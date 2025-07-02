Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code: Get $1000 Bonuses USA-Guatemala Gold Cup

Fanatics Sportsbook bonus code offers $1000 in no sweat bets, with the USMNT facing Guatemala tonight at 7:00pm Eastern.

The Concacaf Gold Cup semifinals take center stage in the soccer world on Wednesday. Fanatics is ready to rock with some enticing bonus bets on offer.

The Gold Cup has the U.S. Men’s National Team vs. Guatemala in a semi-final bout tonight.

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo code gives players sports bonuses at sign-up

How to Claim Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code

First-time players in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY can get up to $1,000 in First Bets bonus from Fanatics Sportsbook.

To claim it, simply follow these steps:

Visit the Fanatics Sportsbook website. Scan the QR code there with your mobile device to download the Fanatics Sportsbook app. Provide the details of your personal profile. Agree to the Fanatics Sportsbook terms and conditions. Your 10-day window to earn your sports bonus starts immediately after opening your account Each day, make a cash wager of at least $1 at odds of -500 or longer. You’ll need to apply the promotion in your bet slip, and only one qualifying bet per day will count towards the promotion At the end of the 10-day window, qualifying wagers settled for a loss will be credited as sports bonuses.

The Fanatics Sportsbook promotion has a maximum daily bonus match of $100, meaning a total of $1,000 can be awarded over the 10-day window. If you place a qualifying wager of $200, only $100 would count towards your bonus.

First-time players in CO, CT, IL, IN, LA, MA, MD, NC, OH, TN, VA, WV can get up to a $250 bonus by merely wagering $50.

To claim it, simply follow these steps:

Go to the Fanatics Sportsbook landing page, via the above link Write in your details Read the Fanatics Sportsbook terms and conditions Deposit and wager $10, with odds of -500 or longer, each day for 5 days Player will be credited with a $50 sports bonus, for every day they have wagered $10 Bonuses are capped at $250, and new players on have five days to complete Bonuses will expire after seven days, from issuance

What can you use your Fanatics Sportsbook bonus code on today?

Wednesday sees the U.S. Men’s National Team take on Guatemala in the Gold Cup semifinals, with the winner advancing to the finals on July 6 at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, against the winner of the Mexico-Honduras match.

The U.S. squad has reached the semifinal in 17 of 18 Gold Cups and hopes to make its eighth title match appearance. Guatemala is in its first semifinal since 1996.

The U.S. side players to watch include goalkeeper Matt Freese, hero of a quarterfinal shootout with Costa Rica. He will be aided by midfielder Malik Tillman, the squad’s top scorer with three goals and one assist, and the attacking tandem of midfielder Diego Luna and forward Max Arfsten.

Guatemala, fresh off an upset of Canada to reach this stage, is led by forward Rubio Rubin, who forced a penalty shootout against Canada. He has two goals and an assist in the tournament. Also watch for defenseman José Morales, who had the winning penalty shot against Canada, and goalkeeper Kenderson Navarro, a key to his squad advancing this far.

Oddsmakers have the U.S. as -380 favorites, with a 2.5 goals over/under.The match starts at 7 p.m. EDT at Energizer Park in St. Louis, Missouri. FSI will televise, with Fox Sports streaming the match.

The match kicks off at 3 p.m. EDT from St. Jakob-Park in Basel, Switzerland, with Norway a +105 favorite carrying a 2.5 goals over/under. Fox Sports is televising the match and providing streaming.

More info on Fanatics Sportsbook’s promo code

Fanatics Sportsbook bonus code Click this link and sign up - No promo code needed. Fanatics Sportsbook bonus promo Bet $50 and Get up to $250 in Bonuses Fanatics Sportsbook bonus terms and conditions New customers in CO, CT, IL, IN, LA, MA, MD, NC, OH, TN, VA, or WV. Must opt-in and wager $10+ cash on any market with odds of -500 or longer to receive $50 in Bonus Bets each day for your first 5 days (issued when qualifying wager settles). Your 5 days begin the day you establish your account. Bonus Bets expire 7 days from issuance. See full Promo Terms in the Fanatics Sportsbook app.

