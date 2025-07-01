Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code: Get $1,000 Bonuses for Borussia Dortmund in the Club World Cup

Fanatics Sportsbook promo code offers $1000 in no sweat bets with Borussia Dortmund clashing with Monterrey tonight in the Club World Cup.

The Club World Cup tournament matches on Tuesday promise two big battles. Fanatics is putting the pedal to the floor and has some enticing bonus bets on offer.

The Tuesday Club World Cup matches include Spain’s Real Madrid vs. Italy’s Juventus, and Mexico’s Monterrey vs. Germany’s Borussia Dortmund.

How to Claim Fanatics Sportsbook, Bonus

First-time players in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY can get up to $1,000 in First Bets bonus from Fanatics Sportsbook.

To claim it, simply follow these steps:

Visit the Fanatics Sportsbook website. Scan the QR code there with your mobile device to download the Fanatics Sportsbook app. Provide the details of your personal profile. Agree to the Fanatics Sportsbook terms and conditions. Your 10-day window to earn your sports bonus starts immediately after opening your account Each day, make a cash wager of at least $1 at odds of -500 or longer. You’ll need to apply the promotion in your bet slip, and only one qualifying bet per day will count towards the promotion At the end of the 10-day window, qualifying wagers settled for a loss will be credited as sports bonuses.

The Fanatics Sportsbook promotion has a maximum daily bonus match of $100, meaning a total of $1,000 can be awarded over the 10-day window. If you place a qualifying wager of $200, only $100 would count towards your bonus.

First-time players in CO, CT, IL, IN, LA, MA, MD, NC, OH, TN, VA, WV can get up to a $250 bonus by merely wagering $50.

To claim it, simply follow these steps:

Go to the Fanatics Sportsbook landing page, via the above link Write in your details Read the Fanatics Sportsbook terms and conditions Deposit and wager $10, with odds of -500 or longer, each day for 5 days Player will be credited with a $50 sports bonus, for every day they have wagered $10 Bonuses are capped at $250, and new players on have five days to complete Bonuses will expire after seven days, from issuance

What can you use your Fanatics Sportsbook bonus on today?

In the day’s big match, Borussia Dortmund battles Monterrey for the right to head to the CWC quarterfinals.

The European side almost always beats Mexican opposition in the Club World Cup. History shows 10 wins and three draws for the knockout round for Europeans. But Monterrey has been on top in its earlier matches, and has momentum.

Dortmund is unbeaten in 10 matches in all competitions. They will look to control the tempo and make quick transitions, while Monterrey will be using its stingy defense and will seek surprise opportunities to strike.

Borussia Dortmund relies on Serhou Guirassy, their center-forward and main offensive threat. He had seven shots on goal in the group matches.

Also watch for Jobs Bellingham, a 19-year-old midfielder who came aboard on a record deal and was involved in goals in both his Club World Cup starts, and midfielder Daniel Svensson, who scored the lone goal against Ulsan.

Monterrey has captain Sergio Ramos, who scored against Inter Milan. Also watch for Germán Berterame, who scored twice in the group stage, and midfielder Óliver Torres, a crafty playmaker with two assists on his CWC resume.

Oddsmakers have Dortmund as a -155 favorite, carrying 2.5 goals in the over/under. The match kicks off at 9 p.m. EDT from Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, with TNT televising and DAZN handling streaming.

More info on Fanatics Sportsbook’s bonus offer

Fanatics Sportsbook bonus code Click this link and sign up - No promo code needed. Fanatics Sportsbook bonus promo Bet $50 and Get up to $250 in Bonuses Fanatics Sportsbook bonus terms and conditions New customers in CO, CT, IL, IN, LA, MA, MD, NC, OH, TN, VA, or WV. Must opt-in and wager $10+ cash on any market with odds of -500 or longer to receive $50 in Bonus Bets each day for your first 5 days (issued when qualifying wager settles). Your 5 days begin the day you establish your account. Bonus Bets expire 7 days from issuance. See full Promo Terms in the Fanatics Sportsbook app.

