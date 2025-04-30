Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code: Get $1,000 in No Sweat First Bets For Warriors-Rockets & Champions League

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo, offers $1,000 in no sweat first bets, ahead of Warriors-Rockets Game 5, and Inter Miami action.

Wednesday will see several teams dance on the edge of a knife in the NBA Playoffs and in Championship League and Concacaf soccer. But if you need more incentives, Fanatics has a special promo code for new customers to enhance the action.

The NBA Playoffs has a Wednesday double header, with the Golden State Warriors against the Houston Rockets, followed by the Minnesota Timberwolves battling the Los Angeles Lakers. Both are potential close-out games.

Soccer has Barcelona tackling fellow powerhouse Internazionale in a Champions League match, and there’s also a CONCACAF semi final second leg contest between the Vancouver Whitecaps and Inter Miami.

How to Claim Fanatics Sportsbook Bonus

First-time players in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY can get up to $1,000 in No Sweat First Bets bonus from Fanatics Sportsbook.

To claim it, simply follow these steps:

Click to the Fanatics Sportsbook website. Scan the QR code there with your mobile device to download the Fanatics Sportsbook app. Sign up your personal profile. Agree to the Fanatics Sportsbook terms and conditions. Your 10-day window to earn your sports bonus starts immediately after opening your account Each day, make a cash wager of at least $1 at odds of -500 or longer. You’ll need to apply the promotion in your bet slip, and only one qualifying bet per day will count towards the promotion At the end of the 10-day window, qualifying wagers settled for a loss will be credited as sports bonuses.

The Fanatics Sportsbook promotion has a maximum daily bonus match of $100, meaning a total of $1,000 can be awarded over the 10-day window. If you place a qualifying wager of $200, only $100 would count towards your bonus.

What can you use your Fanatics Sportsbook Bonuses on this weekend?

Soccer powers Barcelona and Inter Milan collide in a Champions League match on Wednesday. The teams have a long history of memorable matches, including the 2010 semi final, when Inter Milan knocked out Barcelona on the way to winning the Champions League.

Barcelona has already won the Copa del Rey and is the current La Liga leader. The squad would love to add the Champions League title to cap its season. The home edge goes to Barcelona, since they have won all three previous clashes with Inter Milan in Catalonia without giving up a goal.

Barcelona has striker Robert Lewandowski out for this match,but Inter has Marcus Thuram and Denzel Dumfries doubtful.

The match starts at 3 p.m. EDT, with the early line showing Barcelona a solid favorite at -155, with an over/under of 2.5 goals. CBS will televise the match, with Paramount+ handling the streaming.

Switching continents, the CONCACAF Champions Cup semi finals are going down in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The winner will win the right to appear in the CONCACAF Champions Cup final scheduled for June 1, 2025. A win there and the team qualifies for the 2025 FIFA Intercontinental Cup and the 2029 FIFA Club World Cup.

Inter Miami enters this match already in a hole, trailing Vancouver 2-0 after losing the first leg in Vancouver. But Inter Miami boasts Lionel Messi, Luis Suárez, Sergio Busquets, and Jordi Alba on their side, and they will be on the attack against a stingy Vancouver defense.

The match kicks off at 8 p.m. EDT at Chase Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and oddsmakers have made Inter Miami a -200 moneyline favorite, with a 2.5 over/under on goals. FSI will televise, with streaming options available on the Fox Sports app, Fubo, the DirecTV stream, or Sling TV.

Switching to the NBA Playoffs, the Golden State Warriors seem ready to stun the league by upsetting the favored Houston Rockets in their first-round series.

The Warriors had to win a play-in game to even get this far, and looked ancient against the young legs of the Rockets in pre-series assessments.

But so far, Golden State veterans Steph Curry and Draymond Green - and sometimes Jimmy Butler, who was injured earlier - have schooled the Rockets with a solid defense.

Houston’s center/power forward Alperen Şengün scored 31 points and grabbed 10 rebounds in Game 4. But his teammates have not matched his effort and have struggled with poor shooting.

Game 5 of the series starts at 7:30 p.m. EDT at Houston’s Toyota Center. The Rockets are favored in this last stand, giving -4.5 and with an over/under of 204.5. TNT and truTV will televise, with Max handling streaming.

In the nightcap game, the Minnesota T-Wolves will look to end the season of the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Lake Show has had problems in the fourth quarter of its playoff games, being outscored 105–69 across all four contests in the series. First-year head coach JJ Redick and star guard Luka Dončić have had fingers pointed at them for various failures, but credit should be given to the T-wolves guard Anthony Edwards and his sidekick, forward Julius Randle, for turning it on for this series.

The biggest worry for the Lakers is what happens after the match. LeBron James will likely be heavily considering retirement with a Lakers loss on Wednesday. At age 40, he’s done it all, and the prospect of another grinding year may be too much for him.

The game starts at 10 p.m. EDT at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. The Lakers are favored, giving -5.5, with an over/under of 209.5. The game will be televised by TNT and truTV, with Max providing streaming.

