Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code: Get $1000 Bonus for Inter Milan-River Plate in the Club World Cup

Fanatics Sportsbook promo offers $1000 in bonuses with the Club World Cup seeing Inter Milan battle River Plate tonight.

The Club World Cup tournament is in its final matches of the group stage. Fanatics is your action launching pad, and has some enticing bonus bets on offer.

Wednesday’s Club World Cup landmark match sees Italy’s Inter Milan take on Argentina’s River Plate.

How to Claim Fanatics Sportsbook Bonus Code

First-time players in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY can get up to $1,000 in First Bets bonus from Fanatics Sportsbook.

To claim it, simply follow these steps:

Visit the Fanatics Sportsbook website. Scan the QR code there with your mobile device to download the Fanatics Sportsbook app. Provide the details of your personal profile. Agree to the Fanatics Sportsbook terms and conditions. Your 10-day window to earn your sports bonus starts immediately after opening your account Each day, make a cash wager of at least $1 at odds of -500 or longer. You’ll need to apply the promotion in your bet slip, and only one qualifying bet per day will count towards the promotion At the end of the 10-day window, qualifying wagers settled for a loss will be credited as sports bonuses.

The Fanatics Sportsbook promotion has a maximum daily bonus match of $100, meaning a total of $1,000 can be awarded over the 10-day window. If you place a qualifying wager of $200, only $100 would count towards your bonus.

First-time players in CO, CT, IL, IN, LA, MA, MD, NC, OH, TN, VA, WV can get up to a $250 bonus by merely wagering $50.

To claim it, simply follow these steps:

Go to the Fanatics Sportsbook landing page, via the above link Write in your details Read the Fanatics Sportsbook terms and conditions Deposit and wager $10, with odds of -500 or longer, each day for 5 days Player will be credited with a $50 sports bonus, for every day they have wagered $10 Bonuses are capped at $250, and new players on have five days to complete Bonuses will expire after seven days, from issuance

What can you use your Fanatics Sportsbook bonus on today?

The biggest match of the day has Italy’s Inter Milan vs. Argentina’s River Plate.

The Italian side is looking for a win to secure the top spot in Group E. River Plate can also top Group E if they win, making this a high-stakes match.

Inter Milan will go to battle with captain and center forward Lautaro Martinez, who vows to treat the contest “like a final.” He’ll get help from forward Marcus Thuram, the squad’s leading scorer, and a strong defensive core that is a source of great pride.

River Plate counters with Franco Mastantuono, a young breakout star, and Miguel Borja, River’s top scorer this season with 30 goals.

Oddsmakers have Inter Milan a +125 favorite with a 2.5 goals over/under. The match starts at 9 p.m. EDT from Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. TNT and truTV will televise, with DAZN streaming.

More info on Fanatics Sportsbook’s bonus offer

Fanatics Sportsbook bonus code Click this link and sign up - No promo code needed. Fanatics Sportsbook bonus promo Bet $50 and Get up to $250 in Bonuses Fanatics Sportsbook bonus terms and conditions New customers in CO, CT, IL, IN, LA, MA, MD, NC, OH, TN, VA, or WV. Must opt-in and wager $10+ cash on any market with odds of -500 or longer to receive $50 in Bonus Bets each day for your first 5 days (issued when qualifying wager settles). Your 5 days begin the day you establish your account. Bonus Bets expire 7 days from issuance. See full Promo Terms in the Fanatics Sportsbook app.

