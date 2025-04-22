Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code: Get $1,000 in No Sweat First Bets For NBA Playoffs and Premier League

Fanatcs Sportsbook offer gives new players up to $1,000 in first bets, ahead of the NBA Playoffs and Premier League soccer today.

The NBA Playoffs and English Premier League soccer are the tasty morsels on the sports banquet for Tuesday. Fanatics is on it, offering a special promo code for new customers.

The NBA playoffs have a tripleheader of games on Tuesday, with Milwaukee vs. Indiana, Memphis vs. Oklahoma City, and the Los Angeles Lakers taking on the Minnesota Timberwolves.

In EPL soccer, Manchester City battles Aston Villa in a match with Champions League status at stake.

How to Claim Fanatics Sportsbook Bonus

First-time players in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY can get up to $1,000 in No Sweat First Bets bonus from Fanatics Sportsbook.

To claim it, simply follow these steps:

Go to the Fanatics Sportsbook landing page Scan the QR code with your mobile device to download the Fanatics Sportsbook app Verify your details Read and understand the Fanatics Sportsbook terms and conditions Your 10-day window to earn your sports bonus starts immediately after opening your account Each day, make a cash wager of at least $1 at odds of -500 or longer. You’ll need to apply the promotion in your bet slip, and only one qualifying bet per day will count towards the promotion At the end of the 10-day window, qualifying wagers settled for a loss will be credited as sports bonuses.

The Fanatics Sportsbook promotion has a maximum daily bonus match of $100, meaning a total of $1,000 can be awarded over the 10-day window. This means if you place a qualifying wager of $200, only $100 would count towards your bonus.

What can you use your Fanatics Sportsbook Bonuses on Today?

Tuesday means soccer and the NBA Playoffs, and the Fanatics sportsbook promo code can enhance the excitement for each game on your betting menu.

A desperate Milwaukee Bucks squad will seek to capture the second game of their series Tuesday night against the Indiana Pacers.

The Bucks fell 117-98 in Game 1 of the series, shooting poorly and playing matador defense. The Bucks still clearly miss all-star guard Damian Lillard, who has been out since mid-March with a blood clot. He practiced on Monday, but is still listed as questionable for Game 2.

The Bucks will lean on superstar forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, who is capable of a huge game in any contest, and once dropped 64 points on Indiana.

Indiana is a -4.5 moneyline favorite, with a 229.5 on the over/under. The game starts at 7 p.m. EDT at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indiana, with NBA TV televising and streaming available on FubuTV, DirecTV Stream, and Sling.

The Memphis Grizzlies will be looking to forget what happened to them in Game 1 of their series, when they were annihilated by the Oklahoma City Thunder, 131-80.

Memphis had 24 turnovers in Game 1, and hope that guard Ja Morant and forward Jaren Jackson Jr. find their shooting touch, which was absent in Game 1.

Game 2 starts at 9:00 PM PDT at Oklahoma City’s Paycom Arena. The early line has OKC giving -14.5, with an over/under of 229.5. TNT and truTV are televising, and Max is streaming the game.

The Los Angeles Lakers also have to atone for an atrocious showing in their Game 1. The Lake Show looked tired, with the Minnesota Timberwolves outrunning and outgunning them on the way to a 117-95 win.

On the plus side, the Lakers have all-time NBA scoring leader LeBron James (19 points in Game 1) and superstar guard Luka Dončić, who dropped 37 points in the opener.

Game 2 in the series starts at 10 p.m. EDT from Crypto.com Arena in downtown Los Angeles. The Lakers are still favored, giving -5.5 on the line, with a 210.5 over/under. TNT and truTV will televise, with Max streaming the game.

In soccer, the EPL offers a key match between Manchester City and Aston Villa. Just three points separate third place from seventh in the standings, making this match crucial for securing a top-five finish.

The Manchester City side is hurting, with injuries claiming key players Erling Haaland, Ederson, Rodri, John Stones, and Nathan Aké.

Manchester City usually has Aston Villa’s number when they are at home. But Aston Villa enters this showdown on a roll, having won 10 of its last 11 matches in competitions, and is unbeaten in its last five EPL matches.

The match kicks off at 3 p.m. EDT at Etihad Stadium in Manchester, with the home side a solid -120 favorite on the moneyline and at 3.5 goals on the over/under. USA Network will televise the match, and NBC.com has the stream for viewing.

