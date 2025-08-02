Cardiff vs Peterborough Predictions and Betting Tips: Tough test on the road

Unlike Cardiff, Peterborough have had a busy summer. However, the home side should still prevail following their Championship relegation.

Best bets for Cardiff vs Peterborough

Cardiff to win and over 2.5 goals @ +120 with BetMGM

Both teams to score @ -145 with BetMGM

Yousef Salech as anytime goalscorer @ +120 with BetMGM

All odds are courtesy of BetMGM, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

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Are Cardiff clear favourites?

Brian Barry-Murphy was seen as a strong appointment for Cardiff, coming in as manager with an interesting career path. They went down with a whimper last season, and are yet to make their first summer signing. However, they have kept some key players. This is one of the main reasons why they’re such heavy favourites.

Meanwhile, their opponents have signed many new players recently. However, that was primarily to replace key players who left, such as Kwame Poku, Ricky-Jade Jones, Hector Kyprianou and Emmanuel Fernandez. It might take some time for the new players to play well together.

Therefore, the Bluebirds, who are more stable and playing at home, should be able to win and score a few goals.

Cardiff vs Peterborough Bet 1: Cardiff to win and over 2.5 goals @ +120 with BetMGM

Peterborough to exploit weakness

Darren Ferguson has made interesting additions such as Alex Bass, Vicente Reyes, Sam Hughes, David Okagbue, Brendon Khela, Declan Frith and Kyrell Lisbie this summer. Also, they’ve scored plenty in preseason, which is a reason for optimism. However, whether they can win at Cardiff City Stadium is a different matter.

There is good reason to believe that the Posh can get on the scoresheet. They’ve scored in all of their preseason fixtures, and will carefully examine Cardiff’s defensive record. They conceded over two goals four times in preseason and looked very vulnerable at times.

While a home win is expected, it would be no surprise to see Peterborough find a way past the hosts at some point. Ferguson’s side have had many different goalscorers in preseason. However, everyone will expect expensive signing Declan Frith to make an immediate impact.

Cardiff vs Peterborough Bet 2: Both teams to score @ -145 with BetMGM

Salech should shine

Keeping Yousef Salech was a major bit of business for Cardiff this summer. He scored nine goals in 22 Championship games last season, and at 23 there’s still so much room for growth. Hitting double-figure goals and assists in his first half season in England, while playing for a struggling team, was impressive.

So, the Danish striker could be a real handful in League One as the Bluebirds aim for an immediate return to the Championship. Peterborough may be the first team in the division to experience his formidable form. The big striker has said he wants to help Cardiff get back up again, and will be a big part of that leading their line.

He could be a good contender for the League One top scorer award this season if he continues his form from last season. Also, his side would appreciate it if he got off the mark quickly.

Cardiff vs Peterborough Bet 3: Yousef Salech as anytime goalscorer @ +120 with BetMGM

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Although the Bluebirds were undefeated in preseason, they've had mixed results. They won two and drew three, keeping just one clean sheet. After a challenging Championship campaign, they’ll be looking to get back on track.

The Posh have also had a mixed preseason, as they’ve won four, drawn two and lost two. It was a busy period for them, and they will be eager to start the season well. Their last League One season was a disappointment, but plenty has changed since then.

Probable lineups for Cardiff vs Peterborough

Cardiff expected lineup: Alnwick, Kpakio, Fish, Lawlor, Bagan, Wintle, Colwill, Robertson, Willock, Ashford, Salech

Peterborough expected lineup: Reyes, Dornelly, Wallin, Nevett, Mills, Collins, De Havilland, Hayes, Odoh, Frith, Lindgren