Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code: Get $1,000 in No Sweat First Bets For NBA Playoffs & Champions League

Fanatics Sportsbook promo, offers players $1,000 in no sweat first bets, ahead of today's NBA Playoffs and Champions League soccer.

Tuesday’s action sees the NBA Playoffs with three possible close-out games on tap, while soccer has two powerhouses facing off in a crucial match. The TV viewing lineup promises intense play, and Fanatics can take it up to an 11 with a special promo code for new customers to enhance the action.

The Tuesday NBA Playoffs lineup has Milwaukee vs. Indiana, Detroit vs. New York, Orlando vs. Boston, and the L.A. Clippers at Denver. The first three could spell the last roundup for Milwaukee, Detroit and Orlando, as they’re all down 3-1 in their series.

In soccer, the Champions League semi final on Tuesday matches Arsenal against Paris Saint-Germain, the squads battling at Emirates in London.

What can you use your Fanatics Sportsbook Bonuses on this weekend?

The Milwaukee Bucks already faced a huge hurdle in their series, being down 3-1 to the Indiana Pacers. Then things got worse, as star guard Damian Lillard sustained a ruptured Achilles tendon on Sunday. He is out for the series and likely will miss much of next season, leaving the burden on the Bucks’ Greek Freak forward, Giannis Antetokounmpo, to carry his team.

The game starts at 6 p.m. EDT from Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indiana.The Pacers are -7.5 favorites, with the over/under at 229.5. NBA TV has the TV and streaming action, with Fubo, SlingTV and YouTube TV also streaming.

The New York Knicks are up 3-1 in their series against the Detroit Pistons and won the last two games on the road. But each game in the series has been a nailbiter for the NY squad, and the Pistons are angry about some non-calls earlier in the series, and will be fired up on Tuesday.

The game starts at 7:30 p.m. EDT from Madison Square Garden, with the Knicks favored by -5.5 and 213.5 on the over/under. TNT will televise, with Max handling streaming.

The Orlando Magic are at Boston’s TD Garden in the night’s third game, and despite being down 3-1, likely won’t go down without a fight. The Magic squad has one victory in the series over the defending champions, and has beaten them up physically, but the box score didn’t go their way in this series.

The game starts at 8:30 p.m. EDT, with the Celtics giving -11.5 on the spread and the over/under standing at 199.5. NBA TV has the television and streaming assignments.

The night’s last NBA game has the L.A. Clippers against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena in Denver. The series is tied at 2-2, and could go either way in the remaining games..

Denver center Nikola Jokic had 36 points, 21 rebounds, 8 assists, and 2 steals on 14-25 shooting from the field in Saturday’s physical game, which saw six technicals called in the heat of the battle. The Clips prevailed in that one by a bucket, but expect this game to again go down to the wire.

The Clippers are favored at -1.5 and 208.5 on the over/under in the early lines. The game starts at 10 p.m. EDT and TNT has the television, with Max handling streaming.

Across the pond, Tuesday’s spotlight is on the Champions League semi final between Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain.

Arsenal is making its first appearance since 2009 in the semi finals, and is unbeaten in its last eight Champions League matches. However, the squad is beset by injuries to some of its topliners, and will have to adjust on the fly against a tough French squad.

Paris Saint-Germain enters with no significant injuries, and points to recent wins over solid Liverpool and Aston Villa squads as reasons for hope. But Arsenal beat PSG in the group stage by 2-0, perhaps gaining a decided psychological edge heading into this match.

The Gunners are +115 as the home favorite, with a 2.5 goals over/under. The match starts at 3 p.m. EDT at Emirates Stadium in London, with CBS televising and Paramount+ streaming.

