Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code: Bet $50 Get $250 in Bonuses for the 2025 Women's Euro

Fanatics Sportsbook promo code offers $250 in bonuses ahead of today's 2025 Women's Euros clashes.

Today's a day to bet on the national teams of soccer once again. Fanatics offers a wide variety of odds on the Women's European Championship, including Norway vs Iceland and Switzerland vs Finland.

The upcoming pair of Women's Euro matches couldn't be more different. Norway meets Iceland in a potential snoozer, while Finland and host Switzerland engage in a tense battle to advance. Should bettors only pay attention to the latter game, or are there sneaky-good bets all over the board?

How to Claim the Fanatics promo Code

Sports betting enthusiasts from the legal sportsbook states of CO, CT, IL, IN, LA, MA, MD, NC, OH, TN, VA, WV can get up to a $250 bonus by putting just $50 in any Fanatics Sportsbook market.

To receive your registration bonus offer, simply follow these steps:

Go to the Fanatics Sportsbook landing page. Confirm your details. Read and understand the Fanatics Sportsbook terms and conditions. Deposit and bet $10, at the odds of -500 or longer, every day for 5 days. User is credited with a $50 sports bonus, for every day they have wagered $10. Bonuses are capped at $250, and new players have five days to complete. Bonuses will expire after seven days from issuance.

If you aren't in one of the above-listed states, another Fanatics Sportsbook offer may be available to you. Registering players from AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY can get up to $1,000 in No Sweat First Bets bonus from Fanatics Sportsbook.

To claim the alternate offer, follow these steps:

Click over to the Fanatics Sportsbook website. Scan the QR code with a mobile device to download the Fanatics Sportsbook app. Provide the details of your personal profile. Read and agree to the Fanatics Sportsbook terms and conditions. Your 10-day window to earn a bonus starts immediately after opening your account Each day after signing up, make a cash wager of at least $1 at Fanatics odds of -500 or longer. You’ll need to apply the promotion in your bet slip, and a maximum one qualifying wager every day will count towards the promotion. At the end of the 10-day window, qualifying wagers settled for a loss will be credited as sports bonuses.

The Fanatics Sportsbook promotion has a maximum daily bonus match of $100, meaning a total of $1,000 can be awarded over the 10-day window. If you place a qualifying wager of $200, only $100 would count towards your bonus.

What can you use your Fanatics Sportsbook offer on today?

Today's bonus code offer from Fanatics helps you place that all-important first round of bets on continental soccer battles, as the 2025 UEFA Women's Euros continue from Switzerland.

Say goodbye to a "predictable" Group Stage at the 2025 Women's Euro. Switzerland and Finland are about to play what could be the event's nerviest games of Round 3, fighting to advance from a 3-point deadlock in second place on Group A's table. Switzerland has a one-goal edge in goal differential, an angle that bookmakers might have forgotten while giving the host Swiss (+110) moneyline odds.

Fox Sports has today's Round 3 matchup on the air at 3 p.m. Eastern Time. Swiss supporters are anxious in their own right after seeing the home team surrender an own-goal to lose to Norway in the opening round. Switzerland bounced back with a 2-0 victory over Iceland in Round 2. Switzerland and Finland haven't met in women's international play since 2019, but the favored Swiss have outscored Finland 9-4 while going unbeaten in the shields' last four meetings.

Fanatics odds on Group A's other 3 p.m. EST stream from Fox Sports are a case of neither team being in position to be called favorites. Somehow, the odds on both nations to win look equally dull. Norway (+115) doesn't need a victory to advance in first place, and opposing Iceland (+230) can't go on after today's round following a dreadful 0-0-2 start. Totals action favors the under at O/U (2.5) tallies.

Bettors are leaning toward the day's younger strikers, never a bad idea in women's football. Svenja Fölmli of host Switzerland has just one appearance and no goals through two rounds of the Euros, but the upstart carries (+210) odds to score against Finland. Nevertheless, it's a veteran who's boasting the best odds of the day, Ada Hegerberg of Norway with a (+115) goal-scoring line.

More info on Fanatics Sportsbook’s bonus offer

Fanatics Sportsbook bonus code Click this link and sign up - No promo code needed. Fanatics Sportsbook bonus promo Bet $50 and Get up to $250 in Bonuses Fanatics Sportsbook bonus terms and conditions New customers in CO, CT, IL, IN, LA, MA, MD, NC, OH, TN, VA, or WV. Must opt-in and wager $10+ cash on any market with odds of -500 or longer to receive $50 in Bonus Bets each day for your first 5 days (issued when qualifying wager settles). Your 5 days begin the day you establish your account. Bonus Bets expire 7 days from issuance. See full Promo Terms in the Fanatics Sportsbook app.

