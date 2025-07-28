Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code: Get $1000 Bonus for the Yankees, Cubs, and Rays

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo code offers $1000 in bonuses with MLB action featuring the Ney York Yankees, Chicago Cub and Tampa Bay Rays tonight.

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo code gives players sports bonuses at sign-up

How to Claim the Fanatics Promo Code

Registering players from AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY can get up to $1,000 in No Sweat First Bets bonus from Fanatics Sportsbook.

To claim the alternate offer, follow these steps:

Browse to the Fanatics Sportsbook website. Scan the QR code with a mobile device to download the Fanatics Sportsbook app. Register and confirm your personal profile. Read and agree to the Fanatics Sportsbook terms and conditions. Your 10-day window to earn a bonus starts immediately after opening your account Each day after signing up, make a cash wager of at least $1 at Fanatics odds of -500 or longer. You’ll need to apply the promotion in your bet slip, and a maximum one qualifying bet at Fanatics placed every day will count towards the promo.

At the end of the 10-day window, qualifying wagers settled for a loss will be credited as bonuses. The Fanatics Sportsbook promotion has a maximum daily bonus match of $100, meaning a total of $1,000 can be awarded over the 10-day window. If you place a qualifying wager of $200, only $100 would count towards your bonus.

What can you use your Fanatics Sportsbook offer on today?

Today's bonus code offer from Fanatics sets up new sign-ups with house money for making picks on today's MLB hardball, including the New York Yankees and Chicago Cubs in series openers.

The New York Yankees go into this week's four-game series with Tampa Bay on a downer. The Yanks have suffered disappointment in divisional games and interleague series alike, culminating when the Philadelphia Phillies' bats jumped all over New York's pitching this past weekend. The Yankees' (-110) odds to beat the Rays in Monday's opener might appear held in place by reputation.

Look again, though, and the opposing Tampa Bay Rays are in just as bad of a slump. Tampa Bay has slid into fourth place in the AL East after a winning spring, losing seven of the Rays' last eight series. Fans hope that a scheduled start from P Drew Rasmussen will help Tampa manufacture a 1-0 series lead in a ball game with a (9) O/U betting total, set to begin on YES Network at 7:05 p.m. Eastern.

The Chicago Cubs and Milwaukee Brewers are set to begin a series for command of the NL Central. Chicago strangely enjoys better timing for this evening's opener, even though the Cubs just endured three tilts with the rival Chicago White Sox. Milwaukee comes in having run smack into Miami's surprise streak. Bally Sports North has the call from American Family Field at 7:40 p.m. EST.

It could be a pitcher's duel in Milwaukee. The 11-3 Chicago Cubs starter Matthew Boyd appears in tonight's ball game having allowed zero runs in three consecutive wins, while improving a marvelous WHIP number of 1.01. The host Brewsers plan to fight back with 4-1 hurler Jacob Misiorowski, who holds an even better 0.92 WHIP rating, but pitched into trouble in his last game against Seattle.

Chicago has a (-112) Fanatics moneyline to win a tussle with a stingy O/U (8) run total betting line. Among the leaders in prop bets is Milwaukee outfielder Sal Frelick with better than (+200) odds to record multiple base hits, even though Frelick sat out Sunday's action with a hamstring issue. Frelick's young teammate Jackson Chourio provides a healthier option at (+240) odds.

