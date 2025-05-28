Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code: Get $1000 in No Sweat Bets for Conference League Final & NBA Playoffs

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo offers $1000, in bonuses, ahead of today's UEFA Conference League Final, or the NBA playoffs tonight.

It took until the final round of UEFA's newest continental event, the Conference League, but Chelsea FC finally have a real fight on their hands against Real Betis. Scroll for the latest game odds.

Europe is on standby - and so can you with our Conference League final promo code

How to Claim the Fanatics promo Code

Registering players from AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY can get up to $1,000 in No Sweat First Bets bonus from Fanatics Sportsbook.

To take advantage of the offer, follow the steps listed:

Browse to the Fanatics Sportsbook website. Scan the QR code with a mobile device to download the Fanatics Sportsbook app. Confirm the details of your new personal profile. Read and agree to the Fanatics Sportsbook terms and conditions. The 10-day window to earn a bonus starts immediately after opening your account Each day after signing up, make a cash wager of at least $1 at Fanatics odds of -500 or longer. You’ll need to apply the promotion in your bet slip, and a maximum one qualifying wager every day will count towards the promotion. At the end of the 10-day window, qualifying wagers settled for a loss will be credited as sports bonuses.

The Fanatics Sportsbook promotion has a maximum daily bonus match of $100, meaning a total of $1,000 can be awarded over the 10-day window. If you place a qualifying wager of $200, only $100 would count towards your bonus.

Fanatics sign-ups from the legal U.S. sportsbook states of CO, CT, IL, IN, LA, MA, MD, NC, OH, TN, VA, WV can get up to a $250 bonus by putting just $50 on a Fanatics Sportsbook market.

To receive the sign-up bonus offer, just follow these steps:

Go to the Fanatics Sportsbook landing page, via the above link Register with your correct sign-up details Read and agree to the Fanatics Sportsbook terms and conditions Deposit and bet an amount of $10, with odds of -500 or longer, each day for 5 days You will be credited with a $50 sports bonus, for every day they have wagered $10 Bonuses are capped at $250, and new players on have five days to complete The bonuses will expire after seven days, from issuance

What can you use your Fanatics Sportsbook offer on today?

The new bonus code offer from Fanatics Sportsbook provides house funds for betting both of today's biggest events, the Conference League Final in Poland, and Round 3 of the NBA postseason.

Chelsea's (-125) odds to beat Real Betis in today's Conference League Final, set to kick off on Paramount at 3 p.m. Eastern Time, are still very favorable compared to the average odds on a talented soccer club. But compared to the easy ride Chelsea has taken through the event's 2025 elimination bracket, one can only believe that this is when the competition turns into a fight.

Atlético's recent 4-1 victory over Real Betis was only the second time that the pesky underdog lost any match across competitions since winter. Los Verdiblancos (The Green and Whites) line to lift a championship trophy started to perk up from their opening numbers once speculators scoped out the club's record in appearances against big-shots in 2024-25, with points taken from Barca and Real Madrid.

Bookmakers think today's matchup will put a chill on the Real Betis offense too. The underdog's flourishing striker Cédric Bakambu, second in the Conference League with seven goals this cycle, has merely a (+300) proposition line to score against Chelsea today. Chelsea's hotshot striker Cole Palmer, to no one's shock, is the bout's most popular pick to bag at (+125) prop odds.

The game kicks off at 3:00pm eastern, with one of these storied European sides set to claim a crucial piece of silverware.

The OKC Thunder managed just one tight victory from a two-game playoff stint in Minneapolis, but it was enough to give Oklahoma City a commanding 3-1 lead in the Western Conference Finals going into tonight's Game 5. OKC's point spread for the home-court tipoff is set at nearly double-digits at (-8.5), daring Fanatics users to imagine one more surprising feat from an underdog this spring.

ESPN and ESPN Deportes will share the OKC Thunder versus Minnesota Timberwolves call from Paycom Center at 8:30 p.m. EST. Oklahoma City's superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander bounced back from a relatively bad Game 3 performance to score 40 points in Game 4. Fanatics odds don't give OKC's top scorer better than (+420) odds to do the same thing again (or better) on Game 5's scoresheet. Yet, if there's a time the 'Wolves will be down enough to let it happen, it's now.

Rival sharpshooter Anthony Edwards of the Timberwolves is doing his best to keep up with Shai's high prices at Fanatics, drawing a solid (-145) line to score 25+ points in Game 5. Chet Holmgren of the Thunder has pulled even with Minnesota and Team France's effective big man Rudy Gobert in odds to lead Game 5 on the boards, a scary note for the Timberwolves as an elimination lurks.

Tonight's round of Major League Soccer action includes the eastern teams who are making waves in 2025, with Miami, Philadelphia, and both New York clubs favored to win their matches on Apple TV at 6:30 p.m. EST. However, it's a 10 p.m. date on Fox Sports 1 that could intrigue Fanatics bettors the most, because of crazy-looking odds that give the 0-4-11 L.A. Galaxy a favorite's line to beat San Jose. L.A.'s first league win has to come sometime, but (+105) odds on it happening now are a tad wacky.

More info on Fanatics Sportsbook’s bonus offer

Fanatics Sportsbook bonus code Click this link and sign up - No promo code needed. Fanatics Sportsbook bonus promo Bet $50 and Get up to $250 in Bonuses Fanatics Sportsbook bonus terms and conditions New customers in CO, CT, IL, IN, LA, MA, MD, NC, OH, TN, VA, or WV. Must opt-in and wager $10+ cash on any market with odds of -500 or longer to receive $50 in Bonus Bets each day for your first 5 days (issued when qualifying wager settles). Your 5 days begin the day you establish your account. Bonus Bets expire 7 days from issuance. See full Promo Terms in the Fanatics Sportsbook app.

