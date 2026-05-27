Draw No Bet Meaning - Sports Betting Examples, Tips and Analysis

Draw no bet, also known as “tie no bet,” is a wagering option that sees your stake refunded (push) if the match ends in a draw. Push only applies to a tie, as you win if your chosen team wins and lose if they lose.

What does Draw No Bet mean?

Draw No Bet (DNB) or Tie No Bet is a popular betting market that eliminates the possibility of losing your stake if the game ends in a draw. Better explained, if the event ends as a tie, the bet is treated as a "push," with your original stake being refunded.

When placing a tie no bet wager, you're essentially betting on one of two outcomes.

The major one is one of the teams to win, with the minor one being a safety net for getting your money back from a draw. However, the odds are usually lower compared to standard match result bets.

What does Tie No Bet Mean?

Tie No Bet is simply another term for Draw No Bet. Both terms are used interchangeably in the US market; therefore, whether you see "Draw No Bet" or "Tie No Bet,” they are the same betting option.

Why Choose to make a Draw No Bet Wager?

It, removes a certain risk, as you only focus on one team to win. This bet type is particularly popular at soccer betting sites among cautious punters.

The Draw No Bet is popular in the European market. Most sportsbooks have the option available for soccer leagues like the Premier League, La Liga, and Serie A, where matches are allowed to end as a tie.

The bet type is, however, making its way to the US, especially for tieable sports. This includes Major League Soccer (MLS) games and the National Hockey League. Many consider it a safer alternative to the moneyline.

What is Draw No Bet in Soccer?

The best way to explain the term in soccer is by using a hypothetical match. In this case, the two teams will be European soccer giants Real Madrid and Manchester United.

Going into the game, Real Madrid have been on a great run of form. They have 8 wins and 2 draws in their last 10 games. Man United, on the other hand, are having their worst season in history. The English juggernaut is currently languishing at 15th in the premier league.

Real Madrid are the clear favorites, with bookmakers giving them -150 draw no bet odds.

The underdogs –Manchester United– have +220 tie no bet odds.

A bettor believes Man Utd could pull off an upset and places a DNB wager on them. And the bettor was right;

Man Utd won the match 2-1. Here's what they would have won based on $10, $25, and $100 bets;

$10 Stake @ (+220) = $32 ($22 Winnings + $10 Stake)

$25 Stake @ (+220) = $80 ($55 Winnings + $25 Stake)

$100 Stake @ (+220) = $320 ($220 Winnings + $100 Stake)

However, if the game ends in a 0-0 or 2-2 draw, the bet is void and the stake is fully refunded. If Real Madrid won the match, the wager would count as a loss.

This makes Draw No Bet attractive for matches where you believe an underdog could perform well but want protection in case of a tie.

What does Draw No Bet mean in Extra Time/Overtime?

A wager typically applies to events during regular time. In soccer, it's called the “90 minutes rule,” which includes injury time before the final whistle. Anything exceeding regular time, which includes extra time and penalty, isn't regarded by the bookmaker.

The same laws apply to the Draw No Bet, as it does not factor in extra time or overtime. Once the regular time ends in a tie, the DNB is settled as a push, with the stake refunded. Even if your chosen team wins after regular time, the bet will not pay out. You'll only get your initial wager.

This information is crucial for bettors to understand, especially in knockout competitions where matches can extend to extra time.

What does Draw No Bet mean in US Sports?

Draw No Bet is not as common in US sports as it is in Europe. This is mainly because most American sports don't end in a tie. Rather than sharing the points, they settle the game through overtime or extra innings.

However, some US sports betting apps are beginning to offer Draw No Bet markets in select sports. A major example is soccer, where the MLS and NWSL can end games in ties. The bet type is also seen in sports where punters prefer to focus only on regulation time outcomes.

Here’s how Draw No Bet is applied in select U.S. sports:

Soccer (MLS & NWSL):

The bet is popular during the regular season, where draws could be the final result. Whether a scoreless or scoreline draw, you are bound to receive your original stake for a tie no bet wager.

NHL (National Hockey League):

Some sportsbooks offer Draw No Bet for the NHL by considering only regulation time (60 minutes) results. If tied, bets are refunded, even if the game is later decided in overtime or a shootout.

For leagues such as MLB, NBA, and NFL, the draw no bet market is rare. These sports don't usually end in ties, so most US sportsbooks don't list the DNB option on these games.

Draw No Bet Pros & Cons

Draw No Bet in soccer and other sports offers extra safety by neutralizing a draw. However, like any market with betting sites, it can have some disadvantages. In this section, you learn about the advantages and drawbacks of this bet.

Pros

Reduces Risk

Draw no bet provides a buffer by offering a refund if the match ends in a draw. This protects you from losing due to unpredictable late goals or defensive games ending in stalemates.

Loss Probability Decreases

With one possible negative outcome removed, your chances of losing money are reduced. This makes DNB a safer option, especially in tight or evenly matched fixtures.

Value in Underdog Bets

Tie no bet can offer great value on underdog bets, as you get attractive odds but still retain some safety. The upset could be a draw where you get a push.

Cons

Lower Price

Since DNB removes the draw risk, odds are lower compared to traditional moneyline bets. Bettors sacrifice a portion of potential profit for the safety of a push.

Reduced Value in Favorite

When backing firm favorites, the draw no bet odds are unattractive. This is because a win is expected; therefore, removing the draw further lowers the odds.

Draw No Bet vs Double Chance - Compared for Readers

Draw No Bet and Double Chance are two distinct betting types that aim to reduce risks by covering multiple outcomes. They are common in soccer but have lower odds based on the outcome.

As highlighted by our expert, Draw No Bet removes the draw outcome entirely, making it serve as a safety net. Because of this, the odds are usually higher compared to Double Chance.

Why? A double chance bet backs two of the three possible outcomes, which are a win or a draw.

In both markets, you are covering multiple outcomes, but the approach to risk and reward differs.

Tie no bet is suitable for bettors seeking higher returns and a bit of safety.

On the other hand, Double Chance is for those who prefer maximum security.

The table below summarizes their differences and similarities;

Draw No Bet Double Chance Higher Odds Higher Probability of Winning Bet Stake refunded if draw (push) No refunds – bet wins if draw or win Medium risk level Low-risk level Payout only if your team wins Payout if your team wins or ties (1X or X2) Draw No Bet & Double Chance 2/3 Match Outcomes Covered Common in Soccer Betting Markets