day window to earn your sports bonus starts immediately after opening your account Each day, make a cash wager of at least $1 at odds of -500 or longer. You’ll need to apply the promotion in your bet slip, and only one qualifying bet per day will count towards the promotion At the end of the 10-day window, qualifying wagers settled for a loss will be credited as sports bonuses.

The Fanatics Sportsbook promotion has a maximum daily bonus match of $100, meaning a total of $1,000 can be awarded over the 10-day window. This means if you place a qualifying wager of $200, only $100 would count towards your bonus.

What can you use your Fanatics Sportsbook Bonuses on Today?

The defending champion Boston Celtics had little trouble with the Orlando Magic in its series Game 1, winning by 17 points. The Celtics can take a commanding lead in the round with a Game 2 win at home.

Celtics forward Jayson Tatum is uncertain for Game 2 after suffering a wrist injury in Game 1 after a hard foul by Orlando. The Celts will look to forward Kristaps Porzingis to pick up the slack after a quiet Game 1.

For Orlando, its hopes live and die with forward Paolo Banchero, who had 36 points in the first game, but little support elsewhere.

The game starts at 7 p.m. EDT from TD Garden in Boston. The Celtics are giving -10.5 to the visitors, with an over/under of 197.5. TNT and truTV will televise, with Max, Fubo and NBA League Pass offering streaming.

The Cleveland Cavaliers had an easy time in Game 1 of its series with the Miami Heat, winning 121-100. Guard Donovan Mitchell led the backcourt brigade for the Cavs, shaking off the ankle injury that hampered the end of his regular season.

The Heat have a long injury list for Game 2, leaving Tyler Herro and particularly center/power forward Bam Adebayo as the engines of a potential Miami upset.

The game starts at 7:30 p.m. EDT at Rocket Arena, with the Cavs giving =11.5 and the over/under at 211.5. NBA TV will televise and stream the contest, with streaming only by Fubo, SlingTV and YouTubeTV.

The NBA Wednesday evening action concludes with the Golden State Warriors and the Houston Rockets getting down to business.

The Warriors won their Game 1 by 95-85, harassing the Rockets into a poor shooting night. Warriors Draymond Green, Jimmy Butler and even Steph Curry are hungry and ready to do it again on Wednesday.

The Rockets hope center Alperen Şengün can open up the floor and help his teammates get off the shooting slump in Game 2. He had 26 points on 11-18 shooting in Game 1, and posterized Green with a massive dunk in one segment, much to the delight of the Houston crowd.

The game starts at 9:30 p.m. EDT at Toyota Center in Houston. The early line has the Rockets at -3.5, with an over/under of 203.5. TNT and truTV are televising, with Max streaming.

In EPL soccer action, Arsenal throws down in a match with Crystal Palace on Wednesday.

Arsenal has to be on its toes to avoid this being a classic trap game. A loss against Crystal Palace would mathematically eliminate their chances of clinching the Premier League title, handing the crown to Liverpool.

Crystal Palace won’t go down easy. They sit in 12th position in the league standings with 43 points, and want to move up and impress for European competition next season.

The match starts at 3 p.m. EDT at Emirates Stadium in London, with Arsenal a -260 favorite and 2.5 goals over/under. USA Network will televise the match. NBC.com sports, SlingTV and Fubu have streaming options.

