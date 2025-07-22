Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code: Get $1000 Bonuses for Mets-Angels

Fanatics Sportsbook promo code offers $1000 in no sweat bets, with the New York Mets and LA Angels meeting tonight at 7:10pm ET.

An MLB matchup pitting teams from the East and West coasts are the highlights of Tuesday’s sports action. Fanatics is keeping things rolling on both with some enticing bonus bets on offer.

New York Mets face the Los Angeles Angels at City Field in Flushing, New York.

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo code gives players sports bonuses at sign-up

How to Claim Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code

First-time players in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY can get up to $1,000 in First Bets bonus from Fanatics Sportsbook.

To claim it, simply follow these steps:

Visit the Fanatics Sportsbook website. Scan the QR code there with your mobile device to download the Fanatics Sportsbook app. Provide the details of your personal profile. Agree to the Fanatics Sportsbook terms and conditions. Your 10-day window to earn your sports bonus starts immediately after opening your account Each day, make a cash wager of at least $1 at odds of -500 or longer. You’ll need to apply the promotion in your bet slip, and only one qualifying bet per day will count towards the promotion At the end of the 10-day window, qualifying wagers settled for a loss will be credited as sports bonuses.

The Fanatics Sportsbook promotion has a maximum daily bonus match of $100, meaning a total of $1,000 can be awarded over the 10-day window. If you place a qualifying wager of $200, only $100 would count towards your bonus.

First-time players in CO, CT, IL, IN, LA, MA, MD, NC, OH, TN, VA, WV can get up to a $250 bonus by merely wagering $50.

To claim it, simply follow these steps:

Go to the Fanatics Sportsbook landing page, via the above link

Write in your details Read the Fanatics Sportsbook terms and conditions Deposit and wager $10, with odds of -500 or longer, each day for 5 days Player will be credited with a $50 sports bonus, for every day they have wagered $10 Bonuses are capped at $250, and new players on have five days to complete Bonuses will expire after seven days, from issuance

What can you use your Fanatics Sportsbook bonus on today?

Major League Baseball has the Los Angeles Angels taking on the New York Mets in Tuesday’s highlight.

The New York team has gone 20-22 since June 1, slipping into second place in the National League East. They are hoping the return of pitchers Kodai Senga and Sean Manaea will kick-start them for the second half playoffs push.

The Angels still have the oft-injured Mike Trout, backed by a largely unknown cast. So far, they are a game below .500 and considered to be on the upswing as they gain experience.

Pitching for the Mets on Tuesday will be Frankie Montas, who has been uneven since returning from being on the disabled list in the first two months. He’ll be opposed by Kyle Hendricks, who has a 5-6 record and a 4.88 ERA in his 18 starts, both stats a decline from his career totals.

Oddsmakers have the Mets as a -165 home favorite, with a 9 runs over/under. The game starts at 7:10 p.m. EDT, with SNY televising and streaming by Fubo and MLB.tv.

More info on Fanatics Sportsbook’s bonus offer

Fanatics Sportsbook bonus code Click this link and sign up - No promo code needed. Fanatics Sportsbook bonus promo Bet $50 and Get up to $250 in Bonuses Fanatics Sportsbook bonus terms and conditions New customers in CO, CT, IL, IN, LA, MA, MD, NC, OH, TN, VA, or WV. Must opt-in and wager $10+ cash on any market with odds of -500 or longer to receive $50 in Bonus Bets each day for your first 5 days (issued when qualifying wager settles). Your 5 days begin the day you establish your account. Bonus Bets expire 7 days from issuance. See full Promo Terms in the Fanatics Sportsbook app.

