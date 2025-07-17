Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code: Get $1000 Bonuses for England vs. Sweden

Fanatics Sportsbook promo code offers $1000 in bonuses, with England and Sweden meeting in the Women's Euros at 3pm ET (07/17).

A quarter-final showdown in the Women’s Euro and a big match in Brazil’s Serie A are the world soccer highlights for Thursday. Fanatics is loaded for both with some enticing bonus bets on offer.

It’s England vs. Sweden in the Women’s Euro quarter-finals, while Fluminense and Cruzeiro face off in a Brazil Serie A match with large implications.

How to Claim Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code

First-time players in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY can get up to $1,000 in First Bets bonus from Fanatics Sportsbook.

To claim it, simply follow these steps:

Visit the Fanatics Sportsbook website. Scan the QR code there with your mobile device to download the Fanatics Sportsbook app. Provide the details of your personal profile. Agree to the Fanatics Sportsbook terms and conditions. Your 10-day window to earn your sports bonus starts immediately after opening your account Each day, make a cash wager of at least $1 at odds of -500 or longer. You’ll need to apply the promotion in your bet slip, and only one qualifying bet per day will count towards the promotion At the end of the 10-day window, qualifying wagers settled for a loss will be credited as sports bonuses.

The Fanatics Sportsbook promotion has a maximum daily bonus match of $100, meaning a total of $1,000 can be awarded over the 10-day window. If you place a qualifying wager of $200, only $100 would count towards your bonus.

First-time players in CO, CT, IL, IN, LA, MA, MD, NC, OH, TN, VA, WV can get up to a $250 bonus by merely wagering $50.

To claim it, simply follow these steps:

Go to the Fanatics Sportsbook landing page, via the above link Write in your details Read the Fanatics Sportsbook terms and conditions Deposit and wager $10, with odds of -500 or longer, each day for 5 days Player will be credited with a $50 sports bonus, for every day they have wagered $10 Bonuses are capped at $250, and new players on have five days to complete Bonuses will expire after seven days, from issuance

What can you use your Fanatics Sportsbook bonus on today?

England had a misstep earlier in the Women’s Euro, losing to France and facing elimination. But the defending champions have gotten off the mat and now take on Sweden in the quarter-finals.

The Swedes are not going to roll over. They are undefeated in the tournament so far and fresh off a dominant 4‑1 win over Germany. They will also be seeking a measure of revenge for a 2022 semi-final loss to England by 4-0.

Players to watch for England start with forward Lauren James, who has multiple tournament goals. She’ll be working with forward Alessia Russo, who has four assists in this edition of the tournament, and has a goal to go along with that. Also watch for midfielder Keira Walsh, the quarterback who will attempt to shut down the Swedes.

For Sweden, watch for Stina Blackstenius, an Arsenal forward who scored in the group matches. She’s backed by team captain Kosovare Asiliani, who has a goal and three assists in the tournament. Also watch forward Lina Hurtig, who has two goals so far.

Oddsmakers have England favored by +115, with a 2.5 goals over/under. The match kicks off at 3 p.m. EDT from Stadion Letzigrund in Zurich, Switzerland. Fox will televise and stream the contest.

