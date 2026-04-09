3 teams to back to end their winless starts in Europe’s top leagues

Celta Vigo are the best among the group of struggling teams and Wolves are unbeaten in two games. However, Pisa may have a unique chance to win.

Europe’s Big Five - Backing the winless Odds Celta Vigo to beat Real Sociedad +115 Wolves to beat Sunderland +230 Pisa to beat Hellas Verona +150

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The Winless Eight in Europe’s Big Five

In terms of points earned, four teams currently share the title of the worst team in Europe’s Big Five. Metz, Wolverhampton Wanderers, Pisa, and Genoa have only managed only two draws, with the first two teams achieving this in seven games rather than six. Meanwhile, Borussia Monchengladbach, Hellas Verona, and Fiorentina have secured three points from six matches.

Celta Vigo are in an unusual situation. Despite being winless, 12 teams across La Liga have lost more games than they have won, while only five have lost fewer. They’re simply not scoring enough goals to win games, with only seven goals in eight matches.

We examine some of this week’s games to assess which team could end their winless streak, as there’s value in backing some of them.

Who has the advantage?

There are two reasons Los Celestes are at value to finally secure their first three points of the season. They’ll have home advantage at Balaídos, and because they face a struggling Real Sociedad side that are in poor away form.

Celta’s xG of 9.3 this season suggests that they should be scoring more than they currently do, while Sociedad have 12.6 xGA. Therefore, this is a big opportunity for the hosts, and they’ll be eager to take advantage of it.

Meanwhile, Wolves have shown signs of improvement lately. Although they may be at the bottom of the Premier League, draws against Tottenham Hotspur and Brighton & Hove Albion were promising. Winning away at Sunderland will be a tough challenge, but the Black Cats may still be struggling from their defeat to Manchester United before the break.

Vítor Pereira certainly sees this game against the top-flight newbies as a chance to claim three points. However, they’ll need to improve on their weak defensive record if they’re to manage it.

Lastly, Pisa are one of four Serie A teams that have yet to claim victory. They might not seem like the logical bet since they are currently last in the division. However, there is a reason why they have a chance. They’re the only winless team playing at home against another winless team this weekend, and Alberto Gilardino will sense an opportunity.

They’ve scored more than their opponents, though none of their three goals have been at home, and they can cause problems for the visitors. Therefore, Verona will also back themselves. Home advantage might play out at the Arena Garibaldi-Romeo Anconetan.