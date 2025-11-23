Eagles vs Cowboys Predictions, Picks & Odds - NFL Week 12 Sunday Nov 23rd

Both the Philadelphia Eagles (-3.5) and Dallas Cowboys improved their respective defenses ahead of the NFL’s trade deadline. So, when they meet today in Arlington, TX, it wouldn’t be surprising if fewer than 47.5 points are scored.

Eagles vs Cowboys Predictions - 4:25pm EST - 11/23

Dallas Goedert Anytime TD Scorer @ +210

Under 47.5 Points @ -110

Eagles -3.5 @ -10 5

Eagles vs Cowboys Odds

Spread: Eagles -3.5 (-105)

Eagles -3.5 (-105) Moneyline: Eagles (-190), Cowboys (+155)

Eagles (-190), Cowboys (+155) Total: O/U 47.5 (-110)

Eagles vs Cowboys Picks

TD for Dallas in Dallas - Dallas Goedert Anytime TD Scorer (+210)

Even though he’s currently on his longest touchdown drought of the season, at two games, Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert’s targets have remained consistent. The Eagles also played two of the best pass defenses in the league, Detroit and Green Bay, in the last couple of weeks.

While the Cowboys improved their defensive line at the trade deadline, their secondary still has plenty of issues. In the 24-20 Week 1 win over the Cowboys, Goedert caught seven passes for 44 yards. It’s his second-most receptions in a game this season.

There should be opportunities for Goedert to catch an eighth touchdown pass of the season today. The Cowboys have allowed 2.3 touchdown passes per game this season, and only the Cincinnati Bengals have given up more.

These +210 odds are excellent for a guy who has scored in five of his nine games this season. Take Goedert to score this afternoon.

Eagles vs Cowboys Prediction 1: Dallas Goedert Anytime TD Scorer @ +210

Defensive Improvements Apparent - Under 47.5 Points (-110)

Both the Eagles and Cowboys have seen some immediate returns from improving their defenses through trades. Since the trade deadline, the Eagles have allowed just 16 points in two games combined.

Meanwhile, the Cowboys had their best defensive showing of the season on Monday Night Football, holding the Raiders to 16 points. Since Week 7, the Eagles are number one in the NFL in EPA allowed per play.

If the Eagles, who have recently made four defensive acquisitions, can hold the Detroit Lions, the NFL’s fourth-best scoring offense, to nine points, they can slow down the Cowboys as well.

Go with under 47.5 points (-110) here, as the under has hit in all three of these teams’ games since the trade deadline.

Eagles vs Cowboys Prediction 2: Under 47.5 Points @ -110

Eagles to Extend Winning Run ATS - Eagles -3.5 (-110)

Since losing to the Giants 34-17 in Week 6, the Philadelphia Eagles (8-2) have looked like a completely different football team. They’ve given up under 15 points per game in the four games since and have both won and covered the spread in each of their last four outings.

Eagles GM Howie Roseman was incredibly aggressive about acquiring players on both sides of the ball, and it looks to be paying off, especially on the defensive end. The Eagles held Lions QB Jared Goff to a career-low 37.8 percent completion percentage in last Sunday’s 16-9 win.

If Philadelphia can put pressure on Dak Prescott, the way the Cardinals and Broncos have done recently, there’s no reason the Eagles can’t win comfortably. The Cowboys are especially vulnerable against the pass, and Eagles QB Jalen Hurts should have a solid outing.

Back the Eagles, who won 34-6 at AT&T Stadium last season, to win and cover for a fifth straight game.

Eagles vs Cowboys Prediction 3: Eagles -3.5 @ -110

Eagles vs Cowboys Start Time

Start Time: 4:25pm ET

4:25pm ET Location: AT&T Stadium

AT&T Stadium Address: 1 AT&T Way, Arlington, TX 76011

1 AT&T Way, Arlington, TX 76011 TV & Streaming: FOX, Fox Sports, Fubo, Hulu, Sling TV, YouTube TV, NFL+

With an opportunity to extend their winning streak to five games, the Philadelphia Eagles head to Texas for a game against the Dallas Cowboys. The Eagles have beaten the Cowboys three times in a row and are 3.5-point favorites today.