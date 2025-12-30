Fanatics Sportsbook Missouri Promo Code GOALBONUS: Get $300 in Bonus Bets for Kansas City Chiefs, NHL & NBA

Missouri sports fans can score big with Fanatics Sportsbook’s exclusive welcome offer. Sign up using promo code GOALBONUS to unlock $300 in Bonus Bets, perfect for upcoming NFL, NBA, and NHL matchups.

The excitement begins December 30 with the Boston Celtics vs. Utah Jazz at 8:00 PM CT and the New York Rangers vs. Washington Capitals at 11:30 PM CT.

Claiming the Fanatics Sportsbook Missouri Promo Code

Unlock up to $300 in bonus rewards with this simple, low‑risk offer:

Register – Sign up through the secure link and create your new account. Apply Promo Code – Enter GOALBONUS during sign‑up and select Missouri as your location. Confirm Eligibility – Verify your identity to show you’re 21+. Deposit – Add at least $30 to your account. Place Your First Bet – Wager $10 on any qualifying market with odds of ‑500 or longer. Collect Your Rewards – After your first bet settles, receive $100 in bonus bets. Keep the momentum going by placing another $10 qualifying bet each day for your first three days to earn $100 in FanCash daily—up to $300 total.

How can you use your Fanatics Sportsbook Missouri Promo Code today?

NFL—Kansas City Chiefs vs. Las Vegas Raiders Jan. 4, 3:25 CT

The Chiefs (6‑10) remain favored against the Raiders (2‑13) despite losing both Patrick Mahomes and Gardner Minshew for the season, with recent lines showing Kansas City around ‑144 ML and Las Vegas near +147 ML. History leans heavily toward KC, which has dominated most recent meetings thanks to stronger stability and offensive depth.

On props, Kareem Hunt offers solid value as an anytime TD scorer if the Chiefs lean on him near the goal line, while Ashton Jeanty, already at 828 rushing yards, makes the over on his yardage prop appealing given his hot streak. Defensively, George Karlaftis has tallied 6 sacks this season and is well‑positioned to add another against the Raiders’ vulnerable offensive line.

NBA— Boston Celtics vs Utah Jazz Dec. 30, 8:00 PM CT

The Boston Celtics (19-12) travel to face the Utah Jazz (12-19) with Boston installed as 8.5-point favorites and an over/under set at 241.5 points in a matchup between a championship contender and an emerging young Jazz squad.

Jaylen Brown leads Boston with 29.7 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 4.8 assists per game, making him a prime target for over 29.5 points, while the Celtics have covered the spread 17 times in 31 games this season despite recent inconsistency.

Utah has been surprisingly competitive at home, where they're 13-5 against the spread, powered by breakout performances from Keyonte George and Lauri Markkanen. Both players make excellent prop bets for over 24 points and 27.5 points, respectively, given their recent hot streaks and elevated usage.

The best bets are the over 241.5 and Boston to cover the 8.5-point spread, as the Celtics' championship experience should prevail against Utah's exciting but inexperienced young core.

NHL—New York Rangers vs Washington Capitals, Dec. 30, 11:30 CT

Washington (-130 ML) enters with a strong 3.2 goals per game average and allowing just 2.6 goals per game (third-fewest in the NHL) with a league-best +22 goal differential, while Alex Ovechkin continues his legendary pursuit of Wayne Gretzky's record and makes for an excellent anytime goalscorer prop.

The Rangers (+110 ML) offense has struggled badly, ranking 28th in the NHL with just 2.5 goals per game. However, goaltender Igor Shesterkin has been solid recently, going 3-1-0 in his last four outings with a 2.51 GAA and .910 save percentage. Artemi Panarin remains their most dangerous offensive weapon for over 0.5 points props.

With the Capitals' home-ice advantage, superior goal differential, and the Rangers' 5-10 road record, Washington makes for the safer play on the moneyline at -130 in what should be a competitive, low-scoring affair that could be decided by Ovechkin's scoring or Shesterkin's goaltending heroics.

\Can I bet on Sports in Missouri with Fanatics?

Yes — sports betting is now legal in Missouri, and Fanatics Sportsbook is live statewide as of December 1, 2025. You can sign up, deposit, and place bets through the Fanatics Sportsbook app or website if you are physically located in Missouri and at least 21 years old.

