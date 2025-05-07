Central Córdoba vs Flamengo Predictions and Betting Tips: Visitors Victorious

Our soccer expert offers his Córdoba vs Flamengo predictions and betting tips, ahead of Wednesday’s Copa Libertadores clash, at 8:30pm EDT (05/07).

Best Bets for Central Córdoba vs Flamengo

Flamengo Fantastic on the Road

With only one win in their last eight home games, Central Córdoba has a slim chance of achieving a favorable result. Even though they surprised in Brazil and lead the group, we see Flamengo with a much greater offensive capability and, consequently, a higher probability of winning.

However, it's important to note that Central Córdoba has focused all their attention on the Copa Libertadores, achieving important results. Nevertheless, we believe Flamengo has more consistency in their performance and is favored to win the match.

Additionally, Flamengo has achieved quite tight results as a visitor, often barely winning 1-0 or drawing 0-0, which is why our prediction includes under 2.5 goals.

Córdoba vs Flamengo Bet 1: Flamengo win or draw and under 2.5 goals @ -125 with BetMGM

Goals coming at a Premium

We anticipate a very tight match with very few scoring opportunities. As such, we're backing that both teams will not score.

Playing away, Flamengo has a very low scoring average. Barley managing to score one goal against Deportivo Táchira, the weakest team in the group, and then they couldn't score against Liga de Quito in Ecuador. Similarly, in the league, they have an average of just one goal per game in their last four away matches.

Central Córdoba, on the other hand, couldn't score against Liga de Quito at home, and despite scoring two goals against Flamengo and two against Deportivo Táchira, we don't see it as very likely that they will score again against the Brazilian team.

Córdoba vs Flamengo Bet 2: Both teams not to score @ -175 with BetMGM

Fraught come the end for Flamengo

We believe it's very likely to see a scenario where Central Córdoba defends in a mid-low block and Flamengo takes the initiative to attack. This was evident for most of the match in Brazil between the two teams, affecting the number of goals the visitors can score this evening.

Flamengo has scored 0 or 1 goal in the three matches played so far in the Copa Libertadores and has also scored these amounts in the last four away matches across all competitions.

If the imagined scenario occurs, it's likely that this trend will continue, and Filipe Luís's team will maintain the goal drought they've shown in recent matches where they've struggled to score more than one goal.

Córdoba vs Flamengo Bet 3: Exact number of goals for Flamengo: 0 or 1 goal @ -150 with BetMGM

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Central Córdoba enters the fourth matchday of the Copa Libertadores group stage following a league loss to Banfield at the end of the first phase. The club finished in 11th place, failing to advance to the final rounds.

In contrast, Omar de Felippe's team leads Group C of the Copa Libertadores with 7 points, highlighted by their victory in Brazil against Flamengo. For the Argentine team, a win is crucial to maintain the lead and move closer to qualifying for the next round.

Flamengo was expected to comfortably dominate Group C of the Cup; however, their surprising loss to Central Córdoba at home and a draw against Liga de Quito have left them in third place with only 4 points.

Despite this, Filipe Luís's team is in second place in the league, even though they recently lost 2-1 to Cruzeiro. The visiting team will surely be looking for a victory to secure a top-two spot and qualify for the round of 16.

Probable Lineups for Central Córdoba vs Flamengo

Córdoba: Aguerre; Moyano, Abascia, Rivero, Cufré; Galván, Florentín; Perelló, Quagliata, Angúlo; Heredia.