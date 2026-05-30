What is Double Chance in Betting - Sport Betting Examples, Tips and Analysis

You can wager on a victory or draw, a loss or draw, or either team to win rather than staking your money on a single result, such as a team winning hands-down. This adaptability increases your chances of winning, particularly in close games or high-stakes contests when anything might happen.

What is Double Chance Betting?

A sports wager that covers two of the three possible outcomes in a contest is called double chance betting. It may be applied to any sport with a three-way outcome market, but it is most frequently employed in soccer, where matches can conclude in a victory, draw, or defeat.

This is how it operates:

Team A to Win or Draw (1X): Your bet wins if Team A either wins or ties the game.

Team B to Win or Draw (X2): Your bet wins if Team B wins or the game ends in a draw.

Team A or Team B to Win (12): Your bet wins if either team wins—the only result that loses is a draw.

Why Use Double Chance when Betting?

A double chance is among the greatest choices available if you're new to betting or want a safer wager. For soccer bettors who want to safeguard their investment while still in the action, this tactic is perfect.

It is frequently used to hedge larger wagers, back underdogs without going all in, and balance risk in parlays. It is easily accessible at the all best betting sites. Double chance is a preferred market for both cautious and seasoned bettors because of the higher margin for error.

It’s a smart option when you think one team is likely to avoid losing, or when a close matchup could go either way. The trade-off? Since you’re covering more outcomes, the odds are slightly lower than a regular moneyline bet, but your chances of cashing out are higher.

What is Double Chance in Soccer – Example

Assume that Real Madrid and Manchester United are playing each other in a Champions League quarterfinal match in Spain. Manchester United is viewed as the underdog, while Real Madrid is the clear favorite at home. The moneyline odds may look like this:

Real Madrid to win: -210

-210 Draw: +300

+300 Manchester United to win: +550

A single bet on Man United to win has long odds but also high risk. This is where a double chance bet could come in handy.

Let’s break down how each option could work for you:

Real Madrid to Win or Draw (1X):

Your bet wins if Real Madrid either wins or draws. You’re protected if United manages to hold them to a tie.

Manchester United to Win or Draw (X2):

Your bet wins if United win outright or fight their way to a draw. You don’t need them to pull off the upset—just avoid losing.

Real Madrid or Manchester United to Win (12):

Your bet wins as long as there’s a winner. The only way this wager can be lost is if the game ends in a draw after 90 minutes.

Double chance soccer bets are perfect in tight matchups where you want more coverage with less risk. Whether you’re backing a heavy favorite like Real Madrid to avoid defeat or riding a long shot like United to avoid losing, double chance gives you flexibility—and a smarter way to bet.

Double Chance Bet – Big Favorite

Say, for example, you’re backing Real Madrid to win or draw (1X), and they are the favorites. This means your bet wins if:

Real Madrid won in regulation time

The match ends in a draw

The only way you lose is if Manchester United wins

Because Real Madrid is the favorite and you’re covering two outcomes, the odds are short at -210—but the risk is low.

Payouts at -210 Odds:

Bet Amount Profit Total Return $10 $4.76 $14.76 $25 $11.90 $36.90 $100 $47.62 $147.62

Double Chance Bet – Big Underdog

Now let’s say you bet on Manchester United to win or draw (X2). Your bet wins if:

Manchester United won in regular time

The match ends in a draw

You only lose if Real Madrid wins

Because United are big underdogs, covering two outcomes still gives you solid value. Let’s assume the double chance odds for this bet are around +145.

Payouts at +145 Odds:

Bet Amount Profit Total Return $10 $14.50 $24.50 $25 $36.25 $61.25 $100 $145.00 $245.00

Double Chance Betting – Pros & Cons

Double chance is one of the more popular betting options out there because it gives players more chances to win, especially in erratic and unpredictable soccer matches. There are benefits and cons to any kind of wager, though. The main benefits and drawbacks of employing this tactic, whether you're betting on the favorite or the underdog, are discussed below.

Double Chance Betting – Pros

Reduces Risk

You can cover two of the three probable outcomes—win, draw, or loss—by using double chance. Because of this, it's perfect for close matchups, and you're not sure about choosing just one result. Example: If you back Team A to win or draw (1X), your bet still wins if they tie—even if they don't play great.

Loss Probability Decreases

It cushions you against late goals, red cards, or unexpected equalizers. You’re betting on a range of outcomes, not just a specific scoreline.

Strong Value for Underdogs

When you suspect an underdog might avoid defeat, a double chance is a clever way to capitalize without needing an upset win. For instance, backing a mid-table team like Girona to win or draw at home against Barcelona could offer odds like +140 with real value.

Smart for Parlays

Double chance legs are often added to reduce volatility in parlays. You trade a bit of payout for more stability across multiple picks.

Double Chance Betting – Cons

Lower Payouts

Because you’re covering more results, the odds are shorter. A moneyline might pay +200, but a double chance could be just +100 or lower. This means casual bettors chasing big wins might not find it appealing.

Less Value for Favorites

If you bet a strong team to win or draw (1X), the odds can become almost meaningless, like -350 or lower. In those cases, a straight moneyline may offer a better return for similar risk.

Not Suitable for All Sports

Double chance betting is rarely offered outside soccer or other sports with three-way results. It’s not relevant for two-outcome sports like basketball or tennis.

Double Chance Betting – Hedging

Double chance betting is a smart and simple way to hedge your bets in soccer. By covering two out of three possible outcomes — home team to win or draw, road team to win or draw, or any side to win — you protect yourself from the risk of a single result ruining your bet.

Let’s say you placed a moneyline bet on a team to win. If the game ends in a draw, your bet loses, even if your team dominated most of the match. But with a double chance bet, you can hedge against that draw by covering it in your wager. This is especially useful when:

You’ve already placed a longshot parlay and want to lock in some profit

You’re holding an outright bet on a tournament winner and want to cover the opponent

You’re betting on an underdog and just want them to avoid losing

Double chance betting works best as a hedge when the other side of your bet offers a large potential payout. You’re giving up some return to guarantee peace of mind — and sometimes, that’s a smart trade.

Just remember: no bet is ever truly “risk-free.” Although hedging can lower risk, it should never be utilized to recover losses; instead, it should be used carefully. Always stay within your means while placing bets, and practice responsible gambling.

Before the game starts, look at your sportsbook's cash-out or hedging options if you're unsure where to begin. Nowadays, a lot of the best bookmakers provide adaptable solutions to make managing bets easier.