Chelsea vs Ajax Predictions: The Blues’ 200th game to end in style

Our betting expert expects a one-sided affair, with Chelsea building on a little winning sequence across all competitions.

Best Predictions for Chelsea vs Ajax - alternative if combo bet isn’t available

Chelsea totals - over 2.5 goals @ -115 with BetMGM

Chelsea Moneyline @ -400 with BetMGM

Anytime goalscorer - Estevao @ +180 with BetMGM

All odds are courtesy of BetMGM, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

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A chance to improve goal difference

Scoring just two goals in two Champions League games isn’t a strong return for the Blues. However, they have a chance to add to their tally against Ajax on Wednesday. They are typically efficient in the final third, regardless of who is deployed across the front four.

The Club World Cup champions put three unanswered goals past Nottingham Forest this past weekend, bringing their total to six goals in their previous two outings. In the Premier League, only Man City (17) have found the back of the net more than the Blues (16).

The hosts will be encouraged by the fact that Ajax have conceded nine times in their last three outings. The visitors’ previous road trip in this competition produced a 4-0 thrashing at the hands of Marseille.

Chelsea hope they can replicate the Ligue 1 powerhouses with a hefty win to boost their goal difference.

Chelsea vs Ajax Betting Prediction 1: Chelsea totals - over 2.5 goals @ -115 with BetMGM

The Blues favoured for a home win

Maresca’s troops are clear favourites to take maximum points in this one. They are on a run of three wins on the bounce, and are particularly difficult to beat at Stamford Bridge. The Blues remain unbeaten at home across their previous 15 league and group-phase games in this competition.

The hosts also hold a slight edge in the head-to-head, with one victory. Ajax are generally poor against English opposition, as they’ve lost nine of their previous 11 such matches. De Godenzonen have a tough task here, especially since they have only won one of their last six competitive fixtures.

The visitors are yet to get off the mark in the Champions League in terms of both points and goals. The fact that only one of Chelsea’s last six games in this competition saw both teams score should worry Heitinga’s men.

To make matters worse, the Blues have kept clean sheets in two of their last three in all competitions. Meanwhile, Ajax failed to score in two of their last three, which makes us lean towards only one team scoring on Wednesday night.

Chelsea vs Ajax Betting Prediction 2: Chelsea Moneyline @ -400 with BetMGM

The ideal candidate to score

There’s a long list of absentees for Maresca. Enzo Fernandez is nursing a knee injury and didn’t appear at the weekend, which means he could get further rest here. Joao Pedro is suspended, while Cole Palmer is still battling a groin strain.

That means Estevao is likely to start in the attacking midfield role. The young Brazilian has impressed as a substitute this season. He’s scored three goals in his last four appearances for both club and country.

Estevao played 13 minutes against Forest. While he didn’t get a goal, he still managed to get two shots. He will be a candidate to score at least once, especially if Chelsea dominate their Dutch visitors.

Chelsea vs Ajax Betting Prediction 3: Anytime goalscorer - Estevao @ +180 with BetMGM

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction - Chelsea 3-0 Ajax

Goalscorers prediction - Chelsea: Estevao, Marc Guiu, Pedro Neto

Chelsea will celebrate their 200th Champions League match in style when they host Ajax at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday night. After a defeat on Matchday 1, the Blues bounced back in their second outing and overcame Jose Mourinho’s former side, Benfica.

Questions have recently surfaced over the future of Chelsea manager, Enzo Maresca. However, the team’s current run has, for now, eased that pressure. While they shook off their September struggles, disciplinary issues still affect the hosts.

The West Londoners have had five red cards across their previous six outings. Four of them have come consecutively, including one for the manager. Maresca will need to urge caution to avoid any further damage to the squad caused by poor discipline.

Ajax travel to London in poor form. They are struggling in the Eredivisie and have suffered a recent defeat at home to AZ Alkmaar. As a result, they’re nine points off the top of their domestic league.

Results have been dismal for Johnny Hetinga, and the former Liverpool assistant appears to be under significant pressure. Two defeats from their opening two Champions League fixtures don’t bode well, and another loss will make matters worse for the manager.

Predicted lineups for Chelsea vs Ajax

Chelsea expected lineup: Sanchez, Gusto, Fofana, Tosin, Cucurella, Caicedo, Santos, Neto, Estevao, Gittens, Guiu

Ajax expected lineup: Jaros, Gaaei, Sutalo, Baas, Rosa, Klaassen, Taylor, Edvardsen, Gloukh, Godts, Weghorst