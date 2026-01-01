Fanatics Sportsbook Missouri Promo Code GOALBONUS: Get $300 in Bonus Bets for St Louis Blues, EPL, & NBA

Sports fans in the Show‑Me State can take advantage of Fanatics Sportsbook’s exclusive welcome offer this new year. By entering promo code GOALBONUS during registration, new users will receive $300 in Bonus Bets after placing their first qualifying wager.

The New Year fixtures deliver plenty of excitement for sports fans in Missouri: the Vegas Golden Knights face the St. Louis Blues on January 2 at 2:00 PM CT in a key NHL showdown.

On the hardwood, the Philadelphia 76ers battle the Dallas Mavericks tonight at 7:30 PM CT, adding NBA drama to the mix.

NHL—Vegas Golden Knights vs St Louis Blues, Jan 2, 2:00 PM CT

The Golden Knights enter this game as the more reliable side historically in this matchup. Vegas holds a clear edge: they win roughly 61% of games vs the Blues across their meetings. Vegas tends to score more in this rivalry, averaging 3.53 goals per game against St. Louis over their past encounters.

Recent form is mixed: although Vegas has flashed offensive depth with players like Pavel Dorofeyev and Tomas Hertl producing, they've been inconsistent defensively. On the other hand, the Blues have struggled lately, allowing around 3.4 goals per game over their last stretch against strong offense, raising concerns about their coverage in the defensive zone.

Betting lean: Back the Golden Knights on the moneyline — they offer better balance, scoring upside, and head-to-head edge. If you expect an open, offense-heavy game, consider betting Over 6.0–6.5 total goals.

EPL—Sunderland vs Manchester City, Jan 1, 2:00 PM CT

Sunderland come in with solid home form, unbeaten at the Stadium of Light this season, and scoring in every home game. They sit 7th with 28 points, doing surprisingly well for a newly promoted side. However, Sunderland’s firepower is limited: their top scorer has only a few goals so far, and overall scoring remains modest.

Manchester City arrive with momentum, second in the table with 40 points and on a winning streak (across competitions). Their offense is clicking, and historically, they dominate this matchup: City has won nearly every recent encounter, including a 3-0 win in December 2025.

Given the contrast in Manchester City’s attacking quality, squad depth, and psychological edge vs. Sunderland’s decent home resilience, the strong betting lean is Manchester City to win (Moneyline / –1 handicap). A realistic projected score is 2-0 or 3-1 for City.

NBA—Philadelphia 76ers vs Dallas Mavericks, Jan 1, 7:30 PM CT

The 76ers come into this game with solid recent form, having beaten Dallas on Dec 20, 2025, by 121–114 at home, behind a 38-point explosion from Tyrese Maxey and a strong supporting effort from VJ Edgecombe. Historically, Philadelphia holds a slight edge in the rivalry, 45 wins vs 43 for Dallas in 88 regular-season games all-time.

Philadelphia tends to perform well when favored: this season, they've won a high percentage of games at shorter money-line odds. Meanwhile, the Mavericks have struggled at home this season and aren’t reliably strong on defense. Their road/away record has been underwhelming.

Offensively, Philly’s pace and firepower, led by Maxe, give them a clear edge, but Dallas remains dangerous if they catch fire from three or get hot in transition. Given those facts and momentum, the 76ers on the moneyline seem the safer bet. If you expect an uptempo game with lots of scoring, over the total points could also make sense.

Can I bet on Sports in Missouri with Fanatics?

Yes — sports betting is now legal in Missouri, and Fanatics Sportsbook is live statewide as of December 1, 2025. You can sign up, deposit, and place bets through the Fanatics Sportsbook app or website if you are physically located in Missouri and at least 21 years old.

