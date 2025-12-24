Caesars Missouri Promo Code GOALTOP250MB: Get $250 in Bonus Bets for Kansas City Chiefs, NHL & NBA

Missouri sports fans can celebrate the holiday season with Caesars Sportsbook’s exclusive promo code GOALTOP250MB, offering up to $250 in bonus bets. The timing couldn’t be better, with marquee matchups across the NFL, NBA, and NHL lighting up the week.

On December 25, the Kansas City Chiefs host the Denver Broncos at 7:15 PM CT, while NBA fans also get a Christmas Day showdown between the San Antonio Spurs and Oklahoma City Thunder at 1:30 PM CT. The excitement continues on December 28 when the New York Rangers face off against the New York Islanders at 5:00 AM CT.

Claiming the Caesars Sportsbook Missouri Promo Code

Access Caesars – Visit Caesars Sportsbook through the secure link or download the mobile app, then select Missouri as your state. Register – Create your new account and be sure to enter the promo code GOALTOP250MB during sign‑up. Deposit – Fund your account with any amount between $1 and $250 (or more). Place a Bet – Wager between $1 and $250 on a market with odds of -500 or longer. Receive Bonus Bets – Get bonus credits equal to your wager, up to $250, automatically added to your account. Eligibility – You must be 21+ and physically located in Missouri. Standard terms and conditions apply.

With this promo, Caesars Missouri makes it easy to boost your bankroll and enjoy betting on NFL, NBA, and NHL matchups this holiday season.

How Can You Use Your Caesars Sportsbook Missouri Promo Code Today?

NFL—Denver Broncos vs Kansas City Chiefs (Dec. 25, 7:15 PM CT)

Denver heads into Arrowhead as heavy -13 points road favorites, looking to bounce back in the AFC after a 34–20 setback against Jacksonville, while Kansas City (+550 ML) hopes to halt a four‑game slide following its 26–9 loss to Tennessee.

Rookie QB Bo Nix carries a passing yards prop of 227.5 (Over -110), averaging 240.5 per game, with RJ Harvey set at 57.5 rushing yards and Jaleel McLaughlin at 24.5. On the Chiefs’ side, Isiah Pacheco remains the centerpiece of the ground attack, though backup QB Chris Oladokun offers limited prop options.

With Denver having won three of the last five meetings and covered the spread in four, bettors lean toward the Broncos (-800 ML) to rebound with a playoff tune‑up victory, though the low total of 36.5 points signals a defensive, grind‑it‑out Christmas clash in Kansas City.

NBA—San Antonio Spurs vs Oklahoma City Thunder (Dec. 25, 1:30 PM CT)

The Thunder (-6.5, -350 ML) enter this Christmas Day matchup as favorites, despite losing their last matchup against the Spurs in blowout fashion. OKC should be incredibly motivated to beat the Spurs after losing to them twice already this season.

Oklahoma City’s edge starts with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, whose points prop typically falls in the 30–32.5 range, along with strong value on points + assists given his usage against a young Spurs defense, while Jalen Williams is a popular look for 18–20+ points.

On the San Antonio side, Victor Wembanyama headlines props with points (22–24.5) and rebounds (10–11.5), drawing attention, plus upside on blocks if OKC attacks the paint. Betting-wise, the Thunder’s consistency makes them attractive to cover, but Spurs (+275 ML) backers may look to the over if the pace accelerates.

NHL—New York Rangers vs New York Islanders (Dec. 28, 5:00 AM CT)

This Battle of New York shapes up as a tight contest, with the Rangers as slight favorites at around –135 on the moneyline, the Islanders near +115, a puck line of Rangers –1.5, and the total set at 5.5 goals.

The Rangers’ offense leans on Artemi Panarin, whose anytime goal scorer and over 0.5 assists props are popular, while Mika Zibanejad’s shots on goal often carry value in rivalry games. For the Islanders, Mathew Barzal points props and Bo Horvat anytime goal are key angles, especially if New York keeps it close.

With both teams relying on structured defense and strong goaltending, the under 5.5 is a common lean, though a Rangers regulation or moneyline play fits bettors expecting them to control possession.

Can I bet on Sports in Missouri with Caesars?

Yes, sports betting is legal in Missouri, with Caesars Sportsbook officially launching statewide on December 1, 2025, giving residents aged 21 and older the ability to place wagers on their favorite sports events.

Bettors can enjoy the convenience of the Caesars mobile app or visit retail sportsbooks at Harrah’s Kansas City and Horseshoe St. Louis, where a wide range of options are available, including pregame and live betting, same‑game parlays, player props, and futures markets, plus sign‑up incentives like a bet‑and‑get bonus worth up to $250 in bonus bets for new customers.

