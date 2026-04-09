Chad vs Ghana Predictions and Betting Tips: Trends reveal several enticing markets

Our betting expert expects a one-sided affair, with Ghana to dominate the hosts considering the difference in quality.

Best bets for Chad vs Ghana

Ghana - Moneyline @ -900 with bet365

BTTS - No @ -300 with bet365

Ghana over/under - over 3.5 goals @ +225 with bet365

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Overwhelmingly one-sided match

Six consecutive defeats in their World Cup qualifiers don’t offer much hope for the hosts. They’ve only faced the Black Stars once before and lost 5-0. Savoy’s troops are currently on a 14-game winless streak (nine losses, five draws).

Oddo Addo’s side should be confident of securing maximum points here, despite their recent struggles when playing away. However, given the hosts’ poor form, Ghana are likely to emerge victorious.

Ghana have won three of their last four matches, including the most recent 4-0 domination of Trinidad and Tobago. This suggests that they will win and get closer to securing the top spot and their place at the 2026 World Cup.

Chad vs Ghana Betting Tip 1: Ghana - Moneyline @ -900 with bet365

Keeping a clean sheet

Chad have been poor in the final third, especially in qualifying, where they have scored only one goal across six matches. The hosts managed a goal in an international friendly in June, but they’ve blanked in their last five qualifiers in a row.

They could face a major problem trying to break through the visiting defence. This is especially true since Ghana registered three clean sheets in their last four outings, including two in a row in their qualifiers.

Overall, Addo’s side have conceded five goals in six matches, but three of those came in their victory at the Central African Republic. The last time these two teams met, Ghana kept a clean sheet, making it likely they will shut out Chad this time as well.

Chad vs Ghana Betting Tip 2: BTTS - No @ -300 with bet365

High-scoring performance expected

Only Algeria (16) have outscored Ghana’s 15 strikes during this qualifying campaign, which shows the attacking threat they pose. They have an average of 2.5 goals per game. However, since they’ve already scored five against the hosts in the group, they will be confident they can again.

Chad are among the four worst defences in the CAF section of World Cup qualifiers. Seychelles (30), Djibouti (20), and Congo (19) are the only nations to concede more than their 15, an average of 2.5 per match.

The hosts have conceded at least three goals in 50% of their qualifiers, while the visitors have netted at least three times in half of their matches. Therefore, the Black Stars are likely to score plenty of goals.

Chad vs Ghana Betting Tip 3: Ghana over/under - over 3.5 goals @ +225 with bet365

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Chad has had a terrible qualifying campaign, as they’ve lost all six of their games in Group I. Their best recent result was a home draw against Kenya in an international friendly.

The Sao’s chances of qualifying are now over with just four fixtures remaining. However,Raoul Savoy’s men have pride to play for. Their next opponent is a nation that’s ranked 101 places above them in the latest rankings, which is concerning.

Ghana are on the brink of qualification, but aren’t there yet, as the Comoros are close behind them. Apart from being defeated twice across their last five outings by their biggest rivals, Nigeria, the Black Stars have been in great form.

They’ve only lost once in qualifying - an away tie to second-placed Comores - but with four consecutive wins, they’re strong favourites to secure the top spot in Group I.

Probable lineups for Chad vs Ghana

Chad expected lineup: Mbaynassem; Daba, Abderamane, Noubara, Tchaouna; Thiam, Issa; Allarabaye, Djoeta, Ali; Abakar

Ghana expected lineup: Asare; Djiku, Opoku, Salisu; Schindler, Francis, Partey, Mensah; Kudus, Ayew; Semenyo