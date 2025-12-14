DraftKings Missouri Promo Code: Get $300 in Bonus Bets for Kansas City Chiefs, NBA, & NHL

This weekend’s schedule is packed, highlighted by the Chargers at Chiefs (12:00 PM CT) in a pivotal AFC West battle, the Philadelphia 76ers vs. Atlanta Hawks (5:00 PM CT) in a lively Eastern Conference NBA matchup, and the Vancouver Canucks facing the New Jersey Devils (11:30 AM CT) in a key NHL contest. All three games promise exciting matchups, high stakes, and plenty of action for fans and bettors.

Claiming the DraftKings Sportsbook Missouri Promo Code

Here’s how to claim your DraftKings Missouri promo code offer and get up to $300 in bonus bets:

Use the secure link to access DraftKings Sportsbook and select Missouri as your state. Enter your details to create an account—no promo code needed. Make your first deposit of $5 or more. Place the $5 qualifying first wager on any available sports event (min odds -500). You’ll receive up to $300 in bonus bets soon after your first wager settles, win or lose. Must be 21+ and physically present in Missouri at the time of play.

How Can You Use Your DraftKings Missouri Promo Code Today?

NFL—LA Chargers vs Kansas City Chiefs, Dec.14, 12:00 PM CT

The Los Angeles Chargers (9‑4) arrive at Arrowhead Stadium to face the Kansas City Chiefs (6‑7) in a pivotal AFC West showdown. Kansas City enters as a 5.5‑point favorite with a moneyline around –250, while the Chargers sit near +220.

The Chiefs, looking to keep playoff hopes alive, rely on Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce to lead an explosive offense at home, while Los Angeles—coming off a strong season and a Week 1 win over KC—will look to challenge with Justin Herbert and a balanced attack. Expect a competitive, potentially low-scoring affair (Under 41.5 points) as both teams lean on defense to control the game.

NBA—Philadelphia 76ers vs. Atlanta Hawks, Dec. 14, 5:00 PM CT

The Philadelphia 76ers (13‑10) travel to State Farm Arena to face the Atlanta Hawks (14‑11) in this Eastern Conference matchup, with most analysts listing the Hawks as favorites on the moneyline and spread (–8.5).

Atlanta has been competitive this season and beat Philly in a recent double‑overtime game, and while Philadelphia has shown flashes and benefited from rest in the unusual NBA Cup‑adjusted schedule, the Hawks’ home court and offensive balance make them a solid pick to control this one, with the total points line typically in the mid‑220s to 230s range.

NHL—Vancouver Canucks facing the New Jersey Devils, Dec. 14, 11:30 AM CT

The Vancouver Canucks (11‑16‑3) travel to Prudential Center to face the New Jersey Devils (17‑12‑1) in this mid‑December matchup. New Jersey sits near the top of the Metropolitan Division and holds home‑ice advantage against Vancouver, which has struggled on the road. The Devils are also showing more consistency recently, snapping a skid with a 4‑3 win over Ottawa.

Vancouver’s offense has been modest this season, while New Jersey’s slightly higher scoring and steadier defense give the Devils the edge, but the Canucks will still look to compete and create momentum swings in what could be a closer game than the standings might suggest.

Can I Sports Bet in Missouri with DraftKings?

Yes. You can sports bet in Missouri with DraftKings. Sports betting became legal in the state on December 1, allowing residents to bet on NCAA basketball, NBA, NFL, NHL, and other major leagues.

DraftKings supports popular payment methods such as cards and online banking and offers customer support via live chat and email. All wagers must follow Missouri gambling rules, and players must be 21+.

More info on DraftKings Sportsbook Missouri Promo Code