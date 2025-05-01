Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code: Get $1,000 in No Sweat First Bets For Knicks-Pistons & Europa League

Fanatics Sportsbook promo offers players $1,000 ahead of tonights NBA Playoffs and Europa League soccer.

Road games are always tough, no matter what sport you favor. And never is that truer than with Thursday’s NBA and soccer action, where the task of winning crucial games on the road faces several squads. That promises excitement, and Fanatics has a special promo code for new customers to enhance the action.

The NBA Playoffs on Thursday finds the New York Knicks traveling to Detroit, and the Denver Nuggets heading to Los Angeles. Whilst the European soccer actions sees Man Utd in action with Athletic Bilbao.

How to Claim Fanatics Sportsbook Bonus

First-time players in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY can get up to $1,000 in No Sweat First Bets bonus from Fanatics Sportsbook.

To claim it, simply follow these steps:

Click to the Fanatics Sportsbook website. Scan the QR code there with your mobile device to download the Fanatics Sportsbook app. Sign up your personal profile. Agree to the Fanatics Sportsbook terms and conditions. Your 10-day window to earn your sports bonus starts immediately after opening your account Each day, make a cash wager of at least $1 at odds of -500 or longer. You’ll need to apply the promotion in your bet slip, and only one qualifying bet per day will count towards the promotion At the end of the 10-day window, qualifying wagers settled for a loss will be credited as sports bonuses.

The Fanatics Sportsbook promotion has a maximum daily bonus match of $100, meaning a total of $1,000 can be awarded over the 10-day window. If you place a qualifying wager of $200, only $100 would count towards your bonus.

What can you use your Fanatics Sportsbook Bonuses on this weekend?

The Europa League semi-finals has two games on Thursday, led by Manchester United vs. Athletic Bilbao. United needed a penalty in extra time to reach this level. Athletic Bilbao’s goal is simply to reach the finals, which will be held at their own stadium.

United has Bruno Fernandes, the team captain who has scored 29 goals in 31 matches. Athletic Bilbao counters with the Williams brothers, Nico and forward Iñaki, his older sibling. Both are opportunistic scorers and ones to watch.

The match starts at 3 p.m. EDT at San Mamés, Bilbao, Spain. ATH is +105 in the early lines, with a 2.5 over/under on goals. Paramount+ has the streaming action. Paramount is also streaming the Tottenham Hotspur vs. Bodo/Glimt match at the same time, with the Spurs a solid -360 favorite with a 3.5 goals over/under.

Back across the ocean, Nottingham Forest confronts Brentford. Forest has a 1-0 home loss to Everton and an FA Cup semi finals loss to Manchester City in its recent matches, and is hoping to right the ship with this contest.

Brentford has recently struggled at City Ground, but comes in on a winning streak for this competition.

The match kicks off at 2:30 p.m. EDT from the City Ground in Nottingham, with the early lines listing Nottingham Forest at +115 and an over/under on goals of 2.5. USA Network will televise, with NBC Sports, Fubo, SlingTV and Universo handling the streaming.

In the NBA, New York Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau will hope to improve his use of timeouts in Game 5 of the series against the Detroit Pistons. Thibs left point guard Jason Brunson and forward Josh Hart standing on the sidelines as Game 5 slipped away, a brutal tactical mistake that now has the Knicks back on their heels.

The game tips off at 7:30 p.m. at Little Caesars Arena, with Detroit a slight -2.5 favorite. The over/under is 212.5, and the game is being televised by TNT and truTV, with streaming by Max.

In the NBA night’s second game, the Denver Nuggets visit the Los Angeles Clippers at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California. Denver has won the last two battles and is up 3-2, and two-time MVP center Nikola Jokic gives the Nuggets a reason to believe. But the Clips’ superstar tandem of James Harden/Kawhi Leonard won’t hand it to him.

Oddsmakers have the early line favoring the Clippers at -6.5, with an over/under of 211.5. The game starts at 10 p.m. EDT with television by TNT and truTV, with Max handling streaming.

