Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code: Get $1,000 in No Sweat First Bets For NBA Playoffs & Inter Miami

Fanatics Sportsbook promo code offers up to $1,000 in no sweat first bets, ahead of Today's NBA Playoffs and Inter Miami action.

The NBA Playoffs and two big soccer matches highlight Thursday’s sports menu, and Fanatics has a special promo code for new customers to enhance your viewing pleasure.

The Concacaf Champions Cup semi finals are the soccer highlight on Thursday, and the English League One has action as well.

The NBA action has Game 3 of the New York Knicks versus the Detroit Pistons, Oklahoma City at Memphis, and the Denver Nuggets at the L.A. Clippers.

How to Claim Fanatics Sportsbook Bonus

First-time players in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY can get up to $1,000 in No Sweat First Bets bonus from Fanatics Sportsbook.

To claim it, simply follow these steps:

Head to the Fanatics Sportsbook website. Scan the QR code there with your mobile device to download the Fanatics Sportsbook app. Verify your personal profile. Sign off on the Fanatics Sportsbook terms and conditions. Your 10-day window to earn your sports bonus starts immediately after opening your account Each day, make a cash wager of at least $1 at odds of -500 or longer. You’ll need to apply the promotion in your bet slip, and only one qualifying bet per day will count towards the promotion At the end of the 10-day window, qualifying wagers settled for a loss will be credited as sports bonuses.

The Fanatics Sportsbook promotion has a maximum daily bonus match of $100, meaning a total of $1,000 can be awarded over the 10-day window. This means if you place a qualifying wager of $200, only $100 would count towards your bonus.

What can you use your Fanatics Sportsbook Bonuses on Today?

The Concacaf Champions Cup semi finals on Thursday will feature the Vancouver Whitecaps against Inter Miami in a battle of MLS squads.

Inter Miami is known the world over as the home of superstar Lionel Messi, who has been a scoring machine, tallying 12 goals and 11 assists in 13 games this season.

Vancouver is no slouch. The squad is unbeaten against MLS Eastern Conference teams since last losing to one in July 2022. They lead the MLS with 17 goals against 6 allowed, and can counter Messi’s magic with their own star, forward Brian White, the club’s all-time leading MLS scorer.

The match kicks off at 10:30 EDT at BC Place in Vancouver. The moneyline has Inter Miami at +205, with a 2.5 over/under. Apple TV will stream the game for those with its MLS Season Pass.

In English League One action, Birmingham looks to set a new League One record for points, trying to break 100. Midfielder Tomoki Iwata and forward Che Adams, the latter the team's leading scorer, provide the firepower.

Stevenage is finishing a middling season, and can only look to play spoiler in this match for their home crowd.

The match kicks off at 2:45 EDT at Lamex Stadium in Stevenage. The early line has Birmingham at +115, with a 2.5 goals on the over/under. Paramount+ will stream the match.

In Thursday’s NBA Playoff games, the New York Knicks will attempt to rebound from a dispiriting 100-94 loss in Game 2 at their Madison Square Garden home.

Detroit guard Cade Cunningham had 33 points in that game, and the Pistons looked like they solved whatever defensive scheme New York deployed in Game 1 to great success.

The series is now tied at 1-1 and the third game starts at 7 p.m. EDT from Little Caesars Arena in Detroit. The early line has the Knicks a slight favorite, giving -1.5. The over/under is 214.5, and the game is televised by TNT, with Fubo and Max providing streaming.

In other action, the Western Conference’s No. 1 seed, the Oklahoma City Thunder, is up 2-0 against the Memphis Grizzlies, having laid a 118-99 beatdown on them in Game 2 after destroying them in Game 1 by 51 points.

While it’s not looking good for the Grizzlies after two defeats by double digits, the hometown fans will at least root for them to make things closer than they’ve done to date.

Tipoff for the game is at 9:30 p.m. EDT at the FedExForum in Memphis, with Oklahoma City giving a hefty -8..5 in the early line and an over/under of 226.5. TNT will televise the game, with YouTube carrying a streaming view.

Rounding out the NBA Playoffs on Thursday night is Game 3 of the Denver Nuggets vs. the Los Angeles Clippers at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California. The Clippers won Game 2 in Denver by 105-102 after an overtime loss in Game 1, and lean on forward Kawhi Leonard, who had 39 points on 15-19 shooting in Game 2.

As usual, Nikola Jokic was the star for Denver in Game 2, as the Serb had a triple-double with 26 points, 12 rebounds and ten assists.

The Nuggets/Clippers game starts at 10 p.m. EDT, with the Clippers giving -4.5. The over/under is 214.5, and NBA TV will televise the match, with YouTube TV streaming.

More on Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code