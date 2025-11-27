Chiefs vs Cowboys Predictions, Picks & Odds - Thanksgiving NFL Nov 27th

Ahead of their Thanksgiving game, both the Kansas City Chiefs (-3) and Dallas Cowboys are coming off impressive wins. Can the Cowboys (+150) pull off the upset and win on Thanksgiving for a fourth straight season?

Chiefs vs Cowboys Predictions - 4:30pm ET - 11/27

Patrick Mahomes 275+ Passing Yards @ -115 with bet365

Under 52 Points @ -110 with bet365

Cowboys ML @ +145 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing, and subject to change.

Chiefs vs Cowboys Odds

Spread: Chiefs -3 (-115)

Chiefs -3 (-115) Moneyline: Chiefs (-175), Cowboys (+145)

Chiefs (-175), Cowboys (+145) Total: O/U 52 (-110)

Chiefs vs Cowboys Picks

Mahomes Masterclass - Patrick Mahomes 275+ Passing Yards (-115)

After not reaching the 275 passing-yard threshold in any of his first four games this season, Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes has done it in five of his last seven games. In the 23-20 Week 12 overtime victory against the Colts, Mahomes completed 29 of 46 passes for 352 yards.

That’s his highest total of the season, and today he’s going up against a Cowboys’ defense that allows the third-most passing yards in the league. On Sunday, Philadelphia Eagles QB Jalen Hurts, who averages 207.6 passing yards per game, put up 289 yards against the Cowboys.

While the Cowboys did improve their defensive line ahead of the trade deadline, their secondary remains a weakness. Expect Mahomes to have a big day against Dallas today and go for 275+ passing yards (-115).

Chiefs vs Cowboys Prediction 1: Patrick Mahomes 275+ Passing Yards @ -115 with bet365

Under is Undervalued - Under 52 Points (-110)

The over is just 2-8 in the Kansas City Chiefs’ last ten games. Their offense is more measured and methodical than explosive, as they’ve scored 22.2 points per game in road games this season. In the Chiefs’ last five games, they’ve also held opponents to just 15.4 points per game.

Since making key trades for DT Quinnen Williams and LB Logan Wilson before the trade deadline, the Cowboys have allowed just 37 points combined in two games. On Sunday, in a 24-21 comeback win against the Eagles, the Cowboys didn’t allow a point in the second half.

Sure, the Cowboys have one of the league’s best offenses, but the Chiefs should be able to slow them down. The Chiefs don’t tend to make many big plays themselves, and the scoring should be limited by KC moving the ball down the field and burning the clock.

Don’t hesitate to bet on under 52 points (-110) here.

Chiefs vs Cowboys Prediction 2: Under 52 Points @ -110 with bet365

Cowboys to Come up Big - Cowboys ML (+150)

At the very least, I’d recommend taking the Cowboys (+3.5) to cover the spread. The Kansas City Chiefs have been a disaster away from home, with a 1-4 ATS and SU record. Overall, the Chiefs have also failed to cover in three straight games.

It took an 11-point fourth-quarter comeback on Sunday for the Chiefs to avoid succumbing to a third straight defeat. The Cowboys got off to an uneven start to the season, but they are 3-1-1 SU at Jerry World and just beat the defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles.

If the Cowboys’ defense holds up today the way it did in the second half against the Eagles, Dallas certainly has a chance to pull off the upset. Especially so with the way wide receivers CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens have been playing.

Take a chance on the Cowboys’ ML (+150). After all, the Cowboys have won each of their last three games on Turkey Day.

Chiefs vs Cowboys Prediction 3: Cowboys ML @ +150 with bet365

Chiefs vs Cowboys Start Time

Start Time: 4:30pm EST

4:30pm EST Location: AT&T Stadium

AT&T Stadium Address: 1 AT&T Way, Arlington, TX 76011

1 AT&T Way, Arlington, TX 76011 TV & Streaming: CBS, Paramount+, Fubo, Hulu, YouTube TV

After a comeback win over the defending Super Bowl champions, the Dallas Cowboys (5-5-1) are thinking about an upset when they take on the Kansas City Chiefs (6-5) today. The Chiefs are 1-4 on the road this season, and their dynasty is fading.