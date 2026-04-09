Everton vs Brighton Predictions and Betting Tips: +500 Parlay for Toffees vs Albion

Our EPL betting expert expects Brighton to hold the Toffees to a draw in this long-awaited game, although both sides should score.

Best bets for Everton vs Brighton

Tie @ +230 with BetMGM

Both Teams to Score @ -130 with BetMGM

Jack Grealish to be Fouled 3+ Times @ -150 with BetMGM

Parlay Odds: +500 with BetMGM

All odds are courtesy of BetMGM, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

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Honours even to kick-off Everton’s new era

Everton have waited a long time to host Premier League football in their new stadium on Liverpool’s Bramley-Moore Dock. The £750m stadium represents a new era for the Toffees, as they aim to compete with their city rivals. They will be eager to re-establish themselves among the Premier League elite.

Statistics indicate that the omens aren’t good for Everton this weekend. Six teams have moved stadiums in the Premier League era. Only two of them have managed to win their first games in their new grounds – Derby County at Pride Park and Tottenham Hotspur at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Everton were also far from convincing in their defeat at newly promoted Leeds on Monday. Meanwhile, Brighton have dominated large parts of their opening games at home against Fulham. However, they failed to defeat the Cottagers, who netted a late equaliser.

Albion are on a ten-game unbeaten streak in competitive games, while the Toffees are winless in their last seven. Adrenaline is likely to prevent Everton from suffering an agonising home defeat, but they’ll have enough to beat the Seagulls.

Everton vs Brighton Parlay Leg 1: Tie @ +230 with BetMGM

Backing both teams to score at the Hill Dickinson Stadium

Backing both teams to score seems like a good choice. This bet has won in five of their last seven competitive meetings. Everton don’t have plenty of attacking options currently. However, the adrenaline rush of playing in their new stadium will surely give them a boost to find the net.

In addition, Brighton have only failed to score in 5% of their away games last season. In fact, their away games have featured an average of 3.63 goals per game in 2024/25. Meanwhile, the Seagulls have scored an average of 1.89 goals scored per away game.

Last season, Brighton eased to a 3-0 win at Goodison Park. This was at the start of the campaign, when the Toffees were under the previous management of Sean Dyche.

Everton vs Brighton Parlay Leg 2: Both Teams to Score @ -130 with BetMGM

Albion to get physical with Toffees new boy Grealish

Many consider Everton’s loan signing of Manchester City winger Jack Grealish as exceptional transfer business. The England wide man needs regular games to compete for a place in England’s 2026 World Cup squad, and it’s an exciting time to be an Everton player with their new stadium.

Grealish has made a substitute appearance in Everton’s 1-0 defeat at Leeds on Monday, but is highly likely to start against Brighton at home. David Moyes knows Grealish is the right type of player to get fans off their seats and create a noisy atmosphere at the Hill Dickinson Stadium.

At his peak, Grealish was fouled 4.9 times per 90 minutes at Aston Villa in 2019/20. However, he was only fouled 2.71 times per 90 minutes for City last season.

Everton’s approach will be to give Grealish as much of the ball as possible to create chances from the left flank. He’s likely to be as integral to Everton as he was to Aston Villa. That’s why it is worth backing him to be fouled more than last season’s average against Brighton.