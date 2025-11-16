Chiefs vs Broncos Predictions, Picks & Odds: NFL Week 11 Nov 16th

After losing to the Buffalo Bills in Week 9, the Kansas City Chiefs (5-4) need to come out of their bye week with a victory over the Denver Broncos (8-2) to stay competitive in the AFC West. With Broncos RB J.K. Dobbins injured, the Chiefs (-3.5) will feel confident.

Chiefs vs Broncos Predictions - 4:25pm EST - 11/16

RJ Harvey Anytime TD Scorer @ +130

Under 44.5 Points @ -115

Chiefs -3.5 @ -120

Chiefs vs Broncos Odds

Chiefs vs Broncos Picks

RJ RB1? - RJ Harvey Anytime TD Scorer (+130)

Broncos running back RJ Harvey had an off night in the 10-7 win against the Raiders on Thursday Night Football with four carries for nine yards and two receptions for nine yards. It was also the first time in four games that the rookie out of UCF failed to score a touchdown.

That could change today, as the Broncos are considering putting their RB1 J.K. Dobbins on injured reserve. Dobbins got injured in the win against the Raiders and is set to miss some time. Harvey should get a lot more touches in the running game as a result.

With just seven carries in Week 8 against the Cowboys, Harvey managed two rushing scores. He’ll be relied upon here, and he’s already left his mark in the passing game. Harvey has caught a touchdown pass in three of his last four games.

Bet on the rookie to score tonight at +130 odds.

Chiefs vs Broncos Prediction 1: RJ Harvey Anytime TD Scorer @ +130 with FanDuel

Defenses to Dominate - Under 44.5 Points (-110)

The Kansas City Chiefs may struggle to score against a defense that allows just 5.5 yards per passing attempt, which is tied for the best mark in the NFL. Meanwhile, both teams rank in the top five for opponent points per game.

Denver has allowed its opponents to score just 17.3 points per game this season, while the Chiefs have given up 17.7 points per game and just 11.7 ppg in their last three. Both teams are effective at limiting big passing plays, and that should limit the scoring tonight.

Both teams allow well under 200 passing yards per game, and the run game will be important tonight. The Broncos have scored under 20 points in three of their last five outings, and that could be the case again here tonight. Take under 44.5 points.

Chiefs vs Broncos Prediction 2: Under 44.5 Points @ -110 with FanDuel

Bounce Back Opportunity for KC - Chiefs -3.5 (-120)

Andy Reid’s Chiefs tend to perform well when their backs are against the wall. In danger of falling to 1-3 against Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens earlier this season, Kansas City won by 17 points. Following a loss to the Jaguars, they also took down the Lions by 13.

No one can knock the Chiefs for losing on the road to the Bills before their bye week. Before that game, they were playing their best football of the season, with three straight double-digit victories. Denver has an elite defense, but its offense leaves a lot to be desired.

The Broncos rank 17th in points per game (23.5), 18th in yards per play (5.3), and are missing their star running back here. The Chiefs should be able to outscore the Broncos at Mile High and get themselves back in the AFC West race. Lay the points on the Chiefs (-3.5)

Chiefs vs Broncos Prediction 3: Chiefs -3.5 @ -120 with FanDuel

Chiefs vs Broncos Start Time

Start Time: 4:25pm EST

4:25pm EST Location: Empower Field at Mile High

Empower Field at Mile High Address: 1701 Bryant St, Denver, CO 80204

1701 Bryant St, Denver, CO 80204 TV & Streaming: CBS, Paramount+, Fubo

Heading into this Sunday Night Football game, the Denver Broncos have won just two of their last 19 games against the Kansas City Chiefs. The Chiefs desperately need to hand the Broncos another loss in the series after KC dropped to 5-4 before its bye week.