Eagles vs Buccaneers Predictions, Picks & Odds: NFL Week 4 - Sep 28

Only one of the Philadelphia Eagles and Tampa Bay Buccaneers can improve to 4-0 today. The defending Super Bowl Champion Eagles (-3.5) are decent road favorites against Baker Mayfield and the Bucs.

Eagles vs Buccaneers Predictions - 1:00pm EDT - 9/28

Baker Mayfield Under 227.5 Passing Yards @ -114 with FanDuel

Jalen Hurts Over 1.5 Passing TDs @ +172 with FanDuel

Eagles -3.5 @ -105 with FanDuel

All odds are courtesy of FanDuel, correct at the time of publishing, and subject to change.

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Eagles vs Buccaneers Odds

Spread: Eagles -3.5 (-105)

Eagles -3.5 (-105) Moneyline: Eagles (-190), Buccaneers (+160)

Eagles (-190), Buccaneers (+160) Total: O/U 44.5 (-110)

Eagles vs Buccaneers Picks

Baker Banged Up - Baker Mayfield Under 227.5 Passing Yards (-114)

Tampa Bay quarterback Baker Mayfield was a surprise inclusion on Wednesday’s injury report, with a right bicep injury. He was limited in practice, and he’s likely going to be missing his top target, Mike Evans, today. Fellow WR Chris Godwin should play, but is also nursing an injury.

This season, no opposing QB has thrown for 200 or more yards against the Philadelphia Eagles. Mayfield has been quite good so far this season, but he’s averaging just 205 passing yards per game against teams that aren’t exactly elite.

The Eagles should be able to contain a banged-up Mayfield, missing his top target. Go with Mayfield under 227.5 passing yards (-114) today.

Eagles vs Buccaneers Pick 1: Baker Mayfield Under 227.5 Passing Yards @ -114 with FanDuel

Jalen Hurts the Bucs - Jalen Hurts Over 1.5 Passing TDs (+172)

Philadelphia’s passing offense finally got going last weekend, as Jalen Hurts threw for his first three scores of the season in a 33-26 win over the Rams. Hurts completed 21 of 32 passes for 226 yards in the victory.

The Eagles have a run-dominant offense, keeping the ball on the ground on more than half of their plays. However, Tampa Bay has had one of the best run defenses in the league so far, as they rank fifth in opponent yards per carry.

So, the Eagles may have to adjust and lean on Hurts’ arm more, just like they did last week. Hurts had six multi-passing TD games last season. His +172 odds to go over 1.5 passing TDs are appealing enough to bet he’ll do it in back-to-back weeks.

Eagles vs Buccaneers Pick 2: Jalen Hurts Over 1.5 Passing TDs @ +172 with FanDuel

Bucs All Bark and No Bite - Eagles -3.5 (-105)

According to ESPN, the Eagles have played the fifth-toughest schedule in the NFL this season. Surviving the Chiefs at Arrowhead and overcoming a 19-point deficit to the Rams are no small feats. Meanwhile, the Buccaneers rank 31st in the league in Strength of Schedule.

Tampa’s wins have come over the 1-2 Falcons, 0-3 Texans, and 0-3 Jets. Although the Bucs were up big against the Jets last weekend, they allowed 21 points in the fourth quarter. So, their average margin of victory this season is just two points per game.

The Bucs have beaten the Eagles two times in a row, but the third time should be the charm for Nick Sirianni’s team. The Bucs, while NFC South favorites, aren’t as good as their record shows, and the defending Super Bowl champions should improve to 4-0.

Take Eagles -3.5 (-105).

Eagles vs Buccaneers Pick 3: Eagles -3.5 @ -105 with FanDuel

Eagles vs Buccaneers Start Time

The Philadelphia Eagles (3-0) have picked up where they left off last season and are on a ten-game winning streak, including last season’s playoffs. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-0) have some injuries in their receiver room, which the Eagles could take advantage of today.

Eagles vs Buccaneers Game Details