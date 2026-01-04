Fanatics Sportsbook Missouri Promo Code GOALBONUS: Get $300 in Bonus Bets for Chiefs, NHL, & NBA

Fanatics Sportsbook Missouri is offering new players an exclusive welcome bonus to boost their bankroll. Use promo code GOALBONUS to unlock $300 in Bonus Bets, perfect for wagering across the NFL, NHL, and NBA.

The action heats up on January 4 with three can’t‑miss matchups: the Chiefs face the Raiders at 3:25 PM CT. Also, the New Orleans Pelicans battle the Miami Heat at 5:00 PM CT, and later that evening, the Avalanche take on the Panthers in the NHL at 4:00 PM CT. With Fanatics Sportsbook, every play, shot, and drive becomes an opportunity to win big.

NFL—Kansas City Chiefs vs Las Vegas Raiders, Jan 4, 3:25 PM CT

This Week 18 AFC West clash perfectly encapsulates two nightmarish seasons for franchises with vastly different expectations. Both teams have been eliminated from the playoff picture and are missing their starting quarterbacks.

The Chiefs have dominated this rivalry, going 9-1 dating back to the 2020 season and winning their first meeting this year 31-0, but Kansas City enters having lost five straight games and is 1-7 against the spread in its last eight contests and 0-5 ATS in its last five road games.

While the Chiefs' superior coaching and talent should prevail, the Raiders are fighting for draft positioning, and Pete Carroll's crew has an incentive to lose games, making this an ugly, unpredictable affair.

Taking the under 36.5 and staying away from the spread feels like the safest play, as neither team has shown they can be trusted to cover in what promises to be a rock-fight finish to miserable seasons for both franchises.

NHL—Colorado Avalanche vs Florida Panthers, Jan 4, 4:00 PM

The Avalanche enter this game riding historic momentum after joining the 1979-80 Philadelphia Flyers as the only two teams in NHL history with one regulation loss through 26 games.

Florida battled through injury adversity all season, missing captain Alexander Barkov and star forward Matthew Tkachuk for extended stretches, but have worked their way back into playoff position with a 21-15-2 record and are getting healthier at the right time.

This figures to be a potential Stanley Cup Final preview, with Colorado's elite offensive firepower led by MacKinnon going up against Florida's championship pedigree and Vezina Trophy-winning goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky, who is tied for first among goaltenders in wins this season.

Expect a tight, competitive game with the home underdog Panthers offering value, especially if Tkachuk returns, as these defending champions have proven time and again they know how to rise to the occasion against elite competition.

NBA—New Orleans Pelicans vs Miami Heat, Jan 4, 5:00 PM CT

New Orleans has been an absolute disaster this season, firing coach Willie Green in November after a 2-10 start, and the results haven't improved much under interim coach James Borrego as injuries and inconsistency have ravaged their roster throughout the campaign.

Miami traded Jimmy Butler to Golden State in the offseason, but Tyler Herro has stepped up with 24 points per game while Bam Adebayo continues anchoring the defense, keeping the Heat competitive in the Eastern Conference playoff race.

The Pelicans will likely rely heavily on Trey Murphy III and Zion Williamson if healthy, though their inconsistent play and league-worst defensive metrics make them massive underdogs on the road. New Orleans lacks the firepower to hang with even middle-tier teams, making this a spot to fade the visitors and back Miami to cruise to a comfortable double-digit victory.

Can I bet on Sports in Missouri with Fanatics?

Sports betting is officially legal in Missouri, and Fanatics Sportsbook launched statewide on December 1, 2025.

Players who are 21 or older and physically located in Missouri can now sign up, make deposits, and place bets directly through the Fanatics Sportsbook app or website, unlocking access to NFL, NHL, NBA, and more.

