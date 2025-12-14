Caesars Missouri Promo Code GOALTOPMO: Get $150 in Bonus Bets for Kansas City Chiefs, NHL & NBA

This weekend is loaded with can't-miss action, starting with the Chargers taking on the Chiefs (12:00 PM CT) in a high-stakes AFC West showdown, followed by the Utah Mammoths going head-to-head with the Pittsburgh Penguins (2:00 PM CT) in a crucial NHL matchup.

Then, at 5:00 PM CT, in an electrifying Eastern Conference NBA battle, the Milwaukee Bucks clash with the Brooklyn Nets. Each game features thrilling storylines, key matchups, and plenty of excitement for both fans and bettors alike.

Claiming the Caesars Sportsbook Missouri Promo Code

Here’s how to claim the Caesars Missouri promo code, GOALTOPMO, and access $150 in bonus bets:

Use the secure link to access Caesars Sportsbook or download the mobile app and choose Missouri as your state. Hit “Sign Up” and register a new account. Enter GOALTOPMO at signup. Fund your account with at least $5. Make a minimum qualifying bet of $5 at -500 odds or longer. If your first bet is a hit, you’ll receive $150 in Bonus bets. Must be 21+ and physically present in Missouri; full T&Cs apply.

How Can You Use Your Caesars Sportsbook Missouri Promo Code Today?

NFL—LA Chargers vs Kansas City Chiefs, Dec.14, 12:00 PM CT

The LA Chargers (9‑4) hit the road to face the Kansas City Chiefs (6‑7) in a must-win AFC West showdown at Arrowhead Stadium today at 12:00 PM CT.

The Chiefs, favored by 5.5 points with a –250 moneyline, are fighting to keep their playoff hopes alive and will lean on Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce to spark their high-powered offense.

Meanwhile, Justin Herbert and the Chargers, fresh off a Week 1 win over KC, aim to shake up the division again. Expect a fierce, tightly contested battle where momentum swings and big plays could decide the outcome.

NBA—Milwaukee Bucks vs Brooklyn Nets, Dec. 14, 5:00 PM CT

The Milwaukee Bucks (16‑9) host the Brooklyn Nets (14‑11) in a key Eastern Conference showdown. Milwaukee enters as the favorite, with a moneyline around –150 and a spread near –3.5 to –4, while the Nets sit around +130 to +135 with the over/under near 226 points.

The Bucks rely on Giannis Antetokounmpo to lead their balanced attack, while Brooklyn leans on Kevin Durant and Mikal Bridges to counter. Expect a competitive, high-scoring contest with momentum swings that could keep bettors on their toes.

NHL—Utah Mammoth vs Pittsburgh Penguins, Dec. 14, 2:00 PM CT

The Utah Mammoth (11‑15‑2) visits the Pittsburgh Penguins (18‑9‑2) at PPG Paints Arena in a high-stakes Eastern Conference matchup.

Pittsburgh enters as a solid favorite, leveraging home ice and offensive firepower led by Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin, while Utah will look to keep the game competitive with balanced scoring and disciplined defense.

With the Penguins’ stronger roster and recent hot streak, they’re expected to control the pace, but Utah’s opportunistic attack could create some exciting momentum swings in what promises to be an intense, fast-paced contest.

What are Caesar's customer service options?

Here are the customer service options available for Caesars Sportsbook:

Phone Support

You can call Caesars’ customer service team directly at 1‑855‑474‑0606 for help with account questions, deposits, withdrawals, and technical issues.

Live Chat (24/7)

Caesars offers round‑the‑clock live chat through its website and mobile app, letting you connect with a support agent in real time for quick assistance.

Email Support

You can send an email to support@caesarssportsbook.com (or your state‑specific support email listed in the app) for less urgent questions or detailed inquiries, with responses typically within 24–48 hours.

Help Center / FAQs

Before contacting live support, you can browse Caesars’ extensive Help Center and FAQ section on the app or website for answers about deposits, withdrawals, bonuses, geolocation, and more.

Social Media Support

Assistance can be found on Twitter/X at handles like @CaesarsHelp for quick updates or general questions.

These multiple channels mean you can choose the method that best fits your issue — whether you need fast live help, detailed written support, or self‑serve answers.

