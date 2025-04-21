Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code: Bet $50 Get $250 Sports Bonuses For the NBA Playoffs and Premier League!

Tottenham Hotspur is a favored sportsbook pick to beat Nottingham Forest in today's Premier League contest. Yet, it's Tricky Trees of Nottingham who own a far better spot on the table.

The New York Knicks and Denver Nuggets will try to take 1-0 series leads in tonight's Game 2 action from the NBA's opening playoff round. Only the Knicks are oddsmaker's picks to turn the trick.

What can you use your Fanatics Sportsbook offer on today?

Today's Fanatics bonus offer can be used to bet on a busy soccer slate, from League One of the EFL, to a kingpin of Italian football trying to beat cocky youngsters in a critical game for Juventus.

Tottenham Hotspur meets Nottingham in today's Premier League contest, a crazy pairing with crazier betting odds. For Nottingham to be 20 points clear of Son Heung-min's storied brand in April is a development that few thought they would ever see. Nottingham already took a 1-0 victory over Spurs on Boxing Day, but Fanatics odds favor Spurs to take revenge on USA at 2 p.m. EST.

Today's biggest English Championship match could be equally fun. League co-leader Burnley F.C. hosts Sheffield United on Paramount at 12:30 p.m. EST, looking for a sweep after battering Blades 2-0 in another match from Boxing Day. Sheffield has lost three out of five to become today's underdog at Fanatics. Burnley's star forward Josh Brownhill is a (+350) prop bet to tally in 90+ minutes.

Serie A's 1:45 p.m. EST kickoff on Paramount comes with rare betting odds on a potential mismatch. Juventus goes into a match at Parma having won three times as many domestic league dates as a Fanatics host-underdog, yet Juve's line to win is an affordable (-134) instead of a parlay pick.

Wrexham can ante-up on its legacy with a promotion to the English Championship from League One. There's nonetheless still a hard row to hoe for the Red Dragons, currently in third place in League One's table. Red Dragons go into a road match at Blackpool as only (+155) moneyline bets against a brand that was written off as finished during the COVID-19 years. Blackpool is only a tenth-place side in League One this season, making Blackpool's odds comparable to Parma's.

Round 1 of the NBA playoffs resumes tonight when the New York Knicks host Game 2 against the Detroit Pistons at 7:30 p.m., available on TNT, Bally Sports Detroit, and MSG Network. New York carries strong minus-odds bets to win and a (-6.5) edge on the spread, as the Pistons ponder whether there's a curse on Motor City basketball against the Big Apple. The Knicks have beaten the Pistons in 17 out of 20 tilts, and rode a 21-0 run to a comeback win in Game 1 at Madison Square Garden.

The NBA Eastern Conference boasts no lopsided odds whatsoever. The Denver Nuggets and L.A. Clippers have only a (-1) point spread in favor of Los Angeles for tonight's late tipoff at Ball Arena, also available on TNT, along with Altitude and Bally Sports San Diego, at 10 p.m. Eastern Time.

Denver takes a 1-0 series lead into tonight's rematch after winning its playoff debut 114-112 in OT on Saturday. Nikola Jokić led the Nuggets with 29 points. James Harden is playing dynamic hoops for the #5 seeded Clippers, but Jokić leads today's prop betting lines on Game 2.

