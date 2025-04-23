Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code: Bet $50 Get $250 in bonuses for NBA Playoffs and Arsenal vs Palace!

Wednesday's sports calendar includes late-night NBA playoff action, and soccer league contests that carry a "playoff" amount of suspense. 2025's new Champions League field will be determined soon.

Don't overlook a fascinating tournament clash in Italy, when the rivals Inter Milan and A.C. Milan meet in a leg to decide who'll be Coppa Italia finalists. It's like an NBA Game 7 on the pitch.

What can you use your Fanatics Sportsbook offer on today?

The Fanatics bonus code offer can be utilized to bet on critical soccer dates in Europe this afternoon. If the hardcourt is your beat, then scroll for the odds on three NBA playoff games in prime time.

There will be plenty of nails bitten in England - and America - over the UK's soccer action today. First, though, an equally anxious league match will take place in Serie A at 12:30 p.m. EST. Juventus continues its suspenseful home stretch as a betting favorite at Parma, working to qualify for a Champions League bid. Juve can ascend to top-four status with a win on Paramount TV.

Crystal Palace is drawing (+800) Fanatics odds to beat today's host Arsenal. That's not great, but it's a compliment of sorts that the Eagles' line to win isn't plus-four digits given Gunners' terrific cycle, and the fatigued scenario that could await Palace if manager Oliver Glasner isn't careful enough. Palace can mount an historic FA Cup Final bid by winning in the semi-final round this weekend, yet that kind of all-competition grind isn't what CPFC is used to. USA has the action at 3 p.m. EST.

Glasner claims to have pleaded with Premier League officials to get the match moved, a confession that should only drive Arsenal F.C.'s odds at Fanatics shorter as today's kickoff approaches.

Inter Milan and A.C. Milan will play another bonus derby today, vying to reach the Coppa Italia finals. Inter Milan, the aristocrat of the pair, is a betting favorite to win. Lautaro of Inter Milan is a pricey pick to score in today's semi-final. But setting the hype and handicappers aside, Milan's rivals are tied 1-1 on aggregate. Anything could happen in a 3 p.m. back leg aired on Paramount.

Tonight's first NBA clash at 7 p.m. EST pits the Boston Celtics and Orlando Magic in a Game 2. Boston holds the 1-0 lead, but both teams have had issues holding their tempers. The Celtics won 103-86 in the series debut, made bittersweet by a foul on Jayson Tatum that sent Beantown's star tumbling. Tatum is nursing an injury as a result, not found with the usual Fanatics prop lines for tonight's game. Boston will try to go 2-0 with a new lineup on TNT, Bally Sports, and NBC Sports.

The Cleveland Cavaliers will also shoot for a 2-0 series lead versus the Miami Heat at 7:30 p.m., following 121-100 romping of Miami in Game 1 last weekend. Miami seemed virtually helpless to guard Cleveland's backcourt of Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland, and Ty Jerome, who scored nearly 90 points as a trio in the #1 seeded Cavs' playoff debut of 2025. NBA TV and FanDuel Sports Ohio will share Game 2's broadcast from Rocket Arena at 7:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

The Golden State Warriors are gambling underdogs this midweek, but they might be feeling like favorites anyhow. Stephen Curry's club put a rear-naked choke hold on the highly seeded Houston Rockets in Game 1 of the teams' Western Conference series. Houston's shooters struggled to hit anything against Oakland's zone defense in the 96-86 loss.

Game 2 from Houston will be aired on TV by just about everybody, including TNT, ESPN2, and NBC Sports Bay Area, beginning at 9:30 p.m. EST. That's more options than Cleveland has in the backcourt.

