Crystal Palace vs Liverpool Predictions and Betting Tips: Three Community Shield tips

A Reds win is expected, and while Palace might put up a fight as they return to the scene of their FA Cup win, Arne Slot’s side appear deadly.

Best bets for Crystal Palace vs Liverpool

Liverpool to win and over 2.5 goals @ +130 with BetMGM

Both teams to score @ -130 with BetMGM

Mo Salah as anytime goalscorer @ +125 with BetMGM

All odds are courtesy of BetMGM, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

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Liverpool’s frightening offence

Slot’s men could well operate a ‘score more goals than you’ policy in the season ahead considering their options. As things stand, they have the likes of Mo Salah, Florian Wirtz, Hugo Ekitike, Cody Gakpo, Darwin Nunez and Federico Chiesa to call upon. They may not be done just yet.

Last season, 63% of their games featured over 2.5 goals scored, and with more firepower, more of the same is expected. Palace, meanwhile, haven’t been able to bolster as much as they’d like, but their squad still caused plenty of problems in 2024/25. The two meetings between them last season weren’t high-scoring, but the Reds are more dangerous now.

Fans can look forward to what could be an exciting, high-scoring affair.

Crystal Palace vs Liverpool Bet 1: Liverpool to win and over 2.5 goals @ +130 with BetMGM

Early defensive cracks

Liverpool aren’t exactly overloaded with attackers, but they have focused more on attack than defence this summer. Now, as Slot tries to figure out his best team, there’s a chance they could be vulnerable in the early stages of the season. That’s something Glasner will try to exploit.

One positive to Palace’s lack of movement this summer means that they’re already a cohesive unit, as they showed in their FA Cup win. The Eagles also have Jean-Philippe Mateta, who is always a handful, and Eberechi Eze could cause the Reds some problems. Meanwhile, with Giorgi Mamardashvili getting used to his new surroundings, he might not be at his best just yet.

It seems almost certain that Liverpool will find the back of the net, but Palace could still land a few blows of their own.

Crystal Palace vs Liverpool Bet 2: Both teams to score @ -130 with BetMGM

Mo Salah isn’t slowing down

Salah has scored 25+ goals for five seasons in a row now. Every time people seem to think he’s going to start slowing down, he picks up the pace once again. The 33-year-old is a force to be reckoned with.

He’s also known for delivering in big moments, as we’ve seen time and time again. Salah has found the net in every Community Shield final he’s played - albeit all from the spot - and will be eager to do so again. With a whole frontline like Liverpool’s to keep track of, Palace’s defence could be in for a long afternoon.

The Egyptian is by no means Slot’s only threat, but he was on the scoresheet against Athletic Bilbao, and he always carries a serious goal threat.

Crystal Palace vs Liverpool Bet 3: Mo Salah as anytime goalscorer @ +125 with BetMGM

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Liverpool have had a very busy summer, signing a whole host of new players. They’ve splashed the cash ahead of their Premier League title defence and built up an impressive squad. Their pre-season has been strong for the most part, and they’ve scored plenty - Arne Slot’s attacking options are vast.

On the flip side, Palace’s transfer window has been a lot quieter. They haven’t lost any key players - yet - but haven’t bolstered much at all. Their pre-season results have been inconsistent, and there are concerns about their depth - they still have work to do before the transfer window closes.

Probable lineups for Crystal Palace vs Liverpool

Crystal Palace expected lineup: Henderson, Richards, Lacroix, Guehi, Munoz, Wharton, Kamada, Mitchell, Sarr, Eze, Mateta

Liverpool expected lineup: Mamardashvili, Frimpong, Konate, Van Dijk, Kerkez, Mac Allister, Gravenberch, Salah, Wirtz, Gakpo, Ekitike