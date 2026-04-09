Charlton vs Leicester Predictions and Betting Tips: Addicks to remain unbeaten

With questionable team morale and transfer window uncertainty lingering, promoted Charlton will fancy their chances against Leicester on Saturday.

Best bets for Charlton vs Leicester

Match Tie @ +255 with BetMGM

Under 2.5 Goals @ -138 with BetMGM

Jordan Ayew Anytime Goalscorer @+333 with BetMGM

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Backing the Addicks to frustrate the Foxes

Charlton have already proven to be stubborn opposition for solid Championship sides like Watford and Bristol City. Keeping consecutive clean sheets is no mean feat, especially for a newly promoted side.

That said, the Addicks have only scored one goal in those matches. While doubts remain over their firepower and potential for more than a bottom-half finish, they are capable of troubling Leicester on their day.

It’s difficult to know which version of Leicester turns up on Saturday. Marti Cifuentes is still searching for consistency, both in performances and results.

While the transfer window remains open and players could yet move on, a cloud hangs over the Foxes. This is likely to prevent them from dominating this weekend. That’s why we’re backing this contest to finish honours even.

Charlton vs Leicester Bet 1: Match Tie @ +255 with BetMGM

Goals may not be easy to come by

We don’t expect a goal fest in this fixture by any means. Charlton’s first two Championship games have featured only one goal, and the Addicks have secured back-to-back clean sheets. They’ll try to maintain this record against Leicester.

Meanwhile, Leicester are by no means the attacking force they have been in previous seasons. With Jamie Vardy departed, plus Bilal El Khannouss and Abdul Fatawu attracting Premier League interest, a lot rests on the shoulders of Jordan Ayew this season.

Even at a probability of 58.14%, backing under 2.5 goals appears to offer value here. Leicester managed just two shots on target in their recent defeat at Preston, while Charlton also recorded just two attempts on target in their draw at Bristol City.

Charlton vs Leicester Bet 2: Under 2.5 Goals @ -138 with BetMGM

Ayew a value bet as Leicester’s focal point

As noted, Jordan Ayew is expected to carry the responsibility of being Leicester’s main goal threat this season. The number nine has started both league games so far this campaign, and the Ghanaian will surely start again at The Valley.

To our surprise, the betting markets have Stephy Mavididi and Patson Daka priced at shorter odds to score anytime than Ayew this weekend.

Although Ayew is yet to break his scoring duck for the season, there’s every chance he’ll do so on Saturday lunchtime. A probability of 23.10% to score anytime is the value pick of our trio of Charlton vs Leicester predictions this week.

Charlton vs Leicester Bet 3: Jordan Ayew Anytime Goalscorer @ +333 with BetMGM

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Charlton return to The Valley this weekend. They face Marti Cifuentes’ Leicester City side that’s still in transition after suffering relegation from the Premier League last season.

Nathan Jones will take encouragement from his team’s unbeaten start to the Championship campaign. They landed a last-gasp opening-day win over Watford at home, before grinding out a goalless draw at Bristol City last weekend.

The Addicks have kept clean sheets in both games. This suggests that Jones’ structure and defensive shape are proving to be a tough nut for established Championship teams to crack.

As for Leicester, they came from behind to beat beleaguered Sheffield Wednesday at home on the opening weekend of the season. They then slipped to a surprise 2-1 defeat at Preston North End last weekend.

There are several ongoing issues with this Leicester squad. Several players are seeking moves away from the club, while star players Bilal El Khannouss and Abdul Fatawu are being linked with Premier League moves. The Foxes are in a state of flux until the summer transfer window closes on 1st September.

Probable lineups for Charlton vs Leicester

Charlton Athletic Expected Lineup: Kaminski; Ramsay, Edwards, Jones, Bell, Coventry, Apter, Campbell, Docherty, Carey, Kelman

Leicester City Expected Lineup: Stolarczyk; Justin, Thomas, Okoli, Vestergaard, Winks, Soumare, Fatawu, Mavididi, McAteer, Ayew