Caesars Sportsbook Sign Up Guide November 2025: New Customer Steps & Bonuses

Caesars Sportsbook is one of the most reputable and well-known names in American sports betting. The Caesars brand has decades of experience in both gaming and hospitality, right from its famous Las Vegas roots.

Caesars Sportsbook Sign Up Guide November 2025

This comprehensive guide is here to make your Caesars Sportsbook sign-up as easy as possible, regardless of whether you're a novice bettor or an experienced one moving from another book.

We'll walk you through the process of opening an account, getting the most recent Caesars promo code, and beginning to wager lawfully in your state. Additionally, you will receive answers to frequently asked questions, information on possible deposit methods, and advice on how to utilize the Caesars Sportsbook app.

Our Caesars review has you covered whether you're betting on Barcelona in a high-stakes game or LeBron James to nail a buzzer-beater. Let's go over everything you need to know to begin, from registering to hitting the sportsbook’s deep markets.

Caesars Sportsbook Sign-Up Steps

You can start betting in a few minutes with Caesars Sportsbook's easy and secure sign-up process. It's critical to complete each step correctly to meet all the requirements for the Caesars Sportsbook sign-up bonus. Below is a comprehensive, step-by-step guide that walks you through the whole signup process, from getting site access to placing your first real-money wager.

1. Go to Caesars Sportsbook

Start by visiting the Caesars Sportsbook website or downloading the Caesars Sportsbook app from the Google Play Store (for Android smartphones) or App Store (for iOS devices). It is highly recommended to utilize the official app for convenience and speedy access, especially if you want to watch live odds or place in-play bets. Make sure your device is updated and location services are enabled for the best possible experience.

2. Click “Sign Up” or “Join Now”

In the upper-right corner of the website, select "Sign Up" on a desktop computer or "Join Now" on a mobile device. This opens the registration form, where you can begin entering your information. If you’ve already got a Caesars Rewards account, you can connect it to the sportsbook. By doing this, you can take advantage of Caesars' extra benefits, such as free hotel stays, food credits, and exclusive deals.

3. Enter the Caesars Sportsbook Bonus Code ‘GOALMAX20X.’

During the early stage of registration, you’ll see a field labeled Promo Code. Enter GOALMAX20X to activate Caesars Sportsbook’s current welcome offer:

Bet $1, Double Your Winnings Your Next 20 Bets!

This promo code is required to unlock the new-user bonus. You must enter it during the sign-up process — it cannot be applied retroactively. Without it, you may only qualify for a standard promotion or none at all.

4. Select Your State

Caesars Sportsbook will ask you to select the state in which you currently reside. Only residents of the jurisdictions where Caesars has an operating license are permitted to make bets. When you enter your state, the website will direct you to the state-specific sportsbook, ensuring that you follow all local gambling laws. Given that internet betting is governed by state laws in the United States, this is a significant legal step.

5. Enter Personal Information

To confirm your identity and age, you will now be required to submit the following personal information:

Full legal name

Birthdate (you have to be at least 21 years old)

Email address

Physical home address

Mobile phone number

Your Social Security Number's (SSN) last four digits

6. Set Up Your Caesars Sportsbook Login

You will then generate your login information. Choose a unique username and a strong password that you will use every time you log into your account.

You may also need to generate security questions in case you forget your password or need to authenticate your identity later. Strong passwords should contain a mix of capital and lowercase letters, digits, and symbols. For further protection, consider using two-factor authentication (2FA) if it is available.

7. Accept Terms and Conditions

You must read and accept Caesars Sportsbook's Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy, and other legal agreements before completing the registration process. These documents describe the platform's policies, your user duties, and the handling of your data.

Additionally, you will need to:

Verify that you are at least 21.

Recognize that Caesars is legal in your state (optional).

Accept commercial emails and SMS offers (optional).

Make sure to read these carefully. By accepting, you’re confirming your eligibility and giving Caesars permission to operate your account under local betting laws.

8. Enable Geolocation

It is legally required for online sportsbooks to confirm that you are physically present in the state in which they have a license.

On mobile: Just allow location permissions when prompted.

On desktop: You may need to install a Geocomply plugin or browser extension.

9. Fund Your Account

Go to the Cashier or My Account section to make your first deposit. Numerous safe payment options are accepted by Caesars, including:

Debit/credit cards (Visa, Mastercard)

PayPal

Online banking

ACH (eCheck)

Caesars Play+ prepaid card

The majority of deposits are handled immediately and without further costs. Make sure your Play+ or PayPal accounts are paid in advance to prevent delays.

10. Place Your First Bet

Go to the betting lobby after making your deposit. Look through NBA, Premier League, or collegiate basketball games, then make a wager of $1 or more. For your bonus to be activated, the wager must have odds of -10,000 or longer. After your qualifying wager settles, whether you win or lose, you will get 20 100% Profit Boost Tokens. With a maximum bet of $25 and a maximum winning of $2,500 per token, each token may be used to double the profit (not the stake) on a winning gamble.

11. You’re Ready to Bet!

Congrats! Your Caesars Sportsbook account is now fully activated. You can explore features like:

Live betting

Same-game parlays

Odds boosts for NBA and soccer

In-app notifications for bonuses and major matchups

Take a moment to familiarize yourself with the bet slip, set betting limits for responsible gaming, and check your bonus section to track your 20 profit boost tokens.

Caesars Sign Up Review - Football Preview

Thanksgiving and football are a classic pairing, despite a false report suggesting Lions rookie Tate Ratledge requested the day off. The Detroit Lions are set to kick off their 86th Thanksgiving NFL game.

NFL Thanksgiving Games

The stage is set at Ford Field for a 1 pm ET kickoff, where the NFC North battles heat up. The Bears, Lions (3rd), and Packers (2nd) are all in contention for the division title, with Chicago currently leading.

The Packers top the Lions due to a tie at present, but this game could shift head-to-head and divisional records significantly. These circumstances make it a crucial game for Head Coaches, Dan Campbell and Matt LaFleur. The chance of securing a playoff bye as divisional leaders, marks this encounter.

Meanwhile, Dallas is gearing up for their 58th Thanksgiving game. The Cowboys, buoyed by a victory over Philadelphia, are set to host the Kansas City Chiefs, who are experiencing their worst form in years.

Patrick Mahomes, Andy Reid, and Travis Kelce face a pivotal moment in reclaiming their dynasty. With a 6-5 record and only one close game win, the Chiefs face a crucial turning point.

Dallas relies on Prescott’s arm for a competitive edge, but a vulnerable defense poses a challenge in containing Mahomes and potentially letting the Chiefs command the field offensively.

Thursday Night Football

Cincinnati Bengals face Baltimore Ravens in Thursday Night Football—a match dampened by injuries. Joe Burrow's injury paved the way for Flacco, his efforts carrying the Bengals to 3-8.

The Ravens have hardly impressed either, with Lamar Jackson going down and their record with it. They still somehow top the AFC North, amid poor seasons from the Settlers and Browns. The Ravens need a victory to stay atop the division. The Bengals just need something to go their way. Yet, too many victories could hurt the rebuild and their draft stock for next year.

Caesars Sportsbook Sign-Up Bonus

Now that you know how to register, let’s dive into one of the biggest reasons new players are signing up — the Caesars Sportsbook sign-up bonus.

When you join Caesars and enter the promo code GOALMAX20X, you unlock one of the most generous new-player offers in the U.S. sports betting market:

Bet $1+, Get 20x 100% Profit Boost Tokens!

This welcome offer gives new users twenty 100% profit boost tokens, each of which can be used to double the profit (not stake) of any eligible bet. Even better? You don’t need your first wager to win to receive them.

Caesars Sportsbook Sign Up Bonus Terms and Conditions

Caesars Sportsbook Sign Up Bonus Caesars Sportsbook Bonus Code T & C Bet $1+, Get 20x 100% Profit Boost Tokens! GOALMAX20X Must be 21+ and physically present in AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MD, MA, MI, NJ, NY, NC, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY, or Washington, DC. New users only. Must register using an eligible promo code. Min. qualifying bet amount: $1. Tokens max. Bet amount: $25 per token. Tokens bet max. Add'l winnings: $2,500 per token. Token(s) expire 14 days after receipt. Void where prohibited. See Caesars.com/promos for full terms. Know When To Stop Before You Start®. Gambling Problem? CO, IL, KY, MD, MI, NJ, OH, TN, VA, WV, WY, Washington, D.C., KS, LA, ME, NC, PA (Affiliated with Harrah's Philadelphia): If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800- 426-2537) or MD: visit mdgamblinghelp.org or WV: visit 1800gambler.net; AZ: Call 1- 800-NEXT-STEP; IN: Call 1-800-9-WITH-IT; IA: Call 1-800-BETSOFF. ©2024, Caesars Entertainment

Note:

Must be 21+ and physically present in a legal Caesars Sportsbook state.

Bonus available only for new users.

Promo code can only be entered at registration, and not afterwards.

What Makes Caesars Sign Up Bonus So Valuable?

Caesars’ sign-up bonus stands out because it offers guaranteed value, not a high-stakes gamble. Many sportsbooks require your first bet to win to trigger a bonus. Caesars flips that model — you just need to place the bet, not win it. That means:

No stress over outcome

No losing your welcome bonus if your team chokes

Full flexibility to use boosts across different games and sports

It’s a low-risk, high-reward way for new users to explore Caesars’ platform, especially in the competitive basketball and soccer betting markets.

How double your winnings Tokens Work

The 20 profit boost token are rewards that doubles the profit of any bet. For example:

Let’s say you place a $25 wager on Manchester United at +200 odds.

A regular winning bet would yield $50 in profit.

With a 100% profit boost token, you earn $100 in profit instead (plus your stake back).

Important notes:

Tokens apply to the profit only, not the stake.

Each token has a $25 max stake limit and $2,500 max winnings cap.

Tokens must be used within 14 days or they expire.

Example of Caesar's Profit Boost Bonus in Action

Bet Odds Normal Payout With 100% Profit Boost $25 on the Baltimore Ravens to win +160 $65 (profit $40) $90 (profit $65 + $25 stake) $25 on Lakers Spread -110 $47.73 (profit $22.73) $70.46 (profit $45.46 + $25 stake)

Multiply this by twenty, and you’ll see just how much value Caesars is handing new bettors.

Best Ways to Use Your Profit Boost Tokens

Want to get the most out of your 20 tokens? Here are some expert tips:

1. Stick to higher-value bets.

The higher the odds, the more the token multiplies your profit.

2. Target popular NBA or soccer matchups.

Real Madrid vs. Barcelona or the Lakers vs. Celtics are two examples of games with large betting volume that frequently provide more markets and greater possibilities.

3. Use on player props or same-game parlays.

Caesars often allows tokens on custom markets, like “LeBron 25+ points & Lakers to win.”

4. Avoid markets excluded from bonuses.

Some markets, such as futures or odds that already come with odds boosts, may not be eligible.

How much time does it take to get your bonus?

You’ll receive your profit boost tokens immediately after your qualifying bet settles. There’s no need to contact customer support or fill out extra forms. You can track your tokens in the “My Promotions” or “My Bonuses” section of the app or website.

Caesars Sportsbook Sign-Up Bonus Steps: Bet $1+, Get 20x 100% Profit Boost Tokens!

The steps above have helped bettors get signed up with Caesars Sportsbook—now let’s look at how to claim their: Bet $1 or more, and get 20 100% profit boost tokens!

Our expert carries on with their step-by-step breakdown:

Deposit $10 or more into your Caesars Sportsbook account Place a $1+ wager on any eligible sports betting market The qualifying wager must have odds of -10,000 or longer Watch the wager unfold—outcome does not matter Twenty 100% profit boost tokens will be awarded, whether you win or lose Profit boost tokens are awarded immediately after the qualifying bet settles Profit boost tokens have a maximum wager limit of $25 and $2,500 limit for winnings Profit boost tokens will expire 14 days after being credited if unused

Caesars Sportsbook App Sign-Up Steps

Prefer to register directly from your phone? The Caesars Sportsbook app makes it easy to create an account, deposit, and start betting — all within minutes. Here's how to sign up using the app.

Sign Up Steps on the Caesars Sportsbook App:

Download the Caesars Sportsbook app (iOS or Android) Open the app and tap “Join Now.” Enter promo code ‘GOALMAX20X’ Select your state of registration Input your details (name, date of birth, address, SSN) Create your username and password Agree to the terms and conditions Enable location services Choose a payment method and deposit at least $10 Place your first wager to activate the sign-up bonus

Quicker Sign-Up Options on the Caesars Sportsbook App:

Telephone Number: Secure and quick registration via SMS with a confirmation code A single click: Simplified registration with fewer fields to fill out Email: Full account control and access to all bonus features Social Networks: Simplified access if you use platforms like Facebook or Google

Additional Caesars Mobile App Perks:

Smaller screen optimization—slick, intuitive interface

Quick access to in-play markets and live betting

Handy live streaming for select basketball and soccer matches

Instant push notifications for bonus offers and game alerts

Why Sign Up with Caesars Sportsbook?

With so many sportsbooks launching across the U.S., it’s natural to ask — why Caesars? Below, we highlight four standout reasons to consider registering with Caesars Sportsbook. From generous bonuses to trusted licensing, Caesars delivers where it matters most to sports bettors in America.

1. Caesars Sportsbook Sign Up Bonus

The Caesars Sportsbook sign-up bonus is among the easiest and most lucrative welcome bonuses out there. New players can wager $1 or more and get 20x 100% profit boost tokens, win or loss, when they sign up with the promo code GOALMAX20X.

The simplicity of this offer makes it stand out. It's a great place for beginner bettors to start because you don't have to win your initial wager to get the payout. This profit boost token provides you with additional value right away.

2. Caesars Sportsbook is legit, safe, and secure

Every state in which Caesars Sportsbook conducts business has granted it a complete license and regulation. The platform's strict legal, security, and ethical gambling standards allow players to bet with confidence.

You must be at least 21 years old and physically present in a state that permits the sportsbook before you can register and place bets. This preserves the security of the platform and ensures compliance with local laws. A good number of significant sports betting states, such as Colorado, New Jersey, New York, Michigan, and Pennsylvania, have granted Caesars operating licenses.

Secure payments, identification verification, and customer service when needed are further benefits of legal betting. With Caesars, you can rest easy and simply focus on supporting your favorite teams.

3. Deep Betting Markets for Basketball & Soccer

Caesars offers a wide range of betting options, including NBA props, college basketball point spreads, and odds for MLS and Premier League games.

Other options include player performance bets, alternative spreads, and same-game parlays, in addition to standard markets like moneylines and totals. Soccer gamblers can capitalize on full-time results, both sides to score, over/under goal lines, and more with real-time odds updates. Bettors using Caesars Sportsbook have more freedom and control thanks to its depth. “Shai Gilgeous-Alexander will score more than 28.5 points” is a player prop market most bettors will take since he averaged 32.7 points last season. Or both teams scoring and Barcelona winning? Caesars makes it possible.

4. Great Mobile App Experience

Designed for American gamblers, the Caesars Sportsbook app is quick and easy to use. Whether you're doing live odds during a Knicks game or setting up a pregame parlay, the app delivers a smooth betting experience. It is compatible with both iOS and Android cellphones.

With live betting, cash-out options, and even live streaming for some events, the mobile experience puts the action in your pocket no matter where you are. You will also receive push notifications for bonuses, odds increases, and results.

